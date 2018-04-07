NXT TakeOver New Orleans results: Live updates, recap, grades, matches, highlights

NXT's biggest event of the year goes down live Saturday night from Louisiana as NXT TakeOver: New Orleans features one of the brand's most ambitious slates of matches to date. With all but one match on the short card being contested for a championship -- including a new title being awarded for the first time at the show -- there is plenty on the line as all of NXT's top talent will be featured throughout the evening.

NXT TakeOver: New Orleans begins at 8 p.m. ET and should last just under three hours. The complete card can be found below, but you can check out our NXT TakeOver predictions for each match and how you can watch NXT TakeOver: New Orleans live.

CBS Sports is live in New Orleans for WrestleMania 34 weekend and will update this story with live results, grades and highlights below as NXT TakeOver: New Orleans progresses. Detailed results along with grades are at the bottom of the story.

NXT TakeOver: New Orleans matches

NXT Championship: Andrade "Cien" Almas (c) vs. Aleister Black

Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa (Unsanctioned Match)

NXT North American Championship (Ladder Match): Adam Cole vs. Velveteen Dream vs. Killian Dane vs. Lars Sullivan vs. Ricochet vs. EC3

NXT Women's Championship: Ember Moon (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

NXT Tag Team Championship: Undisputed Era (c) vs. Authors of Pain vs. Roderick Strong & Pete Dunne

NXT TakeOver: New Orleans live results, highlights

If you are unable to scroll view the live updates below, please click here.

NXT TakeOver: New Orleans results, grades

