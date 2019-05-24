NXT TakeOver: 25 card, matches, date, location, start time, rumors, predictions

NXT TakeOver events generally serve as a highlight during some of the biggest weekends of the year for the WWE main roster, but the unofficial third brand has decided to buck that trend in celebration of a very special occasion. On Saturday, June 1, NXT TakeOver: XXV will take place inside the Webster Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut, as NXT will have the entire spotlight all to itself for its 25th TakeOver offering. NXT TakeOver: XXV will begin at 7 p.m. ET and air live on the WWE Network, with a kickoff show leading us in beginning at 6 p.m.

Below you can have a look at the NXT TakeOver: XXV card as it's now completely come together.

NXT TakeOver: XXV matches

NXT Championship -- Johnny Gargano (c) vs. Adam Cole: Since his loss in that epic NXT TakeOver: New York main event over WrestleMania weekend, Cole has maintained that he is the uncrowned NXT champion seeing as he defeated Gargano cleanly in the first fall. Gargano, hearing more than enough, has decided to give Cole the rematch that he's been seeking. What's interesting to note is that Matt Riddle has been pretty involved in the buildup, so that's something to speculate on in regards to the future.

NXT Women's Championship -- Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Io Shirai: Shirai hoids a pinfall victory over Baszler during a tag match, which is something that very clearly irks the two-time champion. Shirai also has vengeance on her mind given the fact that Baszler handed her best friend, Kairi Sane, a loss prior to the current SmackDown star's promotion to the main roster. This title match has been building for a while now, and will take place on this card. So, as per usual -- let's once again speculate whether this will finally lead to Baszler enjoying a spot in the big time sooner rather than later.

NXT North American Championship -- Velveteen Dream (c) vs. Tyler Breeze: During a recent episode of NXT television, it was revealed that Breeze has returned to his "home" of NXT, and he has his sights firmly set on Dream and finally capturing an NXT singles title. This showdown, without a doubt, has Match of the Night potential and should once again remind everyone of just how good Breeze is inside that 20 x 20 ring.

Vacant NXT Tag Team Championship -- Undisputed Era vs. The Street Profits vs. The Forgotten Sons vs. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch: With The Viking Raiders now enjoying a slightly prominent position on the Raw roster, the artists formerly known as The War Raiders -- and, of course, The Viking Experience -- relinquished the titles. Now, these four teams will battle it out to determine who gets to carry the torch for the NXT tag team division going forward after the sudden call-up of the champs.

Matt Riddle vs. Roderick Strong: Riddle has become the newest babyface on the NXT roster feeling the wrath of The Undisputed Era. After Strong injured Riddle backstage, "The Original Bro" is looking to gain a bit of revenge. These two in singles action should be a hard-hitting affair you simply won't want to miss.