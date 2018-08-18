NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 live stream, watch online, 2018 card, start time, WWE Network
Everything you need to know in order to watch the NXT TakeOver event one night before WWE SummerSlam
One night before the WWE main roster puts on its second-biggest show of the year in SummerSlam, the NXT brand will present what has become known over the past few years as its biggest show of the year. The fourth installment of NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn takes place on Saturday night inside the Barclays Center.
The main event of the stacked card sees another chapter in the saga of Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa, only this time the NXT title will come into play. These former tag team champions and bitter rivals will compete in a Last Man Standing match for the top prize in NXT. Former champion Aleister Black was originally scheduled to compete in the match -- a triple threat for the title -- but an unfortunate groin injury has knocked him out of action for a few weeks.
Below is all the information you need to catch the the show this year, and be sure to check out full NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 predictions. Check back with CBS Sports on Saturday night for live coverage of NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4.
Watch NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 live
Date: Saturday, Aug. 18
Location: Barclays Center-- Brooklyn, New York
Start time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 6 p.m.)
Watch live: WWE Network
WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android
NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 matches
- NXT Championship (Last Man Standing Match): Tommaso Ciampa (c) vs. Johnny Gargano
- NXT Women's Championship: Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Kairi Sane
- NXT North American Championship: Adam Cole (c) vs. Ricochet
- NXT Tag Team Championship: Undisputed Era (c) vs. Mustache Mountain
- Velveteen Dream vs. EC3
