NJPW G1 Climax 28 schedule, results, participants, matches, 2018 dates, live stream, watch online

Everything you need to know to follow New Japan Pro-Wrestling's G1 Climax 28 event

Whether you are a long-time fan of New Japan Pro-Wrestling or someone just getting into the product for the first time, many will argue there is no better non-WWE event each year than NJPW G1 Climax, a 20-man tournament spanning a month that will product the No. 1 contender to the IWGP heavyweight championship when all is said and done.

In what is being advertised as the most loaded field in history, G1 Climax 28 features many of the best wrestlers in the world, including current IWGP heavyweight champion Kenny Omega, Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Tetsuya Naito.

The tournament consists of two blocks, each with 10 competitors who will square off against one another and earn points for each victory. Once the round-robin blocks are complete, the top point scorers will square off in the G1 Climax finals. Should Omega win the event for the second time, he would have the opportunity to choose his No. 1 contender as the current champion.

Here's everything you need to know about NJPW G1 Climax 28. We will update this story constantly both leading into and during the event, so be sure to bookmark it now for reference.

NJPW G1 Climax 28 viewing information

Dates: July 14 to Aug. 12 | Live stream: NJPWWorld.com
Subscription required for most matches, English commentary available for many

NJPW G1 Climax 28 schedule

Matches will be announced later, results will be provided

Saturday, July 14 -- Tokyo -- Ota General Gymnasium (Opening Day)
Sunday, July 15 -- Tokyo -- Ota General Gymnasium 
Monday, July 16 -- Hokkaido -- Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center Hokkai Kita Yell 
Thursday, July 19 -- Tokyo -- Korakuen Hall 
Friday, July 20 -- Tokyo -- Korakuen Hall 
Saturday, July 21 -- Tokyo -- Korakuen Hall 
Sunday, July 22 -- Tokyo -- Hachioji Esforta Arena 
Thursday, July 26 -- Niigata -- Aore Nagaoka 
Friday, July 27 -- Shizuoka -- Act City Hamamatsu 
Saturday, July 28 -- Aichi -- Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium 
Monday, July 30 -- Kagawa -- Takamatsu City General Gymnasium Arena 1 
Wednesday, Aug. 1 -- Kagoshima -- Kagoshima Arena 
Thursday, Aug. 2 -- Fukuoka -- Fukuoka Public Gymnasium 
Saturday, Aug. 4 -- Osaka -- Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium (Edion Arena Osaka) 
Sunday, Aug. 5 -- Osaka -- Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium (Edion Arena Osaka) 
Wednesday, Aug. 8 -- Kanagawa -- Yokohama Cultural Gymnasium 
Friday, Aug. 10 -- Tokyo -- Nippon Budokan 
Saturday, Aug. 11 -- Tokyo -- Nippon Budokan 
Sunday, Aug. 12 -- Tokyo -- Nippon Budokan (G1 Climax 28 Finals)

NJPW G1 Climax 28 blocks

Block APointsBlock BPoints

Hiroshi Tanahashi

Juice Robinson

Togi Makabe

Hirooki Goto

Michael Elgin

Tomohiro Ishii

Kazuchika Okada

Toru Yano

Jay White

Kenny Omega

YOSHI-HASHI

Kota Ibushi

Bad Luck Fale

Tama Tonga

Hangman Page

Tetsuya Naito

EVIL

SANADA

Minoru Suzuki

Zack Sabre, Jr.

NJPW G1 Climax 28 participants

EntrantCareer entriesConsecutive entries

Kenny Omega
IWGP heavyweight champion

3

3

Jay White
IWGP U.S. champion

1

1

Michael Elgin

4

4

Hiroshi Tanahashi

17

17

Togi Makabe

15

15

Juice Robinson

2

2

Kazuchika Okada

7

7

Hirooki Goto

11

11

Tomohiro Ishsii

6

6

Toru Yano

13

12

YOSHI-HASHI

3

3

Bad Luck Fale

5

5

Tama Tonga

3

3

Hangman Page

1

1

Tetsuya Naito

9

9

EVIL

3

3

SANADA

3

3

Minoru Suzuki

8

2

Zack Sabre Jr.

2

2

Koba Ibushi

4

2

