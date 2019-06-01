NXT TakeOver 25 results: Live updates, recaps, grades, highlights, matches, full card
Follow along live as we provide results and analysis throughout NXT TakeOver XXV on Saturday night
NXT's signature show celebrates its 25th anniversary on Saturday night as NXT TakeOver XXV emanates live from Bridgeport, Connecticut. The equivalent of a pay-per-view for the brand, this NXT TakeOver will feature all four titles on the line and the return of one of its former top stars as it sets the course for the rest of the year's storylines, particularly as we approach SummerSlam weekend in August. With a kickoff show set for 30 minutes prior, action begins live at 7 p.m. ET with the short five-match card (which you can find at the bottom of this story).
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with live results and highlights, plus a detailed recap and match-by-match grades (bottom of the story) during NXT TakeOver XXV. For now, listen to our short audio preview of the event (start at 01:37:55). Don't forget to subscribe to the State of Combat with Brian Campbell podcast where we talk all things WWE and NXT every Wednesday.
NXT TakeOver XXV live results, highlights
If you are unable to view the live updates below or wish to refresh the page for updated recaps and grades (keep scrolling below the application for those), please click here.
NXT TakeOver XXV recap, grades
The recap will begin when the first match starts. Below is the full card
- NXT Championship: Johnny Gargano (c) vs. Adam Cole
- Women's Championship: Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Io Shirai
- Tag Team Championship (Ladder Match): Undisputed Era vs. Street Profits vs. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch vs. The Forgotten Sons
- North American Championship: Velveteen Dream (c) vs. Tyler Breeze
- Matt Riddle vs. Roderick Strong
-
NXT TakeOver XXV live stream
All the information you need to catch the milestone NXT TakeOver XXV event on Saturday nig...
-
2019 NXT TakeOver XXV match card
The card for the special TakeOver event in early June is complete with the event set for Saturday...
-
NXT TakeOver XXV predictions, picks
What will go down Saturday night in Connecticut? CBS Sports gives you our picks for NXT TakeOver...
-
SD recap: 24/7 title gets some shine
The 24/7 title was featured prominently on this week's SmackDown Live
-
Raw recap: Lesnar's decision disappoints
WWE likely needed to step up its game on Monday's Raw, but failed in that department
-
WWE Super ShowDown match card
Everything you need to know ahead of the Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia