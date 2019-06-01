NXT TakeOver 25 predictions: Picks for all matches on the card, start time, rumors

For the 25th time in its history, WWE's NXT brand will present its signature pay-per-view style event. NXT TakeOver XXV comes to you live from Bridgeport, Connecticut, on Saturday night with a short five-match card that is sure to pack a punch. This marks the first time in years that NXT will be holding a TakeOver on its own weekend -- not alongside a major WWE PPV -- so there is certainly a lot of pressure for this show to deliver, especially now that there's a major competitor in the marketplace.

The main event features NXT champion Johnny Gargano, fresh off his celebration tour after winning the title at NXT TakeOver: New York -- defending against Adam Cole in a rematch of the best bout in the history of the brand. There is also a vacant tag team title to be won as all four of the brands titles will be on the line Saturday. It all begins at 7 p.m. ET on WWE Network with a kickoff show that starts one hour earlier.

CBS Sports will be with you live during the show with results, analysis and highlights from NXT TakeOver XXV. For now, check out our predictions below, and be sure to listen to our short audio preview of the event (start at 01:37:55). Don't forget to subscribe to the State of Combat with Brian Campbell podcast where we talk all things WWE and NXT every Wednesday.

NXT TakeOver XXV predictions

Matt Riddle vs. Roderick Strong

Adam Silverstein, Jack Crosby: NXT is in a bit of a transition period with Ricochet and Aleister Black getting called up to the main roster and Tommaso Ciampa out again for an extended period of time. As such, and with NXT choosing not to put Riddle over Velveteen Dream for the North American title at the last TakeOver, that tells me he is headed for the main event spot at TakeOver: Toronto on SummerSlam weekend. Riddle was big time when he joined NXT, and he's clearly ready for that type of booking with tons of fan support and an incredible ability both in the ring and on the microphone. This match could steal the show and has legitimate five-star potential. Pick: Matt Riddle wins

Tag Team Championship -- Street Profits vs. Undisputed Era vs. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch vs. Forgotten Sons (Ladder Match)

Crosby: Putting aside the mishandling of the tag team titles following the call up of the Viking Raiders, this should be an entertaining ladder match given three of the four teams involved (you can figure out where the odd team out is here for yourselves). In the end, though, the time has come for the Street Profits to be crowned with how popular they've become as well as the great work they did with independent partner promotion Evolve. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins have more than earned this moment, and it should come on Saturday. Pick: Street Profits win the titles

Silverstein: There's a difference when making picks between what I would do and what I think NXT is going to do. I would book the Street Profits to win considering how over they are with fans and the fact that they would be great characters with the titles, but NXT has historically shied away from giving the straps to "fun" tag teams. That means that either Undisputed Era or the Forgotten Sons will take the match, and I've gone back and forth with both. NXT continues to push the Sons hard despite the fact that they are not generally well liked (and not because they are heels). Unless UE is headed to the main roster, they would by far be the best team to take the titles. Ultimately, I think UE follows through on their promise of being draped in gold by the end of the night. Pick: Undisputed Era wins the titles

North American Championship -- Velveteen Dream (c) vs. Tyler Breeze

Silverstein, Crosby: Dream has been tremendous with the title, and his arrow continues to point up with a seemingly endless ceiling. While it is great that Breeze is back in NXT for good, there's no reason for Dream to drop the strap unless he is getting a main event push or call up, and I don't think either is happening at this juncture. You don't put Dream over Riddle to them have him lose to Breeze with a shortened build due to prior plans (Donovan Dijakovic) going the wayside due to injury. But I'm certainly excited to see this bout either way. Pick: Velveteen Dream retains the title

Women's Championship -- Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Io Shirai

Crosby, Silverstein: Hailed as the best women's wrestler in the world when she was hired, Shirai has been handled beautifully during her rise even with the Mae Young Classic loss to Toni Storm. Her NXT journey should culminate on Saturday night with her first women's championship victory as she'll continue her incredible success while avenging her best friend and ex-champion Kairi Sane for the way Baszler treated her on the way out. Now, what this means for the two-time champion Baszler going forward ... well, that could end up being one of the more interesting questions coming out of this TakeOver event. Pick: Io Shirai wins the title

NXT Championship -- Johnny Gargano (c) vs. Adam Cole

Silverstein, Crosby: It was necessary for Gargano to win the title at TakeOver: New York as it was part of the payoff of his long-term feud with Ciampa; unfortunately, Ciampa suffered an unfortunate and untimely injury, but that did not make Gargano being booked to emerge victorious any less important. The moment was incredible, the nearly two-month ride since has been great as well. But anyone who watched that match live knows Cole was just as over as Gargano -- if not more so -- and there's really not much further for NXT to go with Gargano as champion considering the entire storyline was about the journey and mountaintop moment that he finally achieved after years on the brand. This rematch of the best match in NXT history has its own opportunity to steal the show, but it will have a tough time living up to that first one. In the end, Undisputed Era promised that it would be draped in gold by the end of TakeOver, and the best booking for NXT right now is to have it hold the two major men's titles with some faces coming from under. Hell, I would probably have Strong take the North American strap off Dream in Toronto if I had the book. Pick: Adam Cole (bay bay) wins the title