NJPW G1 Climax 28 schedule, results, participants, matches, 2018 dates, live stream, watch online

Whether you are a long-time fan of New Japan Pro-Wrestling or someone just getting into the product for the first time, many will argue there is no better non-WWE event each year than NJPW G1 Climax, a 20-man tournament spanning a month that will product the No. 1 contender to the IWGP heavyweight championship when all is said and done.

In what is being advertised as the most loaded field in history, G1 Climax 28 features many of the best wrestlers in the world, including current IWGP heavyweight champion Kenny Omega, Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Tetsuya Naito.

The tournament consists of two blocks, each with 10 competitors who will square off against one another and earn points for each victory. Once the round-robin blocks are complete, the top point scorers will square off in the G1 Climax finals. Should Omega win the event for the second time, he would have the opportunity to choose his No. 1 contender as the current champion.

Here's everything you need to know about NJPW G1 Climax 28. We will update this story constantly both leading into and during the event, so be sure to bookmark it now for reference.

NJPW G1 Climax 28 viewing information

Dates: July 14 to Aug. 12 | Live stream: NJPWWorld.com

Subscription required for most matches, English commentary available for many

NJPW G1 Climax 28 schedule

Matches will be announced later, results will be provided

Saturday, July 14 -- Tokyo -- Ota General Gymnasium (Opening Day)

Sunday, July 15 -- Tokyo -- Ota General Gymnasium

Monday, July 16 -- Hokkaido -- Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center Hokkai Kita Yell

Thursday, July 19 -- Tokyo -- Korakuen Hall

Friday, July 20 -- Tokyo -- Korakuen Hall

Saturday, July 21 -- Tokyo -- Korakuen Hall

Sunday, July 22 -- Tokyo -- Hachioji Esforta Arena

Thursday, July 26 -- Niigata -- Aore Nagaoka

Friday, July 27 -- Shizuoka -- Act City Hamamatsu

Saturday, July 28 -- Aichi -- Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium

Monday, July 30 -- Kagawa -- Takamatsu City General Gymnasium Arena 1

Wednesday, Aug. 1 -- Kagoshima -- Kagoshima Arena

Thursday, Aug. 2 -- Fukuoka -- Fukuoka Public Gymnasium

Saturday, Aug. 4 -- Osaka -- Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium (Edion Arena Osaka)

Sunday, Aug. 5 -- Osaka -- Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium (Edion Arena Osaka)

Wednesday, Aug. 8 -- Kanagawa -- Yokohama Cultural Gymnasium

Friday, Aug. 10 -- Tokyo -- Nippon Budokan

Saturday, Aug. 11 -- Tokyo -- Nippon Budokan

Sunday, Aug. 12 -- Tokyo -- Nippon Budokan (G1 Climax 28 Finals)

NJPW G1 Climax 28 blocks

Block A Points Block B Points Hiroshi Tanahashi Juice Robinson Togi Makabe Hirooki Goto Michael Elgin Tomohiro Ishii Kazuchika Okada Toru Yano Jay White Kenny Omega YOSHI-HASHI Kota Ibushi Bad Luck Fale Tama Tonga Hangman Page Tetsuya Naito EVIL SANADA Minoru Suzuki Zack Sabre, Jr.

NJPW G1 Climax 28 participants