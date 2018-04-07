NXT TakeOver: New Orleans live stream, watch online, start time, matches, card

WWE WrestleMania 34 has arrived, and one of the highlights of WrestleMania weekend since 2016 has been the amazing NXT TakeOver cards. Saturday evening, as everyone gets ready for the "Show of Shows" that is 'Mania, the stars of NXT will take center stage as we are presented NXT TakeOver: New Orleans.

The expected main event sees the enigmatic and dangerous Aleister Black looking to climb to the top of the NXT mountain as he takes on the champion, Andrade "Cien" Almas. Black has torn through the NXT roster since his arrival to the brand, and now he'll look to cement himself as the top star if he can dispose of Almas. In addition to the NXT championship being defended, we'll also see matchups for the women's and tag team championships, as well as find out who the first NXT North American champion in history will be.

Below is all the information you need to watch or live stream NXT TakeOver: New Orleans on Saturday evening. Be sure to catch up on the latest predictions from CBS Sports for NXT TakeOver: New Orleans as well.

Watch NXT TakeOver: New Orleans live

Date: Saturday, April 7

Location: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Start time: 8 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 7 p.m.)

Watch live: WWE Network

WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android

NXT TakeOver: New Orleans matches