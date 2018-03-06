NXT TakeOver: New Orleans matches, card, rumors, date, location, predictions

WrestleMania weekend is, without question, the most eventful collection of days in professional wrestling each and every year. One of the main highlights since 2016 is the annual NXT TakeOver event which takes place the night before WrestleMania in the host city.

With WrestleMania 34 set for Sunday, April 8 in New Orleans this year, the Smoothie King Center on Saturday, April 7 will be the setting for NXT TakeOver: New Orleans. As usual, NXT TakeOver will stream live on the WWE Network beginning at 8 p.m. ET with a kickoff show airing at 7 p.m.

Currently, there have been no matches officially announced for the NXT TakeOver: New Orleans card, but we here at CBS Sports will try our best for now to predict how the lineup will ultimately shake out based on current storyline projections. As the matches become official in the coming weeks, we will keep you updated.

Big fan of WWE? Subscribe to our podcast -- In This Corner with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week.

NXT TakeOver: New Orleans predictions

NXT Championship -- Andrade "Cien" Almas (c) vs. Aleister Black: A year after his debut in Orlando, it's finally time for Black to get a crack at NXT championship glory. Having conquered every test he has come across since arriving on the developmental brand, all roads for the enigmatic Black appear to lead to a showdown with the champion Almas, who recently completed his feud with Johnny Gargano.

NXT Women's Championship -- Ember Moon (c) vs. Shayna Baszler: Back at NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia in January, Baszler was unsuccessful in claiming the NXT women's championship. While the former mixed martial artist inflicted much damage to Moon throughout the match and appeared in a position to come out victorious with some new gold, the champion outsmarted Baszler in the end to get the pinfall. Since then, Baszler has been on even more of a tear, and it seems destined for these two to meet again in New Orleans.

NXT Tag Team Championship -- Undisputed Era (c) vs. Street Profits: When NXT general manager William Regal announced the return of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, he also revealed that the winning team from the bracket would receive a shot at the tag team titles in New Orleans. So, we're going to go ahead and predict that the Street Profits will emerge from the tournament victorious to earn the championship opportunity. Of course, this match could be considered doubtful altogether given the recent report of an injury suffered by one half of the tag team champions, Bobby Fish.

Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa: Sure, Gargano is "gone" from NXT at the moment, but it's inevitable that he'll return at some point soon to get revenge on his former DIY partner for all the pain he has caused him. The perfect setting for the first bout between the two is WrestleMania weekend, but that won't be the last time they step into the ring against one another. Definitely expect another matchup between these two to take place at NXT TakeOver: Chicago in June -- the scene of the crime where Ciampa viciously ended his relationship with Gargano.

Velveteen Dream vs. Ricochet: Dream is one of the hottest wrestlers in the world at the moment, and he seems to have a serious issue with independent stars coming into NXT and stealing the spotlight. So, there's no one better to pit against Dream in New Orleans than one of the most popular independent wrestling stars of this decade, the newly-signed Ricochet. A match against Dream in New Orleans for his TakeOver debut would not only help in putting Ricochet on the WWE map, it would have serious potential to steal the entire weekend if given enough time.