NJPW G1 Climax 28 results, schedule, standings: Omega, Ibushi battle for B Block supremacy

Nearly one month of the G1 Climax 28 event has come and gone, and Saturday saw the culmination of B Block action. And if you wanted drama, then that's exactly what you got. in what has been an amazing tournament.

Last year's winner, Tetsuya Naito, entered Saturday's final night of matches tied with Omega at 12 points. All he needed to accomplish was to not suffer defeat at the hands of his opponent, Zack Sabre Jr. Unfortunately for Naito, Sabre has been stellar in this tournament, and he turned in one final impressive performance to spoil the hopes of the 2017 G1 Climax winner. After just over 15 minutes of action, Sabre stunned Naito and everyone in attendance when he connected with the Zack Driver for the 1-2-3.

With Naito's shocking loss, the final night of B Block came down to the match everyone has been waiting for: Omega vs. Ibushi.

This much-anticipated dream match delivered on an off-the-charts level, just as everyone expected. These two incredible athletes battled back-and-forth in about as physical of a matchup as you will ever see, but in the end, the "Golden Star" was just a little better than his Golden Lovers brother on this night. After connecting with the Kamigoye knee one last time, Ibushi pinned the IWGP heavyweight champion, and he will now head into the final on Sunday to face the "Ace" of New Japan-Pro Wrestling, Hiroshi Tanahashi. Ibushi earned the tiebreaker over Omega, Naito and Sabre, who all finished with 12 points as well.

Heading into Friday's final night of A Block matches, three competitors stood a chance of moving on to Sunday's final: "Switchblade" Jay White, Kazuchika Okada and Tanahashi, with the latter two set to square off in the main event. White needed to overcome EVIL of Los Ingobernables de Japon in the co-main event, but he was ultimately unsuccessful in his quest. While eliminated, most of this tournament was nothing short of a breakout performance from the New Zealand native who has a bright future ahead of him.

It then all came down to Okada and Tanahashi in the main event, as they took part in yet another chapter of their storied rivalry. The drama is always prevalent when these two face off, and that was indeed the case again on Friday. After 30 minutes of action-packed wrestling, though, a victor failed to emerge. Okada and Tanahashi wrestled to a draw, earning one point each in the standings. That meant Tanahashi finished the A Block with 15 points and will move on to Sunday where he will face whoever emerges from the B Block on Saturday. Tanahashi, the "Ace" of New Japan, is a two-time winner of the G1 Climax tournament (2007, 2015).

Below you can have a look at the results from the entirety of this year's G1 Climax tournament and the current point standings heading into the last weekend of matches.

NJPW G1 Climax 28 schedule, results

A BLOCK -- Saturday, July 14 -- Tokyo -- Ota General Gymnasium (Opening Day)

Togi Makabe def. YOSHI-HASHI via pinfall

Hangman Page def. Bad Luck Fale via disqualification (interference)

Michael Elgin def. EVIL via pinfall

Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Minoru Suzuki via pinfall

Jay White def. Kazuchika Okada via pinfall

B BLOCK -- Sunday, July 15 -- Tokyo -- Ota General Gymnasium

Tomohiro Ishii def. Toru Yano via pinfall

Tama Tonga def. Juice Robinson via pinfall

Hirooki Goto def. SANADA via pinfall

Kota Ibushi def. Zack Sabre Jr. via pinfall

Kenny Omega def. Tetsuya Naito via pinfall

A BLOCK -- Monday, July 16 -- Hokkaido -- Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center Hokkai Kitayell

Michael Elgin def. Hangman Page via pinfall

EVIL def. YOSHI-HASHI via pinfall

Togi Makabe def. Minoru Suzuki via pinfall

Bad Luck Fale def. Kazuchika Okada via pinfall

Jay White def. Hiroshi Tanahashi via pinfall

B BLOCK -- Thursday, July 19 -- Tokyo -- Korakuen Hall

SANADA def. Tama Tonga via pinfall

Zack Sabre Jr. def. Toru Yano via pinfall

Kota Ibushi def. Juice Robinson via pinfall

Tetsuya Naito def. Tomohiro Ishii via pinfall

Kenny Omega def. Hirooki Goto via pinfall

A BLOCK -- Friday, July 20 -- Tokyo -- Korakuen Hall

Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Bad Luck Fale via disqualification

