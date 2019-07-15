NJPW G1 Climax 29 schedule, blocks, bracket, results, 2019 dates, live stream, matches

The most anticipated tournament of the year in pro wrestling has commenced, with the New Japan Pro-Wrestling G1 Climax having already kicked off the annual festivities. Starting things off in Dallas as the tournament began in the United States for the first time in history, we're off and running with the G1 Climax 29 event, already having seen some spectacular matches.

The tournament consists of two blocks, each with 10 competitors who will square off against one another and earn points for each victory. Two points are awarded for a victory, one point is given to each competitor in the event of a time-limit draw, and no points are awarded for a loss. Once the round-robin blocks are complete, the top point scorers will square off in the G1 Climax finals with the winner earning the right to face the IWGP heavyweight champion on Jan. 4, 2020, inside the Tokyo Dome at Wrestle Kingdom 14. Should reigning IWGP heavyweight champion Kazuchika Okada emerge victorious, he will be afforded the opportunity of choosing his No. 1 contender.

Here's everything you need to know about NJPW G1 Climax 29. Below you can find the full upcoming G1 Climax 29 schedule, with the latest match results posted directly underneath the updated standings.

NJPW G1 Climax 29 viewing information

Dates: July 6 to Aug. 12 | Live stream: NJPWWorld.com

Subscription required for most matches, English commentary available.

NJPW G1 Climax 29 schedule, matches

Results and the updated tables can be found below the schedule to avoid spoilers.

A BLOCK -- Thursday, July 18 -- Tokyo -- Korakuen Hall

Kazuchika Okada vs. Bad Luck Fale

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Kota Ibushi vs. Will Ospreay

KENTA vs. Lance Archer

EVIL vs. SANADA

B BLOCK -- Friday, July 19 -- Tokyo -- Korakuen Hall

Juice Robinson vs. Jeff Cobb

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jon Moxley

Toru Yano vs. Jay White

Hirooki Goto vs. Tetsuya Naito

Shingo Takagi vs. Taichi

A BLOCK -- Saturday, July 20 -- Tokyo -- Korakuen Hall

Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Lance Archer

Kota Ibushi vs. SANADA

KENTA vs. EVIL

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Bad Luck Fale

B BLOCK -- Wednesday, July 24 -- Hiroshima -- Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall

Juice Robinson vs. Toru Yano

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Tetsuya Naito

Hirooki Goto vs. Taichi

Jeff Cobb vs. Jay White

Jon Moxley vs. Shingo Takagi

A BLOCK -- Saturday, July 27 -- Aichi -- Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium

Kazuchika Okada vs. KENTA

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. SANADA

Kota Ibushi vs. Lance Archer

Will Ospreay vs. Bad Luck Fale

EVIL vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

B BLOCK -- Sunday, July 28 -- Aichi -- Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium

Juice Robinson vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Hirooki Goto vs. Toru Yano

Jeff Cobb vs. Taichi

Tetsuya Naito vs. Jon Moxley

Shingo Takagi vs. Jay White

A BLOCK -- Tuesday, July 30 -- Kagawa -- Takamatsu City General Gymnasium Arena 1

Kazuchika Okada vs. Lance Archer

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. EVIL

Kota Ibushi vs. Bad Luck Fale

Will Ospreay vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

KENTA vs. SANADA

B BLOCK -- Thursday, Aug. 1 -- Fukuoka --Fukuoka Citizen Gymnasium

Juice Robinson vs. Tetsuya Naito

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Hirooki Goto

Toru Yano vs. Jon Moxley

Jeff Cobb vs. Shingo Takagi

Taichi vs. Jay White

A BLOCK -- Saturday, Aug. 3 -- Osaka -- Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium

Kazuchika Okada vs. SANADA

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Kota Ibushi

Will Ospreay vs. EVIL

KENTA vs. Bad Luck Fale

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Lance Archer

B BLOCK -- Sunday, Aug. 4 -- Osaka -- Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium

Juice Robinson vs. Taichi

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Toru Yano

Hirooki Goto vs. Jeff Cobb

Jon Moxley vs. Jay White

Tetsuya Naito vs. Shingo Takagi

A BLOCK -- Wednesday, Aug. 7 -- Shizuoka -- Hamamatsu Arena

Kazuchika Okada vs. EVIL

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Bad Luck Fale

Kota Ibushi vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Will Ospreay vs. KENTA

SANADA vs. Lance Archer

B BLOCK -- Thursday, Aug. 8 -- Kanagawa -- Yokohama Cultural Gymnasium

Juice Robinson vs. Jay White

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Shingo Takagi

Toru Yano vs. Taichi

Hirooki Goto vs. Jon Moxley

Jeff Cobb vs. Tetsuya Naito

A BLOCK -- Saturday, Aug. 10 -- Tokyo -- Nippon Budokan

Kazuchika Okada vs. Kota Ibushi

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Will Ospreay

KENTA vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

EVIL vs. Lance Archer

SANADA vs. Bad Luck Fale

B BLOCK -- Sunday, Aug. 11 -- Tokyo -- Nippon Budokan

Juice Robinson vs. Jon Moxley

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Taichi

Toru Yano vs. Jeff Cobb

Hirooki Goto vs. Shingo Takagi

Tetsuya Naito vs. Jay White

FINALS -- Monday, Aug. 12 -- Tokyo -- Nippon Budokan

A Block winner vs. B Block winner

NJPW G1 Climax 29 results, blocks

A BLOCK -- Saturday, July 6 -- Dallas -- American Airlines Center

Kazuchika Okada def. Hiroshi Tanahashi via pinfall

KENTA def. Kota Ibushi via pinfall

SANADA def. Zack Sabre Jr. via pinfall

Bad Luck Fale def. EVIL via pinfall

Lance Archer def. Will Ospreay via pinfall

B BLOCK -- Saturday, July 13 -- Tokyo -- Ota General Gymnasium

Hirooki Goto def. Jay White via pinfall

Tomohiro Ishii def. Jeff Cobb via pinfall

Toru Yano def. Tetsuya Naito via pinfall

Jon Moxley def. Taichi via pinfall

Juice Robinson def. Shingo Takagi via pinfall

A BLOCK -- Sunday, July 14 -- Tokyo -- Ota General Gynasium

KENTA def. Hiroshi Tanahashi via pinfall

EVIL def. Kota Ibushi via pinfall

Kazuchika Okada def. Zack Sabre Jr. via pinfall

Will Ospreay def. SANADA via pinfall

Lance Archer def. Bad Luck Fale via pinfall

B BLOCK -- Monday, July 15 -- Hokkaido -- Hokkaido Sports Center

Taichi def. Tetsuya Naito via pinfall

Tomohiro Ishii def. Jay White via pinfall

Jon Moxley def. Jeff Cobb via pinfall

Juice Robinson def. Hirooki Goto via pinfall

Shingo Takagi def. Toru Yano via pinfall

Block A Points Block B Points Kazuchika Okada* 4 Tomohiro Ishii~ 4 KENTA 4 Jon Moxley+ 4 Lance Archer 4 Juice Robinson 4 Bad Luck Fale 2 Hirooki Goto 2 SANADA 2 Toru Yano 2 Will Ospreay^ 2 Taichi 2 EVIL 2 Shingo Takagi 2 Zack Sabre Jr. 0 Jeff Cobb 0 Kota Ibushi 0 Tetsuya Naito 0 Hiroshi Tanahashi 0 Jay White 0

* Okada is the IWGP heavyweight champion

^ Ospreay is the IWGP junior heavyweight champion

~ Ishii is the NEVER openweight champion

+ Moxley is the IWGP United States champion