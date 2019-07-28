NJPW G1 Climax 29 schedule, blocks, 2019 results, bracket, dates, winners, live stream, matches
Everything you need to know to follow New Japan Pro-Wrestling's G1 Climax 29 event
The annual G1 Climax tournament presented by New Japan Pro-Wrestling is the most anticipated annual tournament in the industry, and we're already off and running with this year's G1 Climax 29 event. As usual, some incredible, hard-hitting heavyweight matches have already taken center stage, and the good news is that we still have quite a bit to go before crowning a winner.
The tournament consists of two blocks, each with 10 competitors who will square off against one another and earn points for each victory. Two points are awarded for a victory, one point is given to each competitor in the event of a time-limit draw, and no points are awarded for a loss. Once the round-robin blocks are complete, the top point scorers will square off in the G1 Climax finals with the winner earning the right to face the IWGP heavyweight champion on Jan. 4, 2020, inside the Tokyo Dome at Wrestle Kingdom 14. Should reigning IWGP heavyweight champion Kazuchika Okada emerge victorious, he will be afforded the opportunity of choosing his No. 1 contender.
Here's everything you need to know about NJPW G1 Climax 29. Below you can find the full upcoming G1 Climax 29 schedule, with the latest match results posted directly underneath the updated standings.
Big fan of pro wrestling? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE and NJPW each week.
NJPW G1 Climax 29 viewing information
Dates: July 6 to Aug. 12 | Live stream: NJPWWorld.com
Subscription required for most matches, English commentary available.
NJPW G1 Climax 29 schedule, matches
Results and the updated tables can be found below the schedule to avoid spoilers.
A BLOCK -- Tuesday, July 30 -- Kagawa -- Takamatsu City General Gymnasium Arena 1
Kazuchika Okada vs. Lance Archer
Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. EVIL
Kota Ibushi vs. Bad Luck Fale
Will Ospreay vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
KENTA vs. SANADA
B BLOCK -- Thursday, Aug. 1 -- Fukuoka --Fukuoka Citizen Gymnasium
Juice Robinson vs. Tetsuya Naito
Tomohiro Ishii vs. Hirooki Goto
Toru Yano vs. Jon Moxley
Jeff Cobb vs. Shingo Takagi
Taichi vs. Jay White
A BLOCK -- Saturday, Aug. 3 -- Osaka -- Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium
Kazuchika Okada vs. SANADA
Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Kota Ibushi
Will Ospreay vs. EVIL
KENTA vs. Bad Luck Fale
Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Lance Archer
B BLOCK -- Sunday, Aug. 4 -- Osaka -- Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium
Juice Robinson vs. Taichi
Tomohiro Ishii vs. Toru Yano
Hirooki Goto vs. Jeff Cobb
Jon Moxley vs. Jay White
Tetsuya Naito vs. Shingo Takagi
A BLOCK -- Wednesday, Aug. 7 -- Shizuoka -- Hamamatsu Arena
Kazuchika Okada vs. EVIL
Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Bad Luck Fale
Kota Ibushi vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
Will Ospreay vs. KENTA
SANADA vs. Lance Archer
B BLOCK -- Thursday, Aug. 8 -- Kanagawa -- Yokohama Cultural Gymnasium
Juice Robinson vs. Jay White
Tomohiro Ishii vs. Shingo Takagi
Toru Yano vs. Taichi
Hirooki Goto vs. Jon Moxley
Jeff Cobb vs. Tetsuya Naito
A BLOCK -- Saturday, Aug. 10 -- Tokyo -- Nippon Budokan
Kazuchika Okada vs. Kota Ibushi
Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Will Ospreay
KENTA vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
EVIL vs. Lance Archer
SANADA vs. Bad Luck Fale
B BLOCK -- Sunday, Aug. 11 -- Tokyo -- Nippon Budokan
Juice Robinson vs. Jon Moxley
Tomohiro Ishii vs. Taichi
Toru Yano vs. Jeff Cobb
Hirooki Goto vs. Shingo Takagi
Tetsuya Naito vs. Jay White
FINALS -- Monday, Aug. 12 -- Tokyo -- Nippon Budokan
A Block winner vs. B Block winner
NJPW G1 Climax 29 results, blocks
A BLOCK -- Saturday, July 6 -- Dallas -- American Airlines Center
