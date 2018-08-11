NJPW G1 Climax 28 results, schedule, standings: Omega, Ibushi battle for B Block supremacy
The final of the G1 Climax 28 has been set after two exciting nights
Nearly one month of the G1 Climax 28 event has come and gone, and Saturday saw the culmination of B Block action. And if you wanted drama, then that's exactly what you got. in what has been an amazing tournament.
Last year's winner, Tetsuya Naito, entered Saturday's final night of matches tied with Omega at 12 points. All he needed to accomplish was to not suffer defeat at the hands of his opponent, Zack Sabre Jr. Unfortunately for Naito, Sabre has been stellar in this tournament, and he turned in one final impressive performance to spoil the hopes of the 2017 G1 Climax winner. After just over 15 minutes of action, Sabre stunned Naito and everyone in attendance when he connected with the Zack Driver for the 1-2-3.
With Naito's shocking loss, the final night of B Block came down to the match everyone has been waiting for: Omega vs. Ibushi.
This much-anticipated dream match delivered on an off-the-charts level, just as everyone expected. These two incredible athletes battled back-and-forth in about as physical of a matchup as you will ever see, but in the end, the "Golden Star" was just a little better than his Golden Lovers brother on this night. After connecting with the Kamigoye knee one last time, Ibushi pinned the IWGP heavyweight champion, and he will now head into the final on Sunday to face the "Ace" of New Japan-Pro Wrestling, Hiroshi Tanahashi. Ibushi earned the tiebreaker over Omega, Naito and Sabre, who all finished with 12 points as well.
Heading into Friday's final night of A Block matches, three competitors stood a chance of moving on to Sunday's final: "Switchblade" Jay White, Kazuchika Okada and Tanahashi, with the latter two set to square off in the main event. White needed to overcome EVIL of Los Ingobernables de Japon in the co-main event, but he was ultimately unsuccessful in his quest. While eliminated, most of this tournament was nothing short of a breakout performance from the New Zealand native who has a bright future ahead of him.
Big fan of WWE? Subscribe to our podcast -- In This Corner with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week.
It then all came down to Okada and Tanahashi in the main event, as they took part in yet another chapter of their storied rivalry. The drama is always prevalent when these two face off, and that was indeed the case again on Friday. After 30 minutes of action-packed wrestling, though, a victor failed to emerge. Okada and Tanahashi wrestled to a draw, earning one point each in the standings. That meant Tanahashi finished the A Block with 15 points and will move on to Sunday where he will face whoever emerges from the B Block on Saturday. Tanahashi, the "Ace" of New Japan, is a two-time winner of the G1 Climax tournament (2007, 2015).
Below you can have a look at the results from the entirety of this year's G1 Climax tournament and the current point standings heading into the last weekend of matches.
NJPW G1 Climax 28 schedule, results
A BLOCK -- Saturday, July 14 -- Tokyo -- Ota General Gymnasium (Opening Day)
Togi Makabe def. YOSHI-HASHI via pinfall
Hangman Page def. Bad Luck Fale via disqualification (interference)
Michael Elgin def. EVIL via pinfall
Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Minoru Suzuki via pinfall
Jay White def. Kazuchika Okada via pinfall
B BLOCK -- Sunday, July 15 -- Tokyo -- Ota General Gymnasium
Tomohiro Ishii def. Toru Yano via pinfall
Tama Tonga def. Juice Robinson via pinfall
Hirooki Goto def. SANADA via pinfall
Kota Ibushi def. Zack Sabre Jr. via pinfall
Kenny Omega def. Tetsuya Naito via pinfall
A BLOCK -- Monday, July 16 -- Hokkaido -- Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center Hokkai Kitayell
Michael Elgin def. Hangman Page via pinfall
EVIL def. YOSHI-HASHI via pinfall
Togi Makabe def. Minoru Suzuki via pinfall
Bad Luck Fale def. Kazuchika Okada via pinfall
Jay White def. Hiroshi Tanahashi via pinfall
B BLOCK -- Thursday, July 19 -- Tokyo -- Korakuen Hall
SANADA def. Tama Tonga via pinfall
Zack Sabre Jr. def. Toru Yano via pinfall
Kota Ibushi def. Juice Robinson via pinfall
Tetsuya Naito def. Tomohiro Ishii via pinfall
Kenny Omega def. Hirooki Goto via pinfall
A BLOCK -- Friday, July 20 -- Tokyo -- Korakuen Hall
Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Bad Luck Fale via disqualification
EVIL def. Togi Makabe via pinfall
Minoru Suzuki def. YOSHI-HASHI via pinfall
Jay White def. Michael Elgin via pinfall
Kazuchika Okada def. Hangman Page via pinfall
B BLOCK -- Saturday, July 21 -- Tokyo -- Korakuen Hall
Tetsuya Naito def. Juice Robinson via pinfall
Tomohiro Ishii def. Hirooki Goto via pinfall
Toru Yano def. Kota Ibushi via pinfall
