NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 12 results; Live recap, grades, review, how to watch

New Japan Pro-Wrestling celebrates the new year with its own version of WrestleMania at the Tokyo Dome on Jan. 4. Wrestle Kingdom 12 is one of the biggest events in the company's history as the pay-per-view features a title match long in the works and co-main event including a famous WWE superstar against arguably the best wrestler in the world.

Here's everything you need to know to enjoy Wrestle Kingdom 12, including how to watch the show, a full match card and both results and highlights at the bottom of the story.

Viewing information

Date: Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018

Opening match: 2 a.m. ET (4 p.m. JT) | Start time: 3 a.m. ET (5 p.m. JT)

Location: Tokyo Dome -- Koraku, Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Live stream: NJPWWorld.com (English broadcast available)

Remaining card

IWGP Heavyweight Championship -- Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito



IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Championship (No Disqualification Match) -- Kenny Omega (c) vs. Chris Jericho



IWGP Intercontinental Championship -- Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) vs. Switchblade



IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship (4-Way Match) -- Marty Scrull (c) vs. Will Ospreay vs. KUSHIDA vs. Hiromu Takahashi



NEVER Openweight Championship (Hair vs. Hair Match) -- Minoru Suzuki (c) vs. Hirooki Goto



IWGP Tag Team Championship -- Killer Elite Squad (c) vs. SANADA & EVIL



NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 12 results

New Japan Rumble: Japan's version of WWE's Royal Rumble saw the field increase from 14 to 21 for the fourth annual match. The only difference in rules are that pinfalls and submissions can produce eliminations, along with being thrown over the top rope. As expected, with so many legends and surprise entrants, the action was more clunky and fun than fantastic. There were plenty of nostalgic pops for the likes of Jyushin "Thunder" Liger, Tiger Mask, Yuji Nagata and Taka Michinoku but the feel-good moment came in the form of the final entrant, Masahito Kakihara, who recently battled cancer. Kakihara and the crowd favorite Cheeseburger, best known for his work in Ring of Honor, became a surprising final two after they teamed up to hold down the ropes and simultaneously eliminate Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Ngata. In the end, the 45-year-old Kakihara used his legsweep/STO finisher, dubbed the Kaki Cutter, to pin Cheeseburger. Grade: C

Field: Mashito Kakihara def. Bushi, Chase Owens, Cheeseburger, David Finlay, Delirious, El Desperado, Gino Gambino, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Jyushin "Thunder" Liger, Katsuya Kitamura, Leo Tonga, Manubu Nakanishi, Satoshi Kojima, Taka Michinoku, Tiger Mask, Toa Henare, Yoshi-Hashi, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Yuji Ngata and Yujiro Takahashi.

IWGP junior heavyweight tag team championship — The Young Bucks def. Roppongi 3K (c) via pinfall: Talk about a fun match to kick off the main card. Not only were high spots aplenty — which is all but guaranteed in a Matt and Nick Jackson match — this one mixed in psychology and fun perfectly. The story involved the selling of lower back injuries as a double Tope Con Hilo spot from Roppongi early on saw Yoh favoring himself after landing hard on the floor. Matt Jackson, who effectively eliminated Roppongi manager Rocky Romero with a back drop on the ramp, began to favor his own back after missing a spot outside. Creative spots involving all four members of the match continued from there, including a double sharpshooter spot from Roppongi that saw Nick Jackson intercept his brother's arm to prevent him from tapping out.

Yoh turned in a tremendous performance overall by how well he sold his injuries and fought to avoid being pinned or submitted, including a kick out after a dual swanton spot on his back. After a fun spot late in which Sho and Nick Jackson took turns kicking each other's partner in the back, the finish was worth the build as the Bucks hit their Meltzer Driver finisher on Yoh. Matt Jackson followed up with a sharpshooter to produce the tap as the Young Bucks secured their seventh reign of the junior tag belts. Grade: B+

NEVER openweight six-man tag team championship — Chaos (Beretta, Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano) def. Michael Elgin & War Machine, Suzuki-gun (Taichi, Takahashi Izuka, Zack Sabre Jr.), Taguchi Japan (Juice Robinson, Ryusuke Taguchi, Togi Makabe) and the Bullet Club (c) (Bad Luck Fale, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa) in gauntlet match: This one was physical, quick-moving and chaotic. Just as quickly as Suzuki-gun sent War Machine packing after Sabre choked out Raymond Rowe, Chaos ran in to force a quick elimination after a low blow from Toru Yano.

Following a creative spot in which all three members of Taguchi Japan took turns landing running strikes on Yano as he was pinned in the corner, the comedic genius was able to turn the tables and roll up Ryusuke Taguchi for the pin. The defending champion Bullet Club then brought the violence after removing the turnbuckle pad. Beretta was able to kick out of a stun gun from Tonga late and hit his Dude Buster finisher to force the title change. Grade: C+

Elimination order: Zack Sabre Jr. (Suzui-Gun) def. Raymond Rowe (Elgin/War Machine) via submission; Toru Yano (Chaos) def. Takashi Izuka (Suzuki-Gun) via pinfall; Yano (Chaos) def. Ryusuke Taguchi (Taguchi Japan) via pinfall; Beretta (Chaos) def. Tama Tonga (Bullet Club) via pinfall.

Kota Ibushi def. Cody via pinfall: This one had potential to steal the show and it sure did its best to try. Cody (nee Rhodes), a former WWE star, likely turned in the best match of his career and was certainly at his heel best in this one, perfectly marrying top-shelf psychology with the huge spots that have become Ibushi's calling card. While Ibushi got the crowd roaring with his picture-perfect Golden Triangle Moonsault, no spot was bigger (or more dangerous) than the Cross Rhodes that Cody hit off of the ring apron and onto the floor.

Cody, whose hair was dyed blond for an upcoming movie role, also did well in using wife Brandi Rhodes' constant interference as a key theme to the match. An early spot from Ibushi saw him land on the floor and accidentally knock over Brandi. Ibushi's babyface character showed plenty of compassion in comforting Brandi and picking her up just as Cody came in to slap him in the face. The Rhodes couple shared an evil laugh on the floor for having duped Ibushi.

Both wrestlers kicked out of big moves late as Cody hit a springboard hurricanrana from the top rope and Ibushi hit both his Last Ride power bomb and a straight jacket German suplex. After Ibushi landed his stiff running knee, he followed with an absurd Phoenix splash to finally put Cody away. With Cody having lost his Ring of Honor world title in December, this match had nothing at stake but both delivered as if it was the main event. Grade: A-.