NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 start time, live stream, watch online, card, matches, PPV price
All the information you need to catch the two-night Wrestle Kingdom 14 event in the Tokyo Dome
New Japan Pro-Wrestling's tradition of kicking off the year in style will continue this weekend with Wrestle Kingdom 14, the annual supercard that seemingly always finds its way to the year-end lists for one reason or another. History will be made this weekend as, for the very first time, NJPW will present the event as a two-night, two-card affair, culminating in a champion vs. champion match in the main event of Night 2.
Night 1 features a main event for the IWGP heavyweight championship with Kazuchika Okada defending his title against G1 Climax winner Kota Ibushi. In addition, an IWGP intercontinental championship bout between champ Jay White and challenger Tetsuya Naito will take place on the first night of action as well. Those two winners will face off in the main event of Night 2 with the winner taking home both titles. Other highlights from Night 1 include United States champ Lance Archer defending his title against Jon Moxley in a Texas Death Match and Will Ospreay defending the IWGP junior heavyweight championship against Hiromu Takahashi.
Below is all the information you need to catch both nights of the Wrestle Kingdom 14 action this weekend.
Wrestle Kingdom 14 Night 1 viewing information
Date: Saturday, Jan. 4
Location: Tokyo Dome -- Tokyo, Japan
Start times: 5 p.m. JST | 3 a.m. ET (pre-show starts at 2 a.m.) | 2 a.m. CT | 12 a.m. PT
Watch live: FITE TV | Price: $49.99 (includes both nights and New Year's Dash)
Live stream: NJPWWorld.com (Subscription required; English broadcast available)
Wrestle Kingdom 14 Night 2 viewing information
Date: Sunday, Jan. 5
Location: Tokyo Dome -- Tokyo, Japan
Start times: 3 p.m. JST | 1 a.m. ET (pre-show starts at 12 a.m.) | 12 a.m. CT | 10 p.m. PT
Watch live: FITE TV | Price: $49.99 (includes both nights and New Year's Dash)
Live stream: NJPWWorld.com (Subscription required; English broadcast available)
Wrestle Kingdom 14 card
Night 1
- IWGP Heavyweight Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Kota Ibushi
- IWGP Intercontinental Championship: Jay White (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito
- IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi
- IWGP United States Championship: Lance Archer (c) vs. Jon Moxley [Texas Death Match]
- IWGP Tag Team Championship: Guerrillas of Destiny (c) vs. FinJuice (David Finlay & Juice Robinson)
- Chaos (Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano & Yoshi-Hashi) vs. Bullet Club (Kenta, Bad Luck Fale, Yujiro Takahashi & Chase Owens)
- Los Ingobernables de Japon (Sanada, Evil, Shingo Takagi & Bushi) vs. Suzuki-gun (Zack Sabre Jr., Minoru Suzuki, Taichi & El Desperado)
- Jyushin Thunder Liger, Tatsumi Fujinami, The Great Sasuke & Tiger Mask vs. Naoki Sano, Shinjiro Otani, Tatsuhito Takaiwa & Ryusuke Taguchi
Night 2
- IWGP Heavyweight Championship & IWGP Intercontinental Championship: Winner of Okada-Ibushi (c) vs. Winner of White-Naito (c)
- Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Chris Jericho
- Loser of Okada-Ibushi vs. Loser of White-Naito
- NEVER Openweight Championship: Kenta (c) vs. Hirooki Goto
- IWGP United States Championship: Winner of Archer-Moxley (c) vs. Juice Robinson
- British Heavyweight Championship: Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Sanada
- IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship: Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo (c) vs. Roppongi 3K
- Jyushin Thunder Liger & Naoki Sano vs. Hiromu Takahashi & Ryu Lee