Kazuchika Okada def. Hiroshi Tanahashi via pinfall
KENTA def. Kota Ibushi via pinfall
SANADA def. Zack Sabre Jr. via pinfall
Bad Luck Fale def. EVIL via pinfall
Lance Archer def. Will Ospreay via pinfall
B BLOCK -- Saturday, July 13 -- Tokyo -- Ota General Gymnasium
Hirooki Goto def. Jay White via pinfall
Tomohiro Ishii def. Jeff Cobb via pinfall
Toru Yano def. Tetsuya Naito via pinfall
Jon Moxley def. Taichi via pinfall
Juice Robinson def. Shingo Takagi via pinfall
A BLOCK -- Sunday, July 14 -- Tokyo -- Ota General Gynasium
KENTA def. Hiroshi Tanahashi via pinfall
EVIL def. Kota Ibushi via pinfall
Kazuchika Okada def. Zack Sabre Jr. via pinfall
Will Ospreay def. SANADA via pinfall
Lance Archer def. Bad Luck Fale via pinfall
B BLOCK -- Monday, July 15 -- Hokkaido -- Hokkaido Sports Center
Taichi def. Tetsuya Naito via pinfall
Tomohiro Ishii def. Jay White via pinfall
Jon Moxley def. Jeff Cobb via pinfall
Juice Robinson def. Hirooki Goto via pinfall
Shingo Takagi def. Toru Yano via pinfall
A BLOCK -- Thursday, July 18 -- Tokyo -- Korakuen Hall
KENTA def. Lance Archer via submission
EVIL def. SANADA via pinfall
Kazuchika Okada def. Bad Luck Fale via pinfall
Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Zack Sabre Jr. via pinfall
Kota Ibushi def. Will Ospreay via pinfall
B BLOCK -- Friday, July 19 -- Tokyo -- Korakuen Hall
Shingo Takagi def. Taichi via pinfall
Jeff Cobb def. Juice Robinson via pinfall
Toru Yano def. Jay White via pinfall
Tetsuya Naito def. Hirooki Goto via pinfall
Jon Moxley def. Tomohiro Ishii via pinfall
A BLOCK -- Saturday, July 20 -- Tokyo -- Korakuen Hall
Zack Sabre Jr. def. Bad Luck Fale via countout
Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Lance Archer via pinfall
KENTA def. EVIL via pinfall
Kota Ibushi def. SANADA via pinfall
Kazuchika Okada def. Will Ospreay via pinfall
B BLOCK -- Wednesday, July 24 -- Hiroshima -- Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall
Juice Robinson def. Toru Yano via pinfall
Taichi def. Hirooki Goto via pinfall
Jon Moxley def. Shingo Takagi via submission
Jay White def. Jeff Cobb via pinfall
Tetsuya Naito def. Tomohiro Ishii via pinfall
A BLOCK -- Saturday, July 27 -- Aichi -- Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium
Kota Ibushi def. Lance Archer via pinfall
Will Ospreay def. Bad Luck Fale via disqualification
EVIL def. Zack Sabre Jr. via pinfall
Hiroshi Tanahashi def. SANADA via pinfall
Kazuchika Okada def. KENTA via pinfall
B BLOCK -- Sunday, July 28 -- Aichi -- Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium
Hirooki Goto def. Toru Yano via pinfall
Tomohiro Ishii def. Juice Robinson via pinfall
Jeff Cobb def. Taichi via pinfall
Jay White def. Shingo Yakagi via pinfall
Jon Moxley def. Tetsuya Naito via pinfall
|A Block
|Points
|B Block
|Points
Kazuchika Okada*
10
Jon Moxley+
10
KENTA
8
Juice Robinson
6
EVIL
6
Tomohiro Ishii~
6
Kota Ibushi
6
Toru Yano
4
Hiroshi Tanahashi
6
Shingo Takagi
4
Lance Archer
4
Tetsuya Naito#
4
Will Ospreay^
4
Taichi
4
Bad Luck Fale
2
Hirooki Goto
4
SANADA
2
Jeff Cobb
4
Zack Sabre Jr.
2
Jay White
4
* Okada is the IWGP heavyweight champion
# Naito is the IWGP intercontinental champion
^ Ospreay is the IWGP junior heavyweight champion
~ Ishii is the NEVER openweight champion
+ Moxley is the IWGP United States champion
-
AEW on TNT debut set for October
AEW is firmly ready to take the next step towards becoming a legitimate industry competito...
-
SD recap: Owens gets his SS match
Owens will be putting a lot at stake against Shane McMahon at SummerSlam in Toronto
-
2019 WWE SummerSlam matches, card, date
Everything you need to know ahead of 2019 WWE SummerSlam airing live from Toronto
-
AEW All Out match card, rumors
Everything you need to know about AEW All Out, the promotion's second major pay-per-view
-
WWE Raw Reunion recap
It was a fun-filled night in Tampa as the WWE legends took center stage
-
SD recap: KO continues to one-up Shane
Owens stayed one step ahead of Shane McMahon as their new feud continues to build