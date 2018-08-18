NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 results, live updates, recap, grades, card, highlights
Live results, analysis, grades and highlights from NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 in Barclays Center
BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- Five nights a year, the superstars of NXT get an amazing opportunity to showcase their talents in front of a massive crowd one night before WWE's biggest pay-per-views of the year. Such is the case Saturday night at Barclays Center as NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 will go down live beginning at 7 p.m. ET.
That's not to say we have not experienced some hiccups on the road back to Brooklyn, New York. An injury to former NXT champion Aleister Black changed the main event at the last minute, so we will now see the rubber match of the grudge showdown between Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano close the show.
CBS Sports will cover the entire event live Saturday night with constantly updating results, analysis, grades and highlights from the show below. Be sure to check back in with us on Sunday for full coverage of WWE SummerSlam 2018.
NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 card
- NXT Championship (Last Man Standing): Tommaso Ciampa (c) vs. Johnny Gargano
- NXT Women's Championship: Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Kairi Sane
- NXT North American Championship: Adam Cole (c) vs. Ricochet
- Velveteen Dream vs. EC3
NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 live results, highlights
If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here. Keep on scrolling for more detailed results and grades from each match after it concludes.
NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 recap, grades
NXT Tag Team Championship: Undisputed Era (c) def. Mustache Mountain to retain the titles: Recap and grade coming soon.
-
Bryan appears ready to re-sign with WWE
Bryan got cleared to wrestle for the first time in over two years this April at WrestleMania...
-
NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV predictions
Taking a closer look at every match on the NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV card this Saturday ni...
-
2018 WWE SummerSlam predictions, picks
Taking a closer look at every match on the WWE SummerSlam 2018 card set for Sunday night
-
NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 live stream
Everything you need to know in order to watch the NXT TakeOver event one night before WWE...
-
2018 WWE SummerSlam matches, card, date
Everything you need to know ahead of 2018 WWE SummerSlam airing live from Brooklyn on Sund...
-
2018 NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn match card
The card for the annual NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn event has finally taken shape