NJPW G1 Climax 28 live stream, watch online, schedule, participants, 2018 B-Block final

This year's New Japan Pro-Wrestling G1 Climax event has been yet another thrilling installment of the annual tournament, but this weekend it all comes to a conclusion. The final weekend of action begins with finding out who will emerge as the winner of the B-Block on Saturday.

There is certainly no shortage of drama entering this final day of B-Block action. The likely main event will present the match that most had marked on their calendars when the schedule was released, as IWGP heavyweight champion Kenny Omega takes on Golden Loves partner and best friend Kota Ibushi. With Omega entering the match with 12 points and Ibushi with 10, the stakes are high between the longtime buddies.

However, last year's G1 Climax winner is looming as well. Tetsuya Naito enters his match with Zack Sabre Jr. on Saturday tied with Omega at 12 points, and he's aiming to become the first back-to-back winner since Masahiro Chono (1991-92).

The wrestler who emerges from the B-Block on Saturday will move on to face A-Block winner Hiroshi Tanahashi on Sunday.

G1 Climax 28 B-Block final viewing info

Date: Saturday, Aug. 11 | Start Time: 5:30 a.m. ET

Live stream: NJPWWorld.com

Subscription required for most matches, English commentary available for many

G1 Climax 28 B-Block final matches