NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 card, matches, start time, dates, location, Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley in action
NJPW has released the full card for both nights of Wrestle Kingdom 14
The signature event for New Japan Pro-Wrestling is set to take place this weekend as Wrestle Kingdom 14 will take over the Tokyo Dome once again. Wrestle Kingdom is one of the most anticipated events every year in professional wrestling to begin with, but this year it gets even bigger as the show will take place over two nights from Jan. 4-5 to help kick off a new decade in 2020.
In the main event of Night 1, Kota Ibushi will look to cash in his G1 Climax tournament win as he faces IWGP heavyweight champion Kazuchika Okada. In the co-main event, IWGP intercontinental champion Jay White puts his title on the line against Tetsuya Naito. The winners of those bouts will face each other with both titles on the line in the main event of Night 2. (The losers will also square off.) In all, ten title matches take place over the two nights, as well as the retirement bout of wrestling legend Jyushin Thunder Liger.
Both shows begin at 3 a.m. ET and will stream live on NJPW World.
Wrestle Kingdom 14 card
Night 1
- IWGP Heavyweight Championship -- Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Kota Ibushi
- IWGP Intercontinental Championship -- Jay White (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito
- IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship -- Will Ospreay (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi
- IWGP United States Championship -- Lance Archer (c) vs. Jon Moxley [Texas Death Match]
- IWGP Tag Team Championship -- Guerrillas of Destiny (c) vs. FinJuice (David Finlay & Juice Robinson)
- Chaos (Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano & Yoshi-Hashi) vs. Bullet Club (Kenta, Bad Luck Fale, Yujiro Takahashi & Chase Owens)
- Los Ingobernables de Japon (Sanada, Evil, Shingo Takagi & Bushi) vs. Suzuki-gun (Zack Sabre Jr., Minoru Suzuki, Taichi & El Desperado)
- Jyushin Thunder Liger, Tatsumi Fujinami, The Great Sasuke & Tiger Mask vs. Naoki Sano, Shinjiro Otani, Tatsuhito Takaiwa & Ryusuke Taguchi
Night 2
- IWGP Heavyweight Championship & IWGP Intercontinental Championship -- Winner of Okada-Ibushi (c) vs. Winner of White-Naito (c)
- Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Chris Jericho
- Loser of Okada-Ibushi vs. Loser of White-Naito
- NEVER Openweight Championship -- Kenta (c) vs. Hirooki Goto
- IWGP United States Championship -- Winner of Archer-Moxley (c) vs. Juice Robinson
- British Heavyweight Championship -- Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Sanada
- IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship -- Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo (c) vs. Roppongi 3K
- Jyushin Thunder Liger & Naoki Sano vs. Hiromu Takahashi & Ryu Lee
