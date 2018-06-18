NJPW G1 Climax 28 schedule, results, participants, matches, 2018 dates, live stream, watch online
Everything you need to know to follow New Japan Pro-Wrestling's G1 Climax 28 event
Whether you are a long-time fan of New Japan Pro-Wrestling or someone just getting into the product for the first time, many will argue there is no better non-WWE event each year than NJPW G1 Climax, a 20-man tournament spanning a month that will product the No. 1 contender to the IWGP heavyweight championship when all is said and done.
In what is being advertised as the most loaded field in history, G1 Climax 28 features many of the best wrestlers in the world, including current IWGP heavyweight champion Kenny Omega, Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Tetsuya Naito.
The tournament consists of two blocks, each with 10 competitors who will square off against one another and earn points for each victory. Once the round-robin blocks are complete, the top point scorers will square off in the G1 Climax finals. Should Omega win the event for the second time, he would have the opportunity to choose his No. 1 contender as the current champion.
Here's everything you need to know about NJPW G1 Climax 28. We will update this story constantly both leading into and during the event, so be sure to bookmark it now for reference.
NJPW G1 Climax 28 viewing information
Dates: July 14 to Aug. 12 | Live stream: NJPWWorld.com
Subscription required for most matches, English commentary available for many
NJPW G1 Climax 28 schedule
Matches will be announced later, results will be provided
Saturday, July 14 -- Tokyo -- Ota General Gymnasium (Opening Day)
Sunday, July 15 -- Tokyo -- Ota General Gymnasium
Monday, July 16 -- Hokkaido -- Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center Hokkai Kita Yell
Thursday, July 19 -- Tokyo -- Korakuen Hall
Friday, July 20 -- Tokyo -- Korakuen Hall
Saturday, July 21 -- Tokyo -- Korakuen Hall
Sunday, July 22 -- Tokyo -- Hachioji Esforta Arena
Thursday, July 26 -- Niigata -- Aore Nagaoka
Friday, July 27 -- Shizuoka -- Act City Hamamatsu
Saturday, July 28 -- Aichi -- Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium
Monday, July 30 -- Kagawa -- Takamatsu City General Gymnasium Arena 1
Wednesday, Aug. 1 -- Kagoshima -- Kagoshima Arena
Thursday, Aug. 2 -- Fukuoka -- Fukuoka Public Gymnasium
Saturday, Aug. 4 -- Osaka -- Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium (Edion Arena Osaka)
Sunday, Aug. 5 -- Osaka -- Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium (Edion Arena Osaka)
Wednesday, Aug. 8 -- Kanagawa -- Yokohama Cultural Gymnasium
Friday, Aug. 10 -- Tokyo -- Nippon Budokan
Saturday, Aug. 11 -- Tokyo -- Nippon Budokan
Sunday, Aug. 12 -- Tokyo -- Nippon Budokan (G1 Climax 28 Finals)
NJPW G1 Climax 28 blocks
|Block A
|Points
|Block B
|Points
Hiroshi Tanahashi
Juice Robinson
Togi Makabe
Hirooki Goto
Michael Elgin
Tomohiro Ishii
Kazuchika Okada
Toru Yano
Jay White
Kenny Omega
YOSHI-HASHI
Kota Ibushi
Bad Luck Fale
Tama Tonga
Hangman Page
Tetsuya Naito
EVIL
SANADA
Minoru Suzuki
Zack Sabre, Jr.
NJPW G1 Climax 28 participants
|Entrant
|Career entries
|Consecutive entries
Kenny Omega
3
3
Jay White
1
1
Michael Elgin
4
4
Hiroshi Tanahashi
17
17
Togi Makabe
15
15
Juice Robinson
2
2
Kazuchika Okada
7
7
Hirooki Goto
11
11
Tomohiro Ishsii
6
6
Toru Yano
13
12
YOSHI-HASHI
3
3
Bad Luck Fale
5
5
Tama Tonga
3
3
Hangman Page
1
1
Tetsuya Naito
9
9
EVIL
3
3
SANADA
3
3
Minoru Suzuki
8
2
Zack Sabre Jr.
2
2
Koba Ibushi
4
2
