NXT TakeOver: New Orleans predictions, matches, card, start time, rumors, date

The annual NXT TakeOver events are the brand's biggest over the course of the calendar year, but none is more important than the one that goes down less than 24 hours before WrestleMania at the pay-per-view's host city. NXT TakeOver: New Orleans, taking place this year inside the Smoothie King Center in the "Big Easy," has shaped out to be one of the brand's most anticipated shows over the last calendar year.

Four title matches are featured on the card - including the introduction of a brand new championship -- and one of NXT's hottest rivalries reaches a climax in one of the main events of the evening. Which titles will change hands and how action-packed will the show be? We are here to break down every match on the card.

It all goes down live Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET with a kickoff show beginning one hour earlier on the WWE Network. CBS Sports will be live in New Orleans covering NXT TakeOver live, so be sure to stop by for results, highlights and more throughout the night. For now, here's what we think will happen at the show.

Big fan of WWE? Subscribe to our podcast -- In This Corner with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week.

NXT TakeOver: New Orleans predictions

NXT Tag Team Championship -- Undisputed Era (c) vs. Authors of Pain vs. Roderick Strong & Pete Dunne

Brian Campbell: The finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic just got a whole lot more interesting with the addition of a third team and the NXT championship at stake. It's worth speculating whether this will be AoP's final match in NXT before getting called up. If so, there are more than a few reasons to suggest the champions keep their crown. Pick: Undisputed Era retain the titles

Adam Silverstein: Not sure I understand the purpose of holding the tournament finals in a title match as opposed to crowning a tournament winner and making them the No. 1 contender. Alas, that's where we are. Ultimately, AoP is not long for NXT, and the Strong/Dunne team appears temporary to me. With Bobby Fish sidelined, it's best to keep Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly busy with the titles. Pick: Undisputed Era retain the titles

NXT North American Championship (Ladder Match) -- Adam Cole vs. Velveteen Dream vs. Killian Dane vs. Lars Sullivan vs. Ricochet vs. EC3

AS: The return of the North American championship (it existed briefly in then-WWF from 1979-81) is an interesting development for the NXT brand, and there's no question these are the right six men to be in this match even if Cole is pulling double duty. While I love Dream, I do not believe he needs a title at this time whereas one of the newest NXT stars (Ricochet, EC3) could immediately be elevated with the strap. Pick: EC3 wins the title

BC: If we are grading the potential for this one in terms of stealing the show over the entire weekend of WWE programming, five stars might not be enough. The presence of the highflying and dynamic Ricochet alone makes this one worth the price of admission. Look for NXT to use the new title in the same role that WWE's intercontinental championship used to serve -- preparing a rising star for a future run at the world title. Pick: Velveteen Dream wins the title

NXT Women's Championship -- Ember Moon (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

BC: It might sound like a broken record by this point, but like many matches on this card, this one has been booked to perfection as far as the build. Moon barely held off Baszler at the last TakeOver card and (storyline) injured herself in doing so. Because of that, it would seem like the stage has been set for Baszler, the former UFC fighter who has very much looked like a natural since making her NXT debut, to go over. In a way, a Baszler win would reduce Moon's title reign to that of transitional in the post-Asuka era. But Baszler, a nasty heel, really is that good (and at 37, isn't getting any younger). Pick: Shayna Baszler wins the title

AS: What he said. Moon has almost gotten by Baszler too easy at this point. It would be a surprise for the title not to change hands here. I'd like to see Moon on the main roster giving other women an opportunity at Baszler. Can we get Nikki Cross back in this division? Pick: Shayna Baszler wins the title

Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa (Unsanctioned Match)

AS: I'm conflicted here. I thought Gargano was going to win the NXT title at the last TakeOver only to see him lose clean. Really, it all depends if WWE is planning to call him up to the main roster as Gargano will be reinstated to NXT if he is victorious. It would seem strange for there to only be one Gargano-Ciampa match after all that has gone down, so I think the good guy gets a measure of revenge here only to see these two do battle at least once more. Pick: Johnny Gargano wins

BC: Historically, there is no feud more intense in pro wrestling than former partners and best friends breaking up. This one, pitting former #DIY members against one another, has been a story told to near perfection. If their 2016 first-round matchup in the Cruiserweight Classic is any indication, that match should be nothing short of hot fire. Look for the heel Ciampa to finally receive his well-deserved comeuppance and for "Johnny Wrestling" to get his job back. Pick: Johnny Gargano wins

NXT Championship -- Andrade "Cien" Almas (c) vs. Aleister Black

BC: With Almas fresh off possibly the best match in NXT history against Gargano in January, and Black the hottest rising star on the brand, there's no reason not to expect greatness in this one. The theme to the build has been physicality and disrespect, culminating nicely in their backstage and parking lot brawl during last week's NXT episode. Even though Black has all the makings to be a cornerstone of NXT for the next year, Almas has overachieved enough as champion (due in large part to the help of manager Zelina Vega) that a title change may be premature. Pick: Andrade Almas retains the title

AS: Almas has surprised during his title reign, so much so that I believe he's ready to move on from NXT sooner than later. This guy has main roster written all over him, and WWE desperately needs some in-ring talent, character, and yes, diversity in its main event picture. There are plenty of heels who can go toe-to-toe with Black, whereas there are few established faces to duel with Almas. At nearly 150 days, Almas has the second-longest NXT title reign since 2015. It's OK to end it. Pick: Aleister Black wins the title