NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 13 date, card, matches, start time, location, Tokyo Dome show

New Japan Pro-Wrestling brings us some amazing professional wrestling shows consistently throughout the year, but when it comes down to it, one show simply matters the most. Every year since 1992, NJPW has promoted massive cards inside the Tokyo Dome on the specific date of Jan. 4, and that tradition will continue in 2019 with the Wrestle Kingdom 13 event set to take place. Wrestle Kingdom 13 on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, is a card that will feature 10 total matches with eight of those bouts being contested for championships.

For those diehard WWE fans who may be wondering, yes, this is New Japan's version of WrestleMania. Wrestle Kingdom 13 will begin here in the United States at 3 a.m. ET with a pre-show featuring one match beginning the festivities at 2 a.m. Per usual, Wrestle Kingdom will stream live on the New Japan World streaming service, but for the first time ever, it will also be available to purchase on Fite TV for the PPV price of $34.99. With Wrestle Kingdom 13 almost here, let's look at a quick rundown of the matches we will be treated to on the upcoming Jan. 4 Tokyo Dome show.

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 13 card

IWGP Heavyweight Championship -- Kenny Omega (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi: The incomparable Tanahashi reminded everyone this summer that he still has much left in the tank with his G1 Climax tournament victory and earning this shot. Now, the "Ace" of New Japan will look to cap off this journey by capturing his eighth IWGP heavyweight title if he can dethrone Omega in the main event. Aside from the incredible story of Tanahashi attempting to climb back to the top of the New Japan mountain at age 42, the outcome of this match may tell us a lot about the future of Omega as rumors continue to swirl.

IWGP Intercontinental Championship -- Chris Jericho (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito: Despite Jericho not being contractually tied to WWE, it was still stunning to see him win IWGP gold back at Dominion in June from Naito. The time has come for revenge, however, so the days of Naito vehemently attempting to destroy the IC title on the regular may be upon us once again.

Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White: This is one of two matches on the card that is not being contested for a title, but make no mistake about it, there is a lot of pride on the line here for the former IWGP heavyweight champ Okada. After longtime mentor and manager -- and resident New Japan booker -- Gedo turned his back on Okada to align with White and Bullet Club OG, Okada has been salivating at the chance to get his hands on "Switchblade." The only question here is whether Okada can fend off the efforts of the remaining Bullet Club members.

IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship -- Kushida (c) vs. Taiji Ishimori: You may begin to sense a theme here on this card in regards to outcomes and certain competitors' futures. Word has began to surface that WWE is heavily pursuing Kushida, so dropping the title to Bullet Club member Ishimori in this one could give us a hint as to his decision.

IWGP United States Championship -- Cody (c) vs. Juice Robinson: One of the more shocking outcomes, to some, on New Japan's last venture into the U.S. was then-NWA champion Cody defeating Robinson and becoming a dual-champion. Cody has since lost that NWA title, and aiming for redemption, Robinson will look to keep his stock rising if he can completely strip Cody of gold and gain back the title he once proudly held.

IWGP Tag Team Championship -- Guerrillas of Destiny (c) vs. EVIL & Sanada vs. The Young Bucks: Is this the last time -- at least for a while -- that we see the Young Bucks on a Tokyo Dome show card? They've been hinting (or trolling) as of late towards that being a possibility. Meanwhile, Los Ingobernables de Japon members EVIL & Sanada navigated themselves through the recent World Tag League tournament to earn this shot. But as we know, Tama Tonga and his brother Tanga Loa will do whatever it takes to keep that gold around their waists.

RevPro British Heavyweight Championship -- Tomohiro Ishii (c) vs. Zack Sabre Jr.: Do you enjoy brutal physicality combined with some of the best technical wrestling you've ever seen? Then, folks, this is the match for you! Sabre will not only look to represent Britain by claiming the RevPro title, but also to bring it back to the Suzuki-Gun stable.

IWGP Jr. Tag Team Championship -- Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado (c) vs. Roppongi 3K vs. BUSHI & Shingo Takagi: On these Wrestle Kingdom cards, one of the matches that's talked about the most by the end of the show usually involves those contested for the Jr. tag team titles, and this one should be no different. Side note: For those who have been longtime viewers of Japanese wrestling such as myself, how cool is it to see longtime Dragon Gate staple Takagi placed on a Wrestle Kingdom card? This time last year, that was unfathomable.

NEVER Openweight Championship -- Kota Ibushi (c) vs. Will Ospreay: On a card featuring matches that could end up being remembered as epic, this NEVER openweight title bout could absolutely steal the show. These are two heavyweights -- with Ospreay most recently making the move up -- that will go out there with the intention of blowing all of our minds with the match they can put together.

NEVER Openweight Six-Man Championship No. 1 Contender's Match (Pre-show): This match on the pre-show is confirmation that the annual New Japan Rumble will not be taking place, which is sad because that match was known for prividing some nice surprises. The teams for this bout have yet to be determined.