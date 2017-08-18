NXT TakeOver Brooklyn 3 card, matches, predictions, date, start time, rumors

WWE SummerSlam, the company's second-biggest pay-per-view of the year, goes down live on Sunday from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. But exactly 24 hours earlier, the company's developmental brand will take center stage for its third TakeOver Brooklyn show from the same arena.

The card is jam-packed, and the event should be fun even if it may not live up to some of the tremendous TakeOver shows on the past before a majority of the NXT talent was shipped off to the main WWE roster. It is all set to go down live from Brooklyn beginning at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 19 with a kickoff show. The event itself will begin at 8 p.m. and can be watched live nationally on WWE Network.

Big fan of WWE? Be sure to subscribe to our podcast In This Corner with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know each week.

NXT TakeOver Brooklyn 3 card

NXT Championship -- Bobby Roode (c) vs. Drew McIntyre: Though Roderick Strong is lurking for a showdown with Roode, it will be McIntyre getting the opportunity here as he looks to "save" NXT from Roode's takeover of the brand. It would be a bit of a surprise to see McIntyre win the title in his first opportunity, and it does not seem like WWE has plans to bring Roode up to the main roster at this time. Prediction: Roode retains the title

NXT Women's Championship -- Asuka (c) vs. Ember Moon: Asuka is the best wrestler in NXT and has been a tremendous women's champion for the brand. Unlike Roode, it seems like WWE could call her up at any time, though even if they do, it may be with her still holding the womens title. While Moon is talented, I'm not sure she's ready to carry a thin division. Prediction: Asuka retains the title

NXT Tag Team Championship -- Authors of Pain (c) vs. SAnitY: It would make sense for AoP to continue their reign of domination in NXT, particularly since the promotion is void of strong tag teams right now, but WWE is badly in need of a pair like these guys. SAnitY also needs a push now that Eric Young has returned, and this would be a good opportunity to change the straps and allow both teams to move forward. Prediction: SAnitY wins the titles

Aleister Black vs. Hideo Itami: Black was ready to join the big time when he started in NXT, and he's been a stellar addition to the promotion. While Itami being repackaged as a frustrated heel has been solid, expecting him to take down Black clean is a tough ask here. Big things are ahead for Black in NXT. Prediction: Black wins

Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas: A victory for Gargano would be a feel-good moment for NXT fans, but despite his tremendous technical ability, Almas is in the middle of a repackage and a push with his new valet. It seems like an opportunity to get him a victory over a fan favorite prior to him entering a feud he will ultimately lose. Prediction: Almas wins