NJPW G1 Climax 28 results, schedule, standings, participants, 2018 dates, watch online, live stream
Everything you need to know to follow New Japan Pro-Wrestling's G1 Climax 28 event
Each and every year in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, the best heavyweight competitors get together for the premier tournament in the promotion. The annual G1 Climax is one of the most popular events in pro wrestling, and it's time once again to find out who the best of the best truly is as most of the field aims for a coveted IWGP heavyweight championship shot.
The 20-man tournament spans a month and will produce the No. 1 contender to the IWGP heavyweight championship. And in what is being advertised as the most loaded field in history, G1 Climax 28 features many of the best wrestlers in the world, including current IWGP heavyweight champion Kenny Omega, Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Tetsuya Naito.
The tournament consists of two blocks, each with 10 wrestlers who fight against one another in round-robin format. They earn two points for each victory, one point for a time-limit draw and none for a defeat. Once the blocks are complete, the top point scorers will square off in the G1 Climax finals. Should Omega win the event for the second time, he would have the opportunity to choose his No. 1 contender as the current champion.
With the opening matches now in the books, there is already plenty to be dissected in regards to the standings and where G1 Climax 28 will go from here, particularly after we saw potentially the best match of the tournament on the second night.
Here's everything you need to know about NJPW G1 Climax 28.
NJPW G1 Climax 28 viewing information
Dates: July 14 to Aug. 12 | Live stream: NJPWWorld.com
Subscription required for most matches, English commentary available for many
NJPW G1 Climax 28 schedule, results
Results updated in the evening or the following day after matches conclude to avoid spoilers for North Americans watching on delay.
A BLOCK -- Saturday, July 14 -- Tokyo -- Ota General Gymnasium (Opening Day)
Togi Makabe def. YOSHI-HASHI via pinfall
Hangman Page def. Bad Luck Fale via disqualification (interference)
Michael Elgin def. EVIL via pinfall
Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Minoru Suzuki via pinfall
Jay White def. Kazuchika Okada via pinfall
B BLOCK -- Sunday, July 15 -- Tokyo -- Ota General Gymnasium
Tomohiro Ishii def. Toru Yano via pinfall
Tama Tonga def. Juice Robinson via pinfall
Hirooki Goto def. SANADA via pinfall
Kota Ibushi def. Zack Sabre Jr. via pinfall
Kenny Omega def. Tetsuya Naito via pinfall
A BLOCK -- Monday, July 16 -- Hokkaido -- Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center Hokkai Kitayell
Michael Elgin def. Hangman Page via pinfall
EVIL def. YOSHI-HASHI via pinfall
Togi Makabe def. Minoru Suzuki via pinfall
Bad Luck Fale def. Kazuchika Okada via pinfall
Jay White def. Hiroshi Tanahashi via pinfall
B BLOCK -- Thursday, July 19 -- Tokyo -- Korakuen Hall
SANADA def. Tama Tonga via pinfall
Zack Sabre Jr. def. Toru Yano via pinfall
Kota Ibushi def. Juice Robinson via pinfall
Tetsuya Naito def. Tomohiro Ishii via pinfall
Kenny Omega def. Hirooki Goto via pinfall
A BLOCK -- Friday, July 20 -- Tokyo -- Korakuen Hall
Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Bad Luck Fale via disqualification
EVIL def. Togi Makabe via pinfall
Minoru Suzuki def. YOSHI-HASHI via pinfall
Jay White def. Michael Elgin via pinfall
Kazuchika Okada def. Hangman Page via pinfall
B BLOCK -- Saturday, July 21 -- Tokyo -- Korakuen Hall
Tetsuya Naito def. Juice Robinson via pinfall
Tomohiro Ishii def. Hirooki Goto via pinfall
Toru Yano def. Kota Ibushi via pinfall
Kenny Omega def. Tama Tonga via disqualification
