NXT results, recap, grades: Finn Balor explains himself, women's and men's WarGames matches set

With less than a month until NXT TakeOver: WarGames goes down in Chicago, WWE's third brand made a major toward setting the stage for the Survivor Series weekend card with a hot edition of NXT television that included the apparent announcement of a pair of matches set to take place inside the demonic structure. Not only will there be the first-ever women's WarGames match, it appears as if there will be no regular NXT titles defended on the show given that the entire Undisputed Era looks to be in the men's match.

In addition to that, Finn Balor got an opportunity to explain his heel turn last week, and Tyler Bate put on a classic short match with Cameron Grimes that roused the crowd in a major way. So what exactly went down on NXT this week? Check it out with our results and grades below.

Io Shirai def. Candice LaRae via pinfall: After early topes from both women, LaRae busted open her nose, which visibly slowed her down during the match. LaRae countered Shirai's signature moonsault with her knees and then extended her leg to the bottom rope to break a submission. After LaRae got some offense, Shirai dodged a springboard moonsault from LaRae and she planted herself on a steel chair Shirai brought into the ring. Nowhere close to their prior bout, so a slight downgrade, but still a good effort. Rhea Ripley ran in to save LaRae as she was attacked after the match. Grade: B-

Finn Balor speaks: Balor said he went from laying down for the hottest thing in the business with a mask to removing his mask and becoming the hottest thing himself. "I don't watch this business. This business watches me." He then promised to send Johnny Gargano back to the hospital and turn him from "Johnny Wrestling to Johnny Watches Wrestling, the way it's supposed to be." Pitch-perfect here from Balor. Grade: A

Bronson Reed def. Shane Thorne via pinfall: Reed got his most action since debuting on television in this battle of NXT Aussies, including a reverse driver, and threw Thorne off the top rope as he attempted a huricanrana. With Thorne prone, Reed hit him with a thunderous splash from the top rope for a huge win. Short match, but the crowd was into it and the result was exciting. Grade: B

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship -- Kabuki Warriors (c) def. Dakota Kai & Tegen Nox via pinfall to retain the titles: Asuka singled out Kai and attacked her injured knee; Sane followed suit when she entered. As such, the first two-third of the match was rather slow and methodical. finally knocked both Asuka and Sane out of the ring and after a bunch of crawling hit Nox with a hot tag. Asuka countered a Shiniest Wizard attempt into a knee lock, but Nox escaped and put Asuka in an arm bar that Sane soon broke up. Just as Kai looked ready to take advantage, Asuka spit green mist in her face with the referee's back turned. She then hit Kai with a roundhouse kick and tagged in Sane for an In-Sane Elbow to Kai's back and the 1-2-3. The slow start kept this match from being top-tier, but the final few minutes were fantastic and a great example of what women's tag team wrestling can be in WWE/NXT. Grade: B+

Women's WarGames announced: After the match, the Horsewomen ganged up on Nox and kicked the misted Kai out of the ring. As Shayna Baszler prepared to break Kai's wrist, Ripley's music hit. Before she could get to the ring, Shirai attacked her from behind. This led Bianca Belair out to attack Ripley and LaRae out to try and even the odds. All the women got laid out except Baszler and Ripley, who squared off in the ring; just as they got started, the ring filled with wrestlers and officials. Once they were separated, NXT general manager William Regal announced that this beef would be settled in WarGames.

Cameron Grimes def. Tyler Bate via pinfall: Bate crawled under Grimes, so Grimes back flipped over him to then hit a deadlift German suplex. A huricanrana flip into a pinning attempt by Bate roused the crowd, but Grimes almost picked up the win with a Spanish fly-esque crossbody. A rebound lariat from Bate was another near pinfall attempt, but Grimes smartly kept figuring out ways to avoid the Tyler Driver '97. A rolling kick and tope con hilo from Bate gave him the momentum, but suddenly Killian Dain showed up at ringside to distract him. With an extra moment to regain himself, Grimes hit his double stomp finisher as Bate reentered the ring. Dain attacked Bate after the match as retribution for Pete Dunne trying to break his fingers, hitting a senton in the ring and cannonball outside into the steel steps. Hot match that showcased how talented these two are in the ring, and a nice finish that gave Grimes a clean win while continuing another feud. Grade: A

NXT Tag Team Championship -- Undisputed Era (c) def. Matt Riddle & Keith Lee via pinfall to retain the titles: The larger duo dominated Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish in the early going with Riddle hitting a spear and Jackhammer on O'Reilly that got a two count. Undisputed Era eventually took the advantage double-teaming Riddle by wearing him down on the mat and hitting high-impact moves like a brainbuster. Riddle eventually rolled free and hit Lee for the hot tag, leaving the big man to clean house. Lee missed a second-rope moonsault, and Fish hit a Samoan drop on him for a two count. Lee took out O'Reilly with a one-arm powerbomb, and it was Riddle's turn for a hot tag with exploder suplexes, Bro Tons and deadlift German suplexes.

As it looked like the champions were in trouble, the rest of UE hit hte ring. Riddle wound up taking out the whole group with a twisting asai moonsault from the ring apron. He then hit a ripcord knee on Fish as Lee tackled Adam Cole into Roderick Strong. With Riddle distracted, Fish and O'Reilly hit Total Elimination on Riddle for the win. Solid match with Riddle and Lee looking great in their rejuvenated tag team from the independent scene, though it never hit that next level. Grade: B+

Tommaso Ciampa declares "war:" After the match with UE attacking Riddle and Lee, Ciampa hit the ring to lend a hand. Riddle hit O'Reilly with the Final Flash, and Lee threw him out of the ring as Ciampa grabbed a microphone and stared down the NXT title laying in the ring. He addressed the title. "Goldie, you're gonna have to wait. Daddy's going to war," he said, insinuating a WarGames match between Undisputed Era and the face trio -- presumably with Velveteen Dream as the fourth man.