Kenny Omega def. Tama Tonga via disqualification
SANADA def. Zack Sabre Jr. via pinfall
A BLOCK -- Sunday, July 22 -- Tokyo -- Hachioji Esforta Arena
Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Hangman Page via pinfall
Kazuchika Okada def. Togi Makabe via pinfall
YOSHI-HASHI def. Michael Elgin via pinfall
Minoru Suzuki def. Jay White via pinfall
EVIL def. Bad Luck Fale via disqualification
B BLOCK -- Thursday, July 26 -- Niigata -- Aore Nagaoka
Kenny Omega def. Juice Robinson via pinfall
Hirooki Goto def. Toru Yano via pinfall
Zack Sabre Jr. def. Tomohiro Ishii via submission
Tetsuya Naito def. Tama Tonga via pinfall
SANADA def. Kota Ibushi via pinfall
A BLOCK -- Friday, July 27 -- Shizuoka -- Act City Hamamatsu
Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Togi Makabe via pinfall
Minoru Suzuki def. Michael Elgin via pinfall
Kazuchika Okada def. YOSHI-HASHI via pinfall
Bad Luck Fale def. Jay White via pinfall
EVIL def. Hangman Page via pinfall
B BLOCK -- Saturday, July 28 -- Aichi -- Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium
Juice Robinson def. Toru Yano via pinfall
Tetsuya Naito def. Hirooki Goto via pinfall
Kota Ibushi def. Tomohiro Ishii via pinfall
Kenny Omega def. SANADA via pinfall
Zack Sabre Jr. def. Tama Tonga via disqualification
A BLOCK -- Monday, July 30 -- Kagawa -- Takamatsu City General Gymnasium Arena 1
Hiroshi Tanahashi def. YOSHI-HASHI via pinfall
Bad Luck Fale def. Togi Makabe via pinfall
Kazuchika Okada def. Michael Elgin via pinfall
Jay White def. Hangman Page via pinfall
Minoru Suzuki def. EVIL via pinfall
B BLOCK -- Wednesday, Aug. 1 -- Kagoshima -- Kagoshima Arena
Juice Robinson def. SANADA via pinfall
Kota Ibushi def. Hirooki Goto via pinfall
Tama Tonga def. Tomohiro Ishii via pinfall
Tetsuya Naito def. Toru Yano via pinfall
Kenny Omega def. Zack Sabre Jr. via pinfall
A BLOCK -- Thursday, Aug. 2 -- Fukuoka -- Fukuoka Public Gymnasium
Hiroshi Tanahashi def. EVIL via pinfall
Hangman Page def. Togi Makabe via pinfall
Michael Elgin def. Bad Luck Fale via disqualification
Kazuchika Okada def. Minoru Suzuki via pinfall
Jay White def. YOSHI-HASHI via pinfall
B BLOCK -- Saturday, Aug. 4 -- Osaka -- Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium (Edion Arena Osaka)
Zack Sabre Jr. def. Juice Robinson via submission
Hirooki Goto def. Tama Tonga via disqualification
Tomohiro Ishii def. Kenny Omega via pinfall
SANADA def. Toru Yano via countout
Koba Ibushi def. Tetsuya Naito via pinfall
A BLOCK -- Sunday, Aug. 5 -- Osaka -- Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium (Edion Arena Osaka)
Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Michael Elgin via pinfall
Jay White def. Togi Makabe via pinfall
Kazuchika Okada def. EVIL via pinfall
YOSHI-HASHI def. Bad Luck Fale via disqualification
Hangman Page def. Minoru Suzuki via pinfall
B BLOCK -- Wednesday, Aug. 8 -- Kanagawa -- Yokohama Cultural Gymnasium
Tomohiro Ishii def. Juice Robinson via pinfall
Zack Sabre Jr. def. Hirooki Goto via pinfall
Toru Yano def. Kenny Omega via pinfall
Tama Tonga def. Kota Ibushi via pinfall
Tetsuya Naito def. SANADA via pinfall
A BLOCK -- Friday, Aug. 10 -- Tokyo -- Nippon Budokan
Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Kazuchika Okada ends in a draw
Togi Makabe def. Michael Elgin via pinfall
EVIL def. Jay White via pinfall
YOSHI-HASHI def. Hangman Page via pinfall
Minoru Suzuki def. Bad Luck Fale via disqualification
B BLOCK -- Saturday, Aug. 11 -- Tokyo -- Nippon Budokan
Juice Robinson def. Hirooki Goto via pinfall
Tomohiro Ishii def. SANADA via pinfall
Toru Yano def. Tama Tonga via disqualification
Kota Ibushi def. Kenny Omega via pinfall
Zack Sabre Jr. def. Tetsuya Naito via pinfall
FINALS -- Sunday, Aug. 12 -- Tokyo -- Nippon Budokan
A Block winner vs. B Block winner
NJPW G1 Climax 28 blocks, participants
|Block A
|Points
|Block B
|Points
Hiroshi Tanahashi
15
Kota Ibushi
12
Kazuchika Okada
13
Kenny Omega
12
Jay White
12
Tetsuya Naito
12
EVIL
10
Zack Sabre Jr.
12
Minoru Suzuki
10
SANADA
8
Michael Elgin
6
Tomohiro Ishii
8
Bad Luck Fale
6
Hirooki Goto
6
Hangman Page
6
Tama Tonga
6
Togi Makabe
6
Juice Robinson
4
YOSHI-HASHI
6
Toru Yano
4
-
2018 NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn match card
The card for the annual Brooklyn event has taken shape, just beware of spoilers
-
ROH and NJPW sell out MSG show
The independent wrestling scene enjoyed another milestone on Friday
-
G1 Climax B-Block final viewing info
All the info you need to catch the final day of B-Block action at the G1 Climax
-
WWE: Bruce Prichard joins us
The former Brother Love joins ITC for the first time and breaks down some legendary moment...
-
Mae Young Classic information revealed
The Mae Young Classic will sport a different viewing format this year
-
2018 WWE SummerSlam matches, card, date
Everything you need to know ahead of 2018 WWE SummerSlam airing live from Brooklyn