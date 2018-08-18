NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 live stream, watch online, 2018 card, start time, WWE Network

One night before the WWE main roster puts on its second-biggest show of the year in SummerSlam, the NXT brand will present what has become known over the past few years as its biggest show of the year. The fourth installment of NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn takes place on Saturday night inside the Barclays Center.

The main event of the stacked card sees another chapter in the saga of Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa, only this time the NXT title will come into play. These former tag team champions and bitter rivals will compete in a Last Man Standing match for the top prize in NXT. Former champion Aleister Black was originally scheduled to compete in the match -- a triple threat for the title -- but an unfortunate groin injury has knocked him out of action for a few weeks.

Below is all the information you need to catch the the show this year, and be sure to check out full NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 predictions. Check back with CBS Sports on Saturday night for live coverage of NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4.

Big fan of WWE? Subscribe to our podcast -- In This Corner with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week.

Watch NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 live

Date: Saturday, Aug. 18

Location: Barclays Center-- Brooklyn, New York

Start time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 6 p.m.)

Watch live: WWE Network

WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android

NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 matches