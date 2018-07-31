NJPW G1 Climax 28 results, schedule, standings, participants, 2018 dates, watch online, live stream

Each and every year in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, the best heavyweight competitors get together for the premier tournament in the promotion. The annual G1 Climax is one of the most popular events in pro wrestling, and it's time once again to find out who the best of the best truly is as most of the field aims for a coveted IWGP heavyweight championship shot.

The 20-man tournament spans a month and will produce the No. 1 contender to the IWGP heavyweight championship. And in what is being advertised as the most loaded field in history, G1 Climax 28 features many of the best wrestlers in the world, including current IWGP heavyweight champion Kenny Omega, Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Tetsuya Naito.

The tournament consists of two blocks, each with 10 wrestlers who fight against one another in round-robin format. They earn two points for each victory, one point for a time-limit draw and none for a defeat. Once the blocks are complete, the top point scorers will square off in the G1 Climax finals. Should Omega win the event for the second time, he would have the opportunity to choose his No. 1 contender as the current champion.

With the opening matches now in the books, there is already plenty to be dissected in regards to the standings and where G1 Climax 28 will go from here, particularly after we saw potentially the best match of the tournament on the second night.

Here's everything you need to know about NJPW G1 Climax 28.

NJPW G1 Climax 28 viewing information

Dates: July 14 to Aug. 12 | Live stream: NJPWWorld.com

Subscription required for most matches, English commentary available for many

NJPW G1 Climax 28 schedule, results

Results updated in the evening or the following day after matches conclude to avoid spoilers for North Americans watching on delay.

A BLOCK -- Saturday, July 14 -- Tokyo -- Ota General Gymnasium (Opening Day)

Togi Makabe def. YOSHI-HASHI via pinfall

Hangman Page def. Bad Luck Fale via disqualification (interference)

Michael Elgin def. EVIL via pinfall

Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Minoru Suzuki via pinfall

Jay White def. Kazuchika Okada via pinfall

B BLOCK -- Sunday, July 15 -- Tokyo -- Ota General Gymnasium

Tomohiro Ishii def. Toru Yano via pinfall

Tama Tonga def. Juice Robinson via pinfall

Hirooki Goto def. SANADA via pinfall

Kota Ibushi def. Zack Sabre Jr. via pinfall

Kenny Omega def. Tetsuya Naito via pinfall

A BLOCK -- Monday, July 16 -- Hokkaido -- Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center Hokkai Kitayell

Michael Elgin def. Hangman Page via pinfall

EVIL def. YOSHI-HASHI via pinfall

Togi Makabe def. Minoru Suzuki via pinfall

Bad Luck Fale def. Kazuchika Okada via pinfall

Jay White def. Hiroshi Tanahashi via pinfall

B BLOCK -- Thursday, July 19 -- Tokyo -- Korakuen Hall

SANADA def. Tama Tonga via pinfall

Zack Sabre Jr. def. Toru Yano via pinfall

Kota Ibushi def. Juice Robinson via pinfall

Tetsuya Naito def. Tomohiro Ishii via pinfall

Kenny Omega def. Hirooki Goto via pinfall

A BLOCK -- Friday, July 20 -- Tokyo -- Korakuen Hall

Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Bad Luck Fale via disqualification

