NXT TakeOver 25 results: Live updates, recaps, grades, highlights, matches, full card

Follow along live as we provide results and analysis throughout NXT TakeOver XXV on Saturday night

NXT's signature show celebrates its 25th anniversary on Saturday night as NXT TakeOver XXV emanates live from Bridgeport, Connecticut. The equivalent of a pay-per-view for the brand, this NXT TakeOver will feature all four titles on the line and the return of one of its former top stars as it sets the course for the rest of the year's storylines, particularly as we approach SummerSlam weekend in August. With a kickoff show set for 30 minutes prior, action begins live at 7 p.m. ET with the short five-match card (which you can find at the bottom of this story).

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with live results and highlights, plus a detailed recap and match-by-match grades (bottom of the story) during NXT TakeOver XXV. For now, listen to our short audio preview of the event (start at 01:37:55). Don't forget to subscribe to the State of Combat with Brian Campbell podcast where we talk all things WWE and NXT every Wednesday.

NXT TakeOver XXV live results, highlights

NXT TakeOver XXV recap, grades

The recap will begin when the first match starts. Below is the full card

  • NXT Championship: Johnny Gargano (c) vs. Adam Cole
  • Women's Championship: Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Io Shirai
  • Tag Team Championship (Ladder Match): Undisputed Era vs. Street Profits vs. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch vs. The Forgotten Sons
  • North American Championship: Velveteen Dream (c) vs. Tyler Breeze
  • Matt Riddle vs. Roderick Strong
