NXT TakeOver Chicago results: Live updates, recap, grades, matches, highlights

One night before WWE Money in the Bank, the company's developmental brand gets an opportunity to steal the show -- as it so often does before major pay-per-views. NXT TakeOver: Chicago II, the 20th incarnation of the PPV series, emanates live Saturday from Allstate Arena with a solid card that may not be as stacked as some in the past but may nevertheless provide some fireworks.

In what is expected to be the main event, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa meet in a Chicago Street Fight one year after Ciampa turned his back on his former tag team partner. Whether it will be the culmination of their long-term storyline remains to be seen, but it should get the wrestling world talking entering Sunday's big WWE show.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story live with results, analysis, grades and highlights from the big show. Keep on scrolling to see the full slate of matches along with the latest results and highlights from the event.

NXT TakeOver: Chicago matches

NXT TakeOver: Chicago results, grades



NXT Tag Team Championship -- The Undisputed Era (c) def. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch via pinfall to retain the titles: Talk about a coming out party for Lorcan & Burch. In what was easily the least anticipated match on this loaded card, Undisputed Era was pushed to the limit in a physical and fast-paced match that only continued to escalate over the second half. While the crowd entered showering O'Reilly, Strong and Adam Cole with love, it was Lorcan and Burch who received a standing ovation after the match as the duo belied their vanilla appearance with an elite performance. A series of dramatic late saves helped the heels avoid pinfalls, including Cole interfering to stop Lorcan from pinning Strong after hitting a European uppercut from the top rope. Cole was ejected by the referee and after O'Reilly and Strong survived a double submission attempt and a four-man hockey fight in the center of the ring, Strong hit a running clothesline as O'Reilly propped up Lorcan for the finish. Grade: B+

Ricochet vs. Velveteen Dream: Live now.

NXT TakeOver: Chicago live updates

