NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 card, start time, matches, dates, location, Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley in action
NJPW is set for two nights of action this year with Wrestle Kingdom 14
New Japan Pro-Wrestling always begins the new year off with a bang by presenting its biggest event of the year inside of the heralded Tokyo Dome. This weekend, that comes to us in the form of Wrestle Kingdom 14, which this year grows exponentially as the signature event will take place over the course of two nights. And by the time the second night of action comes to an end, one man will walk out of the Tokyo Dome as both the IWGP heavyweight and intercontinental champion. With stakes that high, this is surely a Wrestle Kingdom that you won't want to miss.
In the main event of Night 1, Kota Ibushi will look to cash in his G1 Climax tournament win as he faces IWGP heavyweight champion Kazuchika Okada. In the co-main event, IWGP intercontinental champion Jay White puts his title on the line against Tetsuya Naito. The winners of those bouts will face each other with both titles on the line in the main event of Night 2. (The losers will also square off.) In all, ten title matches take place over the two nights, as well as the retirement bout of wrestling legend Jyushin Thunder Liger.
Big fan of pro wrestling? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know each week, and be sure to listen to our preview of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 below.
Both shows begin at 3 a.m. ET and will stream live on NJPW World.
Wrestle Kingdom 14 card
Night 1
- IWGP Heavyweight Championship -- Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Kota Ibushi
- IWGP Intercontinental Championship -- Jay White (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito
- IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship -- Will Ospreay (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi
- IWGP United States Championship -- Lance Archer (c) vs. Jon Moxley [Texas Death Match]
- IWGP Tag Team Championship -- Guerrillas of Destiny (c) vs. FinJuice (David Finlay & Juice Robinson)
- Chaos (Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano & Yoshi-Hashi) vs. Bullet Club (Kenta, Bad Luck Fale, Yujiro Takahashi & Chase Owens)
- Los Ingobernables de Japon (Sanada, Evil, Shingo Takagi & Bushi) vs. Suzuki-gun (Zack Sabre Jr., Minoru Suzuki, Taichi & El Desperado)
- Jyushin Thunder Liger, Tatsumi Fujinami, The Great Sasuke & Tiger Mask vs. Naoki Sano, Shinjiro Otani, Tatsuhito Takaiwa & Ryusuke Taguchi
Night 2
- IWGP Heavyweight Championship & IWGP Intercontinental Championship -- Winner of Okada-Ibushi (c) vs. Winner of White-Naito (c)
- Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Chris Jericho
- Loser of Okada-Ibushi vs. Loser of White-Naito
- NEVER Openweight Championship -- Kenta (c) vs. Hirooki Goto
- IWGP United States Championship -- Winner of Archer-Moxley (c) vs. Juice Robinson
- British Heavyweight Championship -- Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Sanada
- IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship -- Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo (c) vs. Roppongi 3K
- Jyushin Thunder Liger & Naoki Sano vs. Hiromu Takahashi & Ryu Lee
