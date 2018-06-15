NXT TakeOver: Chicago card, matches, start time, 2018 date, predictions, rumors

Before the WWE Money in the Bank event takes place on Sunday night, the stars of NXT will take center stage to put on what should likely be another weekend-stealing event. NXT TakeOver: Chicago goes down on Saturday evening inside the Allstate Arena in the Windy City. As usual, it streams live on the WWE Network beginning at 8 p.m. ET with a kickoff show starting the festivities at 7 p.m.

One year ago at the inaugural NXT TakeOver event in Chicago, the most heated rivalry in NXT began, and at this year's show, the two men involved will highlight the card in a rematch from their initial bout at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans during WrestleMania 34 weekend. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa will likely be placed in the main event of the show, with their second match coming up likely to be even more violent than the one that took place WrestleMania weekend in New Orleans.

Let's take a look at the NXT TakeOver: Chicago card. Note: Because NXT is a taped show, not all of these matches have been announced on television, so this is a bit of a spoiler warning.

NXT TakeOver: Chicago matches

Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa (Chicago Street Fight): One of the best blood feuds in recent memory in all of wrestling will continue on at NXT TakeOver: Chicago, this time in a Chicago Street Fight. With Gargano clinching the clean win in New Orleans to earn his job back, you have to wonder whether he'll pick up two in a row over his former partner. Could some sort of interference this time around thwart the efforts of Johnny Wrestling?

NXT Championship -- Aleister Black (c) vs. Lars Sullivan: On the May 30 edition of NXT, Sullivan interrupted Black to reveal general manager William Regal had afforded him the opportunity to challenge for the title in Chicago. The monster heel push for Sullivan continues and having him be Black's first title challenger will help that push if he puts on a good performance in a loss.

NXT Women's Championship -- Shayna Baszler vs. Nikki Cross: After a show-opening brawl on the June 6 edition of NXT, the championship bout between the champion Baszler and the challenger Cross was made official for Chicago.

NXT Tag Team Championship -- Undisputed Era (c) vs. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch: With Burch recently signing a deal to stay with NXT full time, they're going all in now on the team of he and Lorcan. Considering the talent of the four men involved in this one, this matchup has a good chance of being a show-stealing bout that flies under the radar. Adam Cole does not have a match scheduled for the show.

Ricochet vs. Velveteen Dream: Speaking of matches that can steal the show, the consensus is that these two will do just that when they compete one-on-one in Chicago. Ricochet and Dream are arguably two of the best performers in the world right now -- in any promotion at any level -- and fans watching NXT TakeOver: Chicago are about to get a first-hand look at just how great they truly are.