EVIL def. Togi Makabe via pinfall

Minoru Suzuki def. YOSHI-HASHI via pinfall

Jay White def. Michael Elgin via pinfall

Kazuchika Okada def. Hangman Page via pinfall

B BLOCK -- Saturday, July 21 -- Tokyo -- Korakuen Hall

Tetsuya Naito def. Juice Robinson via pinfall

Tomohiro Ishii def. Hirooki Goto via pinfall

Toru Yano def. Kota Ibushi via pinfall

Kenny Omega def. Tama Tonga via disqualification

SANADA def. Zack Sabre Jr. via pinfall

A BLOCK -- Sunday, July 22 -- Tokyo -- Hachioji Esforta Arena

Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Hangman Page via pinfall

Kazuchika Okada def. Togi Makabe via pinfall

YOSHI-HASHI def. Michael Elgin via pinfall

Minoru Suzuki def. Jay White via pinfall

EVIL def. Bad Luck Fale via disqualification

B BLOCK -- Thursday, July 26 -- Niigata -- Aore Nagaoka

Kenny Omega def. Juice Robinson via pinfall

Hirooki Goto def. Toru Yano via pinfall

Zack Sabre Jr. def. Tomohiro Ishii via submission

Tetsuya Naito def. Tama Tonga via pinfall

SANADA def. Kota Ibushi via pinfall

A BLOCK -- Friday, July 27 -- Shizuoka -- Act City Hamamatsu

Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Togi Makabe via pinfall

Minoru Suzuki def. Michael Elgin via pinfall

Kazuchika Okada def. YOSHI-HASHI via pinfall

Bad Luck Fale def. Jay White via pinfall

EVIL def. Hangman Page via pinfall

B BLOCK -- Saturday, July 28 -- Aichi -- Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium

Juice Robinson def. Toru Yano via pinfall

Tetsuya Naito def. Hirooki Goto via pinfall

Kota Ibushi def. Tomohiro Ishii via pinfall

Kenny Omega def. SANADA via pinfall

Zack Sabre Jr. def. Tama Tonga via disqualification

A BLOCK -- Monday, July 30 -- Kagawa -- Takamatsu City General Gymnasium Arena 1

Hiroshi Tanahashi def. YOSHI-HASHI via pinfall

Bad Luck Fale def. Togi Makabe via pinfall

Kazuchika Okada def. Michael Elgin via pinfall

Jay White def. Hangman Page via pinfall

Minoru Suzuki def. EVIL via pinfall

B BLOCK -- Wednesday, Aug. 1 -- Kagoshima -- Kagoshima Arena

Juice Robinson vs. SANADA

Hirooki Goto vs. Kota Ibushi

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Tama Tonga

Toru Yano vs. Tetsuya Naito

Kenny Omega vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

A BLOCK -- Thursday, Aug. 2 -- Fukuoka -- Fukuoka Public Gymnasium

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. EVIL

Togi Makabe vs. Hangman Page

Michael Elgin vs. Bad Luck Fale

Kazuchika Okada vs. Minoru Suzuki

Jay White vs. YOSHI-HASHI

B BLOCK -- Saturday, Aug. 4 -- Osaka -- Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium (Edion Arena Osaka)

Juice Robinson vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Hirooki Goto vs. Tama Tonga

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Kenny Omega

Toru Yano vs. SANADA

Tetsuya Naito vs. Koba Ibushi

A BLOCK -- Sunday, Aug. 5 -- Osaka -- Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium (Edion Arena Osaka)

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Michael Elgin

Togi Makabe vs. Jay White

Kazuchika Okada vs. EVIL

YOSHI-HASHI vs. Bad Luck Fale

Hangman Page vs. Minoru Suzuki

B BLOCK -- Wednesday, Aug. 8 -- Kanagawa -- Yokohama Cultural Gymnasium

Juice Robinson vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Hirooki Goto vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Toru Yano vs. Kenny Omega

Kota Ibushi vs. Tama Tonga

Tetsuya Naito vs. SANADA

A BLOCK -- Friday, Aug. 10 -- Tokyo -- Nippon Budokan

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Kazuchika Okada

Togi Makabe vs. Michael Elgin

Jay White vs. EVIL

YOSHI-HASHI vs. Hangman Page

Bad Luck Fale vs. Minoru Suzuki

B BLOCK -- Saturday, Aug. 11 -- Tokyo -- Nippon Budokan

Juice Robinson vs. Hirooki Goto

Tomohiro Ishii vs. SANADA

Toru Yano vs. Tama Tonga

Kenny Omega vs. Kota Ibushi

Tetsuya Naito vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

FINALS -- Sunday, Aug. 12 -- Tokyo -- Nippon Budokan

A Block winner vs. B Block winner

NJPW G1 Climax 28 blocks, participants

Block A Points Block B Points Hiroshi Tanahashi 10 Kenny Omega 10 EVIL 8 Tetsuya Naito 8 Jay White 8 SANADA 6 Minoru Suzuki 8 Zack Sabre Jr. 6 Kazuchika Okada 8 Kota Ibushi 6 Bad Luck Fale 6 Tomohiro Ishii 4 Michael Elgin 4 4 Hirooki Goto 4 Togi Makabe 4 Tama Tonga 2 Hangman Page 2 Toru Yano 2 YOSHI-HASHI 2 Juice Robinson 2



