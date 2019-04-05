NXT TakeOver: New York live stream, watch online, 2019 card, start time, WWE Network

Two nights prior to WrestleMania 35 highlighting the most exciting professional wrestling weekend of the year, NXT TakeOver: New York will take the spotlight as the next generation of WWE superstars wow us all once again with their impeccable in-ring performances. Five championship matches are scheduled to take place on what should be one of the best NXT cards we'll see all year, including a bout to crown a brand-new NXT champion in the wake of Tommaso Ciampa's unfortunate neck injury as Johnny Gargano takes on the leader of the Undisputed Era, Adam Cole in a 2-out-of-3 falls main event.

Below is all the information you need to catch the the show on Friday, and be sure to check out full NXT TakeOver: New York predictions.

Listen to our audio preview of NXT TakeOver: New York from the State of Combat with Brian Campbell podcast.

Watch NXT TakeOver: New York live

Date: Friday, April 5

Location: Barclays Center-- Brooklyn, New York

Start time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 6 p.m.)

Watch live: WWE Network

WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android

NXT TakeOver: New York matches