SANADA def. Zack Sabre Jr. via pinfall
A BLOCK -- Sunday, July 22 -- Tokyo -- Hachioji Esforta Arena
Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Hangman Page via pinfall
Kazuchika Okada def. Togi Makabe via pinfall
YOSHI-HASHI def. Michael Elgin via pinfall
Minoru Suzuki def. Jay White via pinfall
EVIL def. Bad Luck Fale via disqualification
B BLOCK -- Thursday, July 26 -- Niigata -- Aore Nagaoka
Kenny Omega def. Juice Robinson via pinfall
Hirooki Goto def. Toru Yano via pinfall
Zack Sabre Jr. def. Tomohiro Ishii via submission
Tetsuya Naito def. Tama Tonga via pinfall
SANADA def. Kota Ibushi via pinfall
A BLOCK -- Friday, July 27 -- Shizuoka -- Act City Hamamatsu
Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Togi Makabe via pinfall
Minoru Suzuki def. Michael Elgin via pinfall
Kazuchika Okada def. YOSHI-HASHI via pinfall
Bad Luck Fale def. Jay White via pinfall
EVIL def. Hangman Page via pinfall
B BLOCK -- Saturday, July 28 -- Aichi -- Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium
Juice Robinson def. Toru Yano via pinfall
Tetsuya Naito def. Hirooki Goto via pinfall
Kota Ibushi def. Tomohiro Ishii via pinfall
Kenny Omega def. SANADA via pinfall
Zack Sabre Jr. def. Tama Tonga via disqualification
A BLOCK -- Monday, July 30 -- Kagawa -- Takamatsu City General Gymnasium Arena 1
Hiroshi Tanahashi def. YOSHI-HASHI via pinfall
Bad Luck Fale def. Togi Makabe via pinfall
Kazuchika Okada def. Michael Elgin via pinfall
Jay White def. Hangman Page via pinfall
Minoru Suzuki def. EVIL via pinfall
B BLOCK -- Wednesday, Aug. 1 -- Kagoshima -- Kagoshima Arena
Juice Robinson vs. SANADA
Hirooki Goto vs. Kota Ibushi
Tomohiro Ishii vs. Tama Tonga
Toru Yano vs. Tetsuya Naito
Kenny Omega vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
A BLOCK -- Thursday, Aug. 2 -- Fukuoka -- Fukuoka Public Gymnasium
Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. EVIL
Togi Makabe vs. Hangman Page
Michael Elgin vs. Bad Luck Fale
Kazuchika Okada vs. Minoru Suzuki
Jay White vs. YOSHI-HASHI
B BLOCK -- Saturday, Aug. 4 -- Osaka -- Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium (Edion Arena Osaka)
Juice Robinson vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
Hirooki Goto vs. Tama Tonga
Tomohiro Ishii vs. Kenny Omega
Toru Yano vs. SANADA
Tetsuya Naito vs. Koba Ibushi
A BLOCK -- Sunday, Aug. 5 -- Osaka -- Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium (Edion Arena Osaka)
Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Michael Elgin
Togi Makabe vs. Jay White
Kazuchika Okada vs. EVIL
YOSHI-HASHI vs. Bad Luck Fale
Hangman Page vs. Minoru Suzuki
B BLOCK -- Wednesday, Aug. 8 -- Kanagawa -- Yokohama Cultural Gymnasium
Juice Robinson vs. Tomohiro Ishii
Hirooki Goto vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
Toru Yano vs. Kenny Omega
Kota Ibushi vs. Tama Tonga
Tetsuya Naito vs. SANADA
A BLOCK -- Friday, Aug. 10 -- Tokyo -- Nippon Budokan
Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Kazuchika Okada
Togi Makabe vs. Michael Elgin
Jay White vs. EVIL
YOSHI-HASHI vs. Hangman Page
Bad Luck Fale vs. Minoru Suzuki
B BLOCK -- Saturday, Aug. 11 -- Tokyo -- Nippon Budokan
Juice Robinson vs. Hirooki Goto
Tomohiro Ishii vs. SANADA
Toru Yano vs. Tama Tonga
Kenny Omega vs. Kota Ibushi
Tetsuya Naito vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
FINALS -- Sunday, Aug. 12 -- Tokyo -- Nippon Budokan
A Block winner vs. B Block winner
NJPW G1 Climax 28 blocks, participants
|Block A
|Points
|Block B
|Points
Hiroshi Tanahashi
10
Kenny Omega
10
EVIL
8
Tetsuya Naito
8
Jay White
8
SANADA
6
Minoru Suzuki
8
Zack Sabre Jr.
6
Kazuchika Okada
8
Kota Ibushi
6
Bad Luck Fale
6
Tomohiro Ishii
4
Michael Elgin 4
4
Hirooki Goto
4
Togi Makabe
4
Tama Tonga
2
Hangman Page
2
Toru Yano
2
YOSHI-HASHI
2
Juice Robinson
2
