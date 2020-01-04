NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 card, results, start time, matches, dates, location
Night 1 of Wrestle Kingdom 14 is in the books, so now we move on to Night 2 action
New Japan Pro-Wrestling always kicks off the new year in a big way, and on Saturday, that commenced with the Wrestle Kingdom 14 event inside the Tokyo Dome. The annual show, NJPW's most important of the year, took quite some historic steps to begin the new decade in the fact that this year's Wrestle Kingdom event stretches out over two nights, and when it all comes to a close, one man will be walking away draped in gold as both the IWGP heavyweight and intercontinental champion.
In Night 1 action, we learned the two men who will be squaring off in the main event of Night 2 for the right to be called double champion, and it has the chance to be a championship match for the ages. Saturday also saw the return of Jon Moxley to in-ring action in New Japan as he took aim at the United States championship he never lost, and we were also treated to a junior heavyweight championship match that did not come close to disappointing.
Now, we move on to Night 2 on Sundat, which has a lot to live up to following everything we witnessed on Saturday.
The main card of Wrestle Kingdom 14 on Night 2 on Sunday, Jan. 5 will begin at 1 a.m ET, streaming live on NJPW World and is also available for purchase on Fite TV.
Below you can have a look at the full match card set for Night 2 as well as the full main card results from Night 1.
Wrestle Kingdom 14 Night 2 main card
- IWGP Heavyweight Championship & IWGP Intercontinental Championship -- Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito (c)
- Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Chris Jericho
- Kota Ibushi vs. Jay White
- NEVER Openweight Championship -- Kenta (c) vs. Hirooki Goto
- IWGP United States Championship -- Jon Moxley (c) vs. Juice Robinson
- British Heavyweight Championship -- Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Sanada
- IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship -- Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo (c) vs. Roppongi 3K
- Jyushin Thunder Liger & Naoki Sano vs. Hiromu Takahashi & Ryu Lee
Wrestle Kingdom 14 Night 1 main card results
- IWGP Heavyweight Championship -- Kazuchika Okada (c) def. Kota Ibushi via pinfall to retain the title
- IWGP Intercontinental Championship -- Tetsuya Naito def. Jay White (c) via pinfall to win the title
- IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship -- Hiromu Takahashi def. Will Ospreay (c) via pinfall to win the title
- IWGP United States Championship (Texas Death Match) -- Jon Moxley def. Lance Archer (c) via pinfall to win the title
- IWGP Tag Team Championship -- FinJuice (David Finlay & Juice Robinson) def. Guerrillas of Destiny (c) via pinfall to win the titles
- Chaos (Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano & Yoshi-Hashi) def. Bullet Club (Kenta, Bad Luck Fale, Yujiro Takahashi & Chase Owens) via pinfall
- Suzuki-gun (Zack Sabre Jr., Minoru Suzuki, Taichi & El Desperado) def. Los Ingobernables de Japon (Sanada, Evil, Shingo Takagi & Bushi) via submission
- Naoki Sano, Shinjiro Otani, Tatsuhito Takaiwa & Ryusuke Taguchi def. Jyushin Thunder Liger, Tatsumi Fujinami, The Great Sasuke & Tiger Mask via pinfall
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 viewing info
All the information you need to catch the two-night Wrestle Kingdom 14 event in the Tokyo Dome