EVIL def. Togi Makabe via pinfall

Minoru Suzuki def. YOSHI-HASHI via pinfall

Jay White def. Michael Elgin via pinfall

Kazuchika Okada def. Hangman Page via pinfall

B BLOCK -- Saturday, July 21 -- Tokyo -- Korakuen Hall

Tetsuya Naito def. Juice Robinson via pinfall

Tomohiro Ishii def. Hirooki Goto via pinfall

Toru Yano def. Kota Ibushi via pinfall

Kenny Omega def. Tama Tonga via disqualification

SANADA def. Zack Sabre Jr. via pinfall

A BLOCK -- Sunday, July 22 -- Tokyo -- Hachioji Esforta Arena

Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Hangman Page via pinfall

Kazuchika Okada def. Togi Makabe via pinfall

YOSHI-HASHI def. Michael Elgin via pinfall

Minoru Suzuki def. Jay White via pinfall

EVIL def. Bad Luck Fale via disqualification

B BLOCK -- Thursday, July 26 -- Niigata -- Aore Nagaoka

Kenny Omega def. Juice Robinson via pinfall

Hirooki Goto def. Toru Yano via pinfall

Zack Sabre Jr. def. Tomohiro Ishii via submission

Tetsuya Naito def. Tama Tonga via pinfall

SANADA def. Kota Ibushi via pinfall

A BLOCK -- Friday, July 27 -- Shizuoka -- Act City Hamamatsu

Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Togi Makabe via pinfall

Minoru Suzuki def. Michael Elgin via pinfall

Kazuchika Okada def. YOSHI-HASHI via pinfall

Bad Luck Fale def. Jay White via pinfall

EVIL def. Hangman Page via pinfall

B BLOCK -- Saturday, July 28 -- Aichi -- Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium

Juice Robinson def. Toru Yano via pinfall

Tetsuya Naito def. Hirooki Goto via pinfall

Kota Ibushi def. Tomohiro Ishii via pinfall

Kenny Omega def. SANADA via pinfall

Zack Sabre Jr. def. Tama Tonga via disqualification

A BLOCK -- Monday, July 30 -- Kagawa -- Takamatsu City General Gymnasium Arena 1

Hiroshi Tanahashi def. YOSHI-HASHI via pinfall

Bad Luck Fale def. Togi Makabe via pinfall

Kazuchika Okada def. Michael Elgin via pinfall

Jay White def. Hangman Page via pinfall

Minoru Suzuki def. EVIL via pinfall

B BLOCK -- Wednesday, Aug. 1 -- Kagoshima -- Kagoshima Arena

Juice Robinson def. SANADA via pinfall

Kota Ibushi def. Hirooki Goto via pinfall

Tama Tonga def. Tomohiro Ishii via pinfall

Tetsuya Naito def. Toru Yano via pinfall

Kenny Omega def. Zack Sabre Jr. via pinfall

A BLOCK -- Thursday, Aug. 2 -- Fukuoka -- Fukuoka Public Gymnasium

Hiroshi Tanahashi def. EVIL via pinfall

Hangman Page def. Togi Makabe via pinfall

Michael Elgin def. Bad Luck Fale via disqualification

Kazuchika Okada def. Minoru Suzuki via pinfall

Jay White def. YOSHI-HASHI via pinfall

B BLOCK -- Saturday, Aug. 4 -- Osaka -- Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium (Edion Arena Osaka)

Zack Sabre Jr. def. Juice Robinson via submission

Hirooki Goto def. Tama Tonga via disqualification

Tomohiro Ishii def. Kenny Omega via pinfall

SANADA def. Toru Yano via countout

Koba Ibushi def. Tetsuya Naito via pinfall

A BLOCK -- Sunday, Aug. 5 -- Osaka -- Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium (Edion Arena Osaka)

Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Michael Elgin via pinfall

Jay White def. Togi Makabe via pinfall

Kazuchika Okada def. EVIL via pinfall

YOSHI-HASHI def. Bad Luck Fale via disqualification

Hangman Page def. Minoru Suzuki via pinfall

B BLOCK -- Wednesday, Aug. 8 -- Kanagawa -- Yokohama Cultural Gymnasium

Tomohiro Ishii def. Juice Robinson via pinfall

Zack Sabre Jr. def. Hirooki Goto via pinfall

Toru Yano def. Kenny Omega via pinfall

Tama Tonga def. Kota Ibushi via pinfall

Tetsuya Naito def. SANADA via pinfall

A BLOCK -- Friday, Aug. 10 -- Tokyo -- Nippon Budokan

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Kazuchika Okada ends in a draw

Togi Makabe def. Michael Elgin via pinfall

EVIL def. Jay White via pinfall

YOSHI-HASHI def. Hangman Page via pinfall

Minoru Suzuki def. Bad Luck Fale via disqualification

B BLOCK -- Saturday, Aug. 11 -- Tokyo -- Nippon Budokan

Juice Robinson def. Hirooki Goto via pinfall

Tomohiro Ishii def. SANADA via pinfall

Toru Yano def. Tama Tonga via disqualification

Kota Ibushi def. Kenny Omega via pinfall

Zack Sabre Jr. def. Tetsuya Naito via pinfall

NJPW G1 Climax 28 blocks, participants

Block A Points Block B Points Hiroshi Tanahashi 15 Kota Ibushi 12 Kazuchika Okada 13 Kenny Omega 12 Jay White 12 Tetsuya Naito 12 EVIL 10 Zack Sabre Jr. 12 Minoru Suzuki 10 SANADA 8 Michael Elgin 6 Tomohiro Ishii 8 Bad Luck Fale 6 Hirooki Goto 6 Hangman Page 6 Tama Tonga 6 Togi Makabe 6 Juice Robinson 4 YOSHI-HASHI 6 Toru Yano 4



