NXT TakeOver: New Orleans matches, card, rumors, date, location, start time

WrestleMania 34 weekend in New Orleans is going to be a blast, and as always, it is going to be the most eventful collection of days in professional wrestling each and every year. One of the main highlights since 2016 is the annual NXT TakeOver event which takes place the night before WWE's biggest show, WrestleMania, in the same host city.

With WrestleMania 34 set for Sunday, April 8 in New Orleans this year, the Smoothie King Center on Saturday, April 7 will be the setting for NXT TakeOver: New Orleans. As usual, NXT TakeOver will stream live on the WWE Network beginning at 8 p.m. ET with a kickoff show airing at 7 p.m.

Caution: As NXT is a taped television program, some of the matches listed on the card below are technically spoilers until those episodes air. Stop reading now if you do not want to see the full NXT TakeOver: New Orleans card.

NXT TakeOver: New Orleans matches

NXT Championship -- Andrade "Cien" Almas (c) vs. Aleister Black: A year after his debut in Orlando, it's finally time for Black to get a crack at NXT championship glory. Having conquered every test he has come across since arriving on the developmental brand, all roads for the enigmatic Black led to a showdown with the champion Almas, who recently completed his feud with Johnny Gargano.

NXT North American Championship (Ladder Match) -- Adam Cole vs. Velveteen Dream vs. Killian Dane vs. Lars Sullivan vs. Ricochet vs. EC3: NXT general manager William Regal broke the news of this brand new title at the NXT tapings on March 7. No reasoning was provided for the name of the title, which will be introduced at the show.

NXT Women's Championship -- Ember Moon (c) vs. Shayna Baszler: Back at NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia in January, Baszler was unsuccessful in claiming the NXT women's championship. While the former mixed martial artist inflicted much damage to Moon throughout the match and appeared in a position to come out victorious with some new gold, the champion outsmarted Baszler in the end to get the pinfall. Since then, Baszler has been on even more of a tear, and it seems destined for these two to meet again in New Orleans.

Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa (Unsanctioned Match): Sure, Gargano was forced to leave NXT, but it was inevitable that he'd return at some point soon to get revenge on his former DIY partner. The perfect setting for the first bout between the two is WrestleMania weekend, but that won't be the last time they step into the ring against one another. Definitely expect another matchup between these two to take place at NXT TakeOver: Chicago in June; that's the scene of the crime where Ciampa viciously ended his relationship with Gargano.

NXT Tag Team Championship -- Undisputed Era (c) vs. Authors of Pain vs. Roderick Strong & Pete Dunne: When Regal announced the return of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, he also revealed that the winning team from the bracket would receive a shot at the tag team titles in New Orleans. We initially predicted that the Street Profits would win it all, but that's not the case. And with Bobby Fish now out for six months, it will be Cole joining Kyle O'Reilly to defend the titles on the show. That puts Cole in two matches inside a single night, one with a ladder and another against AoP. Yikes.