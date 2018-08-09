NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 2018 match card, location, date, start time, rumors

With SummerSlam weekend fast approaching, everyone is excited about the second-biggest weekend of the year enjoyed by the company in Brooklyn. Throughout the past few years, probably the event most looked forward to -- even more than SummerSlam, oftentimes -- is the TakeOver event the Saturday prior to SummerSlam. This year, NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn will once again take center stage inside the Barclays Center for its fourth installment.

A reminder should be given that the NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn event this year will mark a new start time for the NXT PPV events, with the main card beginning at 7 p.m. ET following a kickoff show that will start things off at 6 p.m.

The blood rivalry between Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa has been at the forefront of the last two NXT TakeOvers in Chicago and New Orleans, respectively, and the former tag team champions will once again be taking center stage. But before we tell you exactly how, a standard warning.

Because NXT is a taped program on the WWE Network, not all of these matches have been announced on television as part of storylines, so nearly everything below is a spoiler at this time.

Big fan of WWE? Subscribe to our podcast -- In This Corner with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week.

NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV matches

NXT Championship -- Tommaso Ciampa (c) vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Aleister Black: Ironically enough, thanks to Gargano, Ciampa is on the top of the NXT mountain as the champion. Ciampa and Gargano's rivalry has not come without its collateral damage, but this time around they may have pissed off the wrong person in the former champion Black. We had assumed that the title would be involved at some point in the Ciampa-Gargano saga, but adding Black into the mix brings an intriguing twist into Brooklyn.

NXT North American Championship -- Adam Cole (c) vs. Ricochet: If you're looking for that usual TakeOver match that will have everyone buzzing by the end of the night, then you may not have to look further than this bout. Ricochet has had his run-ins with the Unduspited Era, and now he's headed right for the leader and what he cherishes the most: the North American title he earned WrestleMania weekend. These two former indie darlings will undoubtedly steal the show SummerSlam weekend.

NXT Women's Championship -- Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Kairi Sane: The rematch of the finals of the inaugural Mae Young Classic with the title on the line was bound to happen sooner or later, and in Brooklyn, it's time. Baszler dominated her way to the championship and has been even more devastating since she defeated Ember Moon in New Orleans, but how will she fare defending the title against a woman she knows can end her reign with one diving elbow from the top rope?

NXT Tag Team Championship -- Undisputed Era (c) vs. Mustache Mountain: If you saw these two teams battle one another in London, and if you saw the rematch on NXT TV where Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong took the championship back, then you have no choice but to be excited to see these two teams run it back one more time. Trent Seven and Tyler Bate are looking to add their names to the short list that features two-time NXT tag team champions in what should challenge the aforementioned Cole-Ricochet bout for match of the night honors.

Velveteen Dream vs. EC3: This feud began across the pond in London when Dream walked out on EC3 during a tag match, and it will come to a head in Brooklyn when they square off in a one-on-one match. While there';s not a championship on the line, you have to assume the winner of the bout will aim to stake claim to an NXT title shot, or at the very least, target whomever the North American champion is when the festivities in Brooklyn conclude.