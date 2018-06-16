NXT TakeOver: Chicago live stream, watch online, start time, WWE Network, matches, card

Just one year ago, NXT headed to Chicago for one of its always well-received TakeOver events, and the developmental brand will be returning to the Windy City once again this year. Saturday night, prior to the WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view, we'll be treated to another edition of NXT TakeOver: Chicago.

The main event of the show could likely be the conclusion to an angle that began at the end of last year's TakeOver in Chicago. Johnny Gargano will battle former partner and now heated rival Tommaso Ciampa once again, this time in a Chicago Street Fight. It was last year in Chicago where Ciampa turned his back on Gargano by viciously beating him down as event was about to go off the air, setting off one of the best feuds we've seen in all of pro wrestling in quite some time. Will this be the end of their rivalry, or will Ciampa come out with the win this time around to keep the war going after Gargano was victorious in their first singles match at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans during WrestleMania weekend?

Below is all the information you need to watch or live stream NXT TakeOver: Chicago on Saturday evening. Be sure to catch up on the latest predictions from CBS Sports for NXT TakeOver: Chicago as well.

Watch NXT TakeOver: Chicago live

Date: Saturday, June 16

Location: Allstate Arena -- Rosemont, Illinois

Start time: 8 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 7:30 p.m.)

Watch live: WWE Network

WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android

NXT TakeOver: Chicago matches