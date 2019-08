NJPW G1 Climax 29 results, winners, 2019 finals, bracket, live stream, matches, dates

The annual G1 Climax tournament presented by New Japan Pro-Wrestling consistently delivers some of the best pro wrestling that we see all year, and this year was no different with the G1 Climax 29. It was once again a wild ride, but the round-robin tournament has finished up and we have our final two competitors who will be vying for the main event spot against the IWGP champion at Wrestle Kingdom 14 come Jan. 4. Monday, as the dust on the G1 Climax 29 will finally settle, it will be A Block winner Kota Ibushi squaring off with B Block victor "Switchblade" Jay White.

Below you can find the full match results from this year's G1 Climax 29 tournament, with the final standings listed in the table below.

NJPW G1 Climax 29 viewing information

Dates: July 6 to Aug. 12 | Live stream: NJPWWorld.com

Subscription required for most matches, English commentary available.

NJPW G1 Climax 29 schedule, matches

FINALS -- Monday, Aug. 12 -- Tokyo -- Nippon Budokan

Kota Ibushi vs. Jay White

NJPW G1 Climax 29 results, blocks

A BLOCK -- Saturday, July 6 -- Dallas -- American Airlines Center

Kazuchika Okada def. Hiroshi Tanahashi via pinfall

KENTA def. Kota Ibushi via pinfall

SANADA def. Zack Sabre Jr. via pinfall

Bad Luck Fale def. EVIL via pinfall

Lance Archer def. Will Ospreay via pinfall

B BLOCK -- Saturday, July 13 -- Tokyo -- Ota General Gymnasium

Hirooki Goto def. Jay White via pinfall

Tomohiro Ishii def. Jeff Cobb via pinfall

Toru Yano def. Tetsuya Naito via pinfall

Jon Moxley def. Taichi via pinfall

Juice Robinson def. Shingo Takagi via pinfall

A BLOCK -- Sunday, July 14 -- Tokyo -- Ota General Gynasium

KENTA def. Hiroshi Tanahashi via pinfall

EVIL def. Kota Ibushi via pinfall

Kazuchika Okada def. Zack Sabre Jr. via pinfall

Will Ospreay def. SANADA via pinfall

Lance Archer def. Bad Luck Fale via pinfall

B BLOCK -- Monday, July 15 -- Hokkaido -- Hokkaido Sports Center

Taichi def. Tetsuya Naito via pinfall

Tomohiro Ishii def. Jay White via pinfall

Jon Moxley def. Jeff Cobb via pinfall

Juice Robinson def. Hirooki Goto via pinfall

Shingo Takagi def. Toru Yano via pinfall

A BLOCK -- Thursday, July 18 -- Tokyo -- Korakuen Hall

KENTA def. Lance Archer via submission

EVIL def. SANADA via pinfall

Kazuchika Okada def. Bad Luck Fale via pinfall

Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Zack Sabre Jr. via pinfall

Kota Ibushi def. Will Ospreay via pinfall

B BLOCK -- Friday, July 19 -- Tokyo -- Korakuen Hall

Shingo Takagi def. Taichi via pinfall

Jeff Cobb def. Juice Robinson via pinfall

Toru Yano def. Jay White via pinfall

Tetsuya Naito def. Hirooki Goto via pinfall

Jon Moxley def. Tomohiro Ishii via pinfall

A BLOCK -- Saturday, July 20 -- Tokyo -- Korakuen Hall

Zack Sabre Jr. def. Bad Luck Fale via countout

Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Lance Archer via pinfall

KENTA def. EVIL via pinfall

Kota Ibushi def. SANADA via pinfall

Kazuchika Okada def. Will Ospreay via pinfall

B BLOCK -- Wednesday, July 24 -- Hiroshima -- Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall

Juice Robinson def. Toru Yano via pinfall

Taichi def. Hirooki Goto via pinfall

Jon Moxley def. Shingo Takagi via submission

Jay White def. Jeff Cobb via pinfall

Tetsuya Naito def. Tomohiro Ishii via pinfall

A BLOCK -- Saturday, July 27 -- Aichi -- Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium

Kota Ibushi def. Lance Archer via pinfall

Will Ospreay def. Bad Luck Fale via disqualification

EVIL def. Zack Sabre Jr. via pinfall

Hiroshi Tanahashi def. SANADA via pinfall

Kazuchika Okada def. KENTA via pinfall

B BLOCK -- Sunday, July 28 -- Aichi -- Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium

