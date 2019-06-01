NXT TakeOver 25 live stream, how to watch online, complete card, start time on WWE Network

NXT TakeOver events has become can't-miss WWE viewing over the course of the past several years, and on Saturday night, we celebrate a milestone. The 25th edition of the WWE Network special is set to take place with NXT TakeOver XXV taking the spotlight all to itself in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Once again, some exciting matchups are on tap on the customary five-bout card, with the headlining attraction seeing Johnny Gargano defend his title against the man he defeated over WrestleMania weekend in Brooklyn, Adam Cole. Below is all the information you need to catch the the show on Saturday, and be sure to check out full NXT TakeOver: XXV predictions.

CBS Sports will be with you live during the show with results, analysis and highlights from NXT TakeOver XXV. For now, be sure to listen to our short audio preview of the event (start at 01:37:55). Don't forget to subscribe to the State of Combat with Brian Campbell podcast where we talk all things WWE and NXT every Wednesday.

Watch NXT TakeOver XXV live

Date: Saturday, June 1

Location: Webster Bank Arena -- Bridgeport, Connecticut

Start time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 6:30 p.m.)

Watch live: WWE Network

WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android

NXT TakeOver: XXV matches