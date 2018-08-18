NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 results, live updates, recap, grades, card, highlights

BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- Five nights a year, the superstars of NXT get an amazing opportunity to showcase their talents in front of a massive crowd one night before WWE's biggest pay-per-views of the year. Such is the case Saturday night at Barclays Center as NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 will go down live beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

That's not to say we have not experienced some hiccups on the road back to Brooklyn, New York. An injury to former NXT champion Aleister Black changed the main event at the last minute, so we will now see the rubber match of the grudge showdown between Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano close the show.

CBS Sports will cover the entire event live Saturday night with constantly updating results, analysis, grades and highlights from the show below. Be sure to check back in with us on Sunday for full coverage of WWE SummerSlam 2018.

NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 card

NXT Championship (Last Man Standing): Tommaso Ciampa (c) vs. Johnny Gargano



NXT Women's Championship: Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Kairi Sane



NXT North American Championship: Adam Cole (c) vs. Ricochet

Velveteen Dream vs. EC3



NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 live results, highlights

NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 recap, grades

