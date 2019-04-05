NXT TakeOver: New York live stream, watch online, 2019 card, start time, WWE Network
Everything you need to know in order to watch the NXT TakeOver event one night before WrestleMania 35
Two nights prior to WrestleMania 35 highlighting the most exciting professional wrestling weekend of the year, NXT TakeOver: New York will take the spotlight as the next generation of WWE superstars wow us all once again with their impeccable in-ring performances. Five championship matches are scheduled to take place on what should be one of the best NXT cards we'll see all year, including a bout to crown a brand-new NXT champion in the wake of Tommaso Ciampa's unfortunate neck injury as Johnny Gargano takes on the leader of the Undisputed Era, Adam Cole in a 2-out-of-3 falls main event.
Below is all the information you need to catch the the show on Friday, and be sure to check out full NXT TakeOver: New York predictions.
Listen to our audio preview of NXT TakeOver: New York from the State of Combat with Brian Campbell podcast, and be sure to subscribe at the link in the player below.
Watch NXT TakeOver: New York live
Date: Friday, April 5
Location: Barclays Center-- Brooklyn, New York
Start time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 6 p.m.)
Watch live: WWE Network
WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android
NXT TakeOver: New York matches
- NXT Championship (2-out-of-3 falls): Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole
- NXT Women's Championship: Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Kairi Sane vs. Io Shirai vs. Bianca Belair
- NXT Tag Team Championship: War Raiders (c) vs. Ricochet & Aleister Black
- NXT North American Championship: Velveteen Dream (c) vs. Matt Riddle
- WWE United Kingdom Championship: Pete Dunne (c) vs. WALTER
-
NXT TakeOver: New York predictions
Taking a closer look at every match on the NXT TakeOver: New York card this Friday night
-
WWE WrestleMania 35 matches, card
Everything you need to know ahead of WWE WrestleMania 35 in the New York area
-
Complete guide to WWE WrestleMania 35
The perfect one-stop shop for everything you need to know leading into WrestleMania 35
-
Kofi's push offers hope, representation
How Kingston went from last-minute substitution to WWE title challenger in less than two m...
-
2019 NXT TakeOver: New York match card
The card for the NXT TakeOver: New York event before WrestleMania 35 is set
-
WrestleMania 35 stage construction
Another gorgeous WrestleMania setup is in the works for this Sunday