NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 card, results, start time, matches, dates, location

New Japan Pro-Wrestling always kicks off the new year in a big way, and on Saturday, that commenced with the Wrestle Kingdom 14 event inside the Tokyo Dome. The annual show, NJPW's most important of the year, took quite some historic steps to begin the new decade in the fact that this year's Wrestle Kingdom event stretches out over two nights, and when it all comes to a close, one man will be walking away draped in gold as both the IWGP heavyweight and intercontinental champion.

In Night 1 action, we learned the two men who will be squaring off in the main event of Night 2 for the right to be called double champion, and it has the chance to be a championship match for the ages. Saturday also saw the return of Jon Moxley to in-ring action in New Japan as he took aim at the United States championship he never lost, and we were also treated to a junior heavyweight championship match that did not come close to disappointing.

Now, we move on to Night 2 on Sundat, which has a lot to live up to following everything we witnessed on Saturday.

The main card of Wrestle Kingdom 14 on Night 2 on Sunday, Jan. 5 will begin at 1 a.m ET, streaming live on NJPW World and is also available for purchase on Fite TV.

Below you can have a look at the full match card set for Night 2 as well as the full main card results from Night 1.

Wrestle Kingdom 14 Night 2 main card

IWGP Heavyweight Championship & IWGP Intercontinental Championship -- Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito (c)

-- Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito (c) Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Chris Jericho

Kota Ibushi vs. Jay White

NEVER Openweight Championship -- Kenta (c) vs. Hirooki Goto

-- Kenta (c) vs. Hirooki Goto IWGP United States Championship -- Jon Moxley (c) vs. Juice Robinson

-- Jon Moxley (c) vs. Juice Robinson British Heavyweight Championship -- Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Sanada

-- Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Sanada IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship -- Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo (c) vs. Roppongi 3K

-- Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo (c) vs. Roppongi 3K Jyushin Thunder Liger & Naoki Sano vs. Hiromu Takahashi & Ryu Lee

Wrestle Kingdom 14 Night 1 main card results