NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 card, matches, start time, location, 2018 date, kickoff show

SummerSlam week has finally arrived for WWE, and it should come as no surprise that fans around the world are excited about the second-biggest weekend of the year in Brooklyn. With a major WWE show comes a showcase event for the company's NXT brand. This year, NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 once again takes center stage inside the Barclays Center.

A reminder should be given that the NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn event this year will mark a new start time with the main card beginning at 7 p.m. ET following a kickoff show that begins at 6 p.m.

The blood rivalry between Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa has been at the forefront of the last two NXT TakeOvers in Chicago and New Orleans, respectively, and the former tag team champions will once again be taking center stage.

Below is a look at the entire card that will be presented to us at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 on Saturday night in Brooklyn.

Big fan of WWE? Subscribe to our podcast -- In This Corner with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week.

NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 matches

NXT Championship -- Tommaso Ciampa (c) vs. Johnny Gargano (Last Man Standing Match): The main event in Brooklyn this year was supposed to feature a triple threat title match with Ciampa defending against Gargano and Aleister Black. Unfortunately, a groin injury has forced Black out of action, so the bout was turned into the third installment in the Ciampa-Gargano series with the last man standing stipulation added in.

NXT Women's Championship -- Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Kairi Sane: The rematch of the finals of the inaugural Mae Young Classic with the title on the line was bound to happen sooner or later, and in Brooklyn, it's time. Baszler dominated her way to the championship and has been even more devastating since she defeated Ember Moon in New Orleans, but how will she fare defending the title against a woman she knows can end her reign with one diving elbow from the top rope?

NXT North American Championship -- Adam Cole (c) vs. Ricochet: If you're looking for that usual TakeOver match that will have everyone buzzing by the end of the night, then you may not have to look further than this bout. Ricochet has had his run-ins with the Unduspited Era, and now he's headed right for the leader and what he cherishes the most: the North American title he earned WrestleMania weekend. These two former indie darlings will undoubtedly steal the show SummerSlam weekend.

NXT Tag Team Championship -- Undisputed Era (c) vs. Mustache Mountain: If you saw these two teams battle one another in London, and if you saw the rematch on NXT TV where Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong took the championship back, then you have no choice but to be excited to see these two teams run it back one more time. Trent Seven and Tyler Bate are looking to add their names to the short list that features two-time NXT tag team champions in what should challenge the aforementioned Cole-Ricochet bout for match of the night honors.

Velveteen Dream vs. EC3: This feud began across the pond in London when Dream walked out on EC3 during a tag match, and it will come to a head in Brooklyn when they square off in a one-on-one match. While there';s not a championship on the line, you have to assume the winner of the bout will aim to stake claim to an NXT title shot, or at the very least, target whomever the North American champion is when the festivities in Brooklyn conclude.