Hirooki Goto def. Toru Yano via pinfall

Tomohiro Ishii def. Juice Robinson via pinfall

Jeff Cobb def. Taichi via pinfall

Jay White def. Shingo Yakagi via pinfall

Jon Moxley def. Tetsuya Naito via pinfall

A BLOCK -- Tuesday, July 30 -- Kagawa -- Takamatsu City General Gymnasium Arena 1

Kota Ibushi def. Bad Luck Fale via pinfall

Zack Sabre Jr. def. Will Ospreay via submission

Kazuchika Okada def. Lance Archer via pinfall

SANADA def. KENTA via pinfall

Hiroshi Tanahashi def. EVIL via pinfall

B BLOCK -- Thursday, Aug. 1 -- Fukuoka --Fukuoka Citizen Gymnasium

Jeff Cobb def. Shingo Takagi via pinfall

Toru Yano def. Jon Moxley via countout

Tetsuya Naito def. Juice Robinson via pinfall

Jay White def. Taichi via pinfall

Hirooki Goto def. Tomohiro Ishii via pinfall

A BLOCK -- Saturday, Aug. 3 -- Osaka -- Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium

Bad Luck Fale def. KENTA via pinfall

Zack Sabre Jr. def. Lance Archer via pinfall

EVIL def. Will Ospreay via pinfall

Kota Ibushi def. Hiroshi Tanahashi via pinfall

SANADA def. Kazuchika Okada via pinfall

B BLOCK -- Sunday, Aug. 4 -- Osaka -- Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium

Tomohiro Ishii def. Toru Yano via pinfall

Taichi def. Juice Robinson via pinfall

Hirooki Goto def. Jeff Cobb via pinfall

Jay White def. Jon Moxley via pinfall

Tetsuya Naito def. Shingo Takagi via pinfall

A BLOCK -- Wednesday, Aug. 7 -- Shizuoka -- Hamamatsu Arena

SANADA def. Lance Archer via pinfall

Bad Luck Fale def. Hiroshi Tanahashi via pinfall

Will Ospreay def. KENTA via pinfall

Kota Ibushi def. Zack Sabre Jr. via pinfall

Kazuchika Okada def. EVIL via pinfall

B BLOCK -- Thursday, Aug. 8 -- Kanagawa -- Yokohama Cultural Gymnasium

Toru Yano def. Taichi via countout

Tetsuya Naito def. Jeff Cobb via pinfall

Hirooki Goto def. Jon Moxley via pinfall

Jay White def. Juice Robinson via submission

Shingo Takagi def. Tomohiro Ishii via pinfall

A BLOCK -- Saturday, Aug. 10 -- Tokyo -- Nippon Budokan

Lance Archer def. EVIL via pinfall

Bad Luck Fale def. SANADA via pinfall

Zack Sabre Jr. def. KENTA via pinfall

Will Ospreay def. Hiroshi Tanahashi via pinfall

Kota Ibushi def. Kazuchika Okada via pinfall

B BLOCK -- Sunday, Aug. 11 -- Tokyo -- Nippon Budokan

Jeff Cobb def. Toru Yano via pinfall

Taichi def. Tomohiro Ishii via pinfall

Juice Robinson def. Jon Moxley via pinfall

Shingo Takagi def. Hirooki Goto via pinfall

Jay White def. Tetsuya Naito via pinfall

A Block Points B Block Points Kota Ibushi (WINNER) 14 Jay White (WINNER) 12 Kazuchika Okada* 14 Hirooki Goto 10 SANADA 8 Jon Moxley + 10 KENTA 8 Tetsuya Naito# 10 Hiroshi Tanahashi 8 Toru Yano 8 EVIL 8 Tomohiro Ishii~ 8 Will Ospreay^ 8 Taichi 8 Bad Luck Fale 8 Juice Robinson 8 Zack Sabre Jr. 8 Jeff Cobb 8 Lance Archer 6 Shingo Takagi 8

* Okada is the IWGP heavyweight champion

# Naito is the IWGP intercontinental champion

^ Ospreay is the IWGP junior heavyweight champion

~ Ishii is the NEVER openweight champion

+ Moxley is the IWGP United States champion