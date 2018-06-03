NXT TakeOver: Chicago 2018 card, matches, start time, date, predictions, rumors

The night before the WWE Money in the Bank event takes place, the stars of NXT will take center stage to put on what should likely be another weekend-stealing event. NXT TakeOver: Chicago takes place on Saturday, June 16, inside the Allstate Arena in the Windy City. It streams live on the WWE Network beginning at 8 p.m. ET with a kickoff show starting the festivities at 7 p.m.

It was one year ago at the inaugural NXT TakeOver event in Chicago where the most heated rivalry in NXT began, and at this year's show, the two men involved will likely highlight the card in a rematch from their initial bout at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans during WrestleMania 34 weekend.

Let's take a look at the NXT TakeOver: Chicago card. Note: Because NXT is a taped show, not all of these matches have been announced on television, so this is a bit of a spoiler warning.

NXT TakeOver: Chicago matches

Johnny Gargano vs. Tomasso Ciampa (Chicago Street Fight): Yes, these two tearing each other apart at the scene of the crime where Ciampa turned on Gargano one year ago will in all likelihood be the main event of the night. On the May 30 edition of NXT, it was announced that the two will need to sign their respective contracts before the bout is official. Gargano interrupted a match to announce that he had signed, but Ciampa has yet to do so. He will, though, and there's little doubt it'll be enormous fun viewing these two violently clash once again.

NXT Championship -- Aleister Black (c) vs. Lars Sullivan: On the May 30 edition of NXT, Sullivan interrupted Black to reveal general manager William Regal had afforded him the opportunity to challenge for the title in Chicago. The monster heel push for Sullivan continues and having him be Black's first title challenger will help that push if he puts on a good performance in a loss.

NXT Women's Championship -- Shayna Baszler vs. Nikki Cross: Seeds have been planted for Cross to challenge Baszler for the women's title. The babyface challenger spot they have Cross in here could also provide somewhat of an explanation as to why she was not included in SAnitY's call-up to the main roster.

NXT Tag Team Championship -- Undisputed Era (c) vs. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch: With Burch recently signing a deal to stay with NXT full time, they're going all in now on the team of he and Lorcan. Considering the talent of the four men involved in this one, this matchup has a good chance of being a show-stealing bout that flies under the radar. Adam Cole does not have a match scheduled for the show.

Ricochet vs. Velveteen Dream: Speaking of matches that can steal the show, the consensus is that these two will do just that when they compete one-on-one in Chicago. Ricochet and Dream are arguably two of the best performers in the world right now -- in any promotion at any level -- and fans watching NXT TakeOver: Chicago are about to get a first-hand look at just how great they truly are.