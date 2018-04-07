NXT TakeOver: New Orleans live stream, watch online, start time, matches, card
All the information you need to watch NXT TakeOver the night before WrestleMania 34
WWE WrestleMania 34 has arrived, and one of the highlights of WrestleMania weekend since 2016 has been the amazing NXT TakeOver cards. Saturday evening, as everyone gets ready for the "Show of Shows" that is 'Mania, the stars of NXT will take center stage as we are presented NXT TakeOver: New Orleans.
The expected main event sees the enigmatic and dangerous Aleister Black looking to climb to the top of the NXT mountain as he takes on the champion, Andrade "Cien" Almas. Black has torn through the NXT roster since his arrival to the brand, and now he'll look to cement himself as the top star if he can dispose of Almas. In addition to the NXT championship being defended, we'll also see matchups for the women's and tag team championships, as well as find out who the first NXT North American champion in history will be.
Below is all the information you need to watch or live stream NXT TakeOver: New Orleans on Saturday evening. Be sure to catch up on the latest predictions from CBS Sports for NXT TakeOver: New Orleans as well.
Watch NXT TakeOver: New Orleans live
Date: Saturday, April 7
Location: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
Start time: 8 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 7 p.m.)
Watch live: WWE Network
WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android
NXT TakeOver: New Orleans matches
- NXT Championship: Andrade "Cien" Almas (c) vs. Aleister Black
- NXT North American Championship (Ladder Match): Adam Cole vs. Velveteen Dream vs. Killian Dane vs. Lars Sullivan vs. Ricochet vs. EC3
- NXT Women's Championship: Ember Moon (c) vs. Shayna Baszler
- Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa (Unsanctioned Match)
- NXT Tag Team Championship: Undisputed Era (c) vs. Authors of Pain vs. Roderick Strong & Pete Dunne
