NXT TakeOver: New York predictions, card, matches, 2019 date, location, start time, preview

WrestleMania 35 weekend is upon us, and two nights prior to the biggest show on the WWE calendar taking center stage, the superstars from the NXT brand will get their chance to shine in the NXT TakeOver: New York event set to take place on Friday night inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Every single match on the NXT TakeOver: New York card is set to be contested for a championship, making this one of the more anticipated TakeOver offerings in history.

NXT TakeOver: New York begins live at 7 p.m. ET, and it should last for about three hours, with the kickoff show beginning one hour earlier on WWE Network. So with NXT TakeOver: New York nearly here to get Royal Rumble weekend kickstarted, let's now take a look at our predictions and picks ahead of the big night in Brooklyn from our CBS Sports experts.

NXT TakeOver: New York predictions

WWE UK Championship: Pete Dunne (c) vs. WALTER

Brian Campbell: Every once in a while, WWE will surprise you when the result of a match seems so obvious. In this case, Dunne's current standing as the longest-reigning titleholder in the company would seem like a good time to hand WALTER the keys to the NXT U.K. territory. But it's a handoff that would be better handled overseas in front of an even crazier British crowd than the one Brooklyn will present on Friday. Pick: Pete Dunne retains the title

Adam Silverstein: The entire card is tough to predict, with the exception of a single match: this one. Dunne's title reign has been impressive and fantastic, but there's simply no scenario in which it makes sense keeping him in NXT UK by having him go over WALTER. Dropping this match is the perfect exit for Dunne to find a spot on the main roster and immediately insert himself into a mid-card title picture on either brand. The time is now. Pick: Walter wins the title

NXT Tag Team Championship: War Raiders (c) vs. Aleister Black & Ricochet

AS, BC: With Ricochet and Black earning a SmackDown tag team championship shot two nights later at WrestleMania, their current standing on the main roster would make it quite a surprise if they reverted and hung back with NXT. The War Raiders, meanwhile, have had the most forgettable tag team title reign in quite some time down in NXT, so it would be better for them to put over an up-and-coming team a few months from now. Pick: War Raiders retain the titles

NXT North American Championship: Velveteen Dream (c) vs. Matt Riddle

BC, AS: Buckle up for this one. Perhaps no other matchup in NXT TakeOver history offers a balance this perfect between stiff physicality and insane athleticism. After a brief introductory feud with Kassius Ohno, the match also offers Riddle a strong platform to make a statement regarding what type of impact he can have within NXT after coming in off the indie scene with such enormous promise. In the end, it's still all about the Dream, who at 23 is showing a grasp of his character and the business at large that is simply staggering. Pick: Velveteen Dream retains the title

NXT Women's Championship: Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Kairi Sane vs. Io Shirai vs. Bianca Belair

BC: WWE has a potential heel star on its hands in Belair, who proved she belonged on the elite level in January while challenging unsuccessfully for Baszler's title at NXT TakeOver: Phoenix. While the exciting Shirai is much more flashy, she still needs time to develop the personality of her babyface character through an eventual chase towards the title. Belair is cocky and insanely athletic. Even though some elements of her game are still a bit raw, it's time to find out what she can do while allowing the 38-year-old Baszler the freedom to join Ronda Rousey on the main roster. Pick: Bianca Belair wins the title

AS: Sane and Shirai seem destined to be a tag team, at least to start, and could be great contenders for the women's titles should they make an appearance at a future TakeOver. That leaves Baszler and Belair. While Baszler appears ready from one standpoint to head to the main roster, particularly if Rousey takes a break, they had the chance to put Belair over her clean already. This circumstance sets up for Baszler to slide in and steal a win. Pick: Shayna Baszler retains the title

NXT Championship: Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole (2-out-of-3 Falls)

BC: Talk about right place, right time. Tommaso Ciampa's neck injury pressed pause on what could have been the final chapter of an incredible rivalry with Gargano. But it also opened the door for Cole to begin a deserving NXT title reign as the top heel and face of the promotion. One can expect his Undisputed Era stablemates to play a key part in helping him get there, just as much as one can expect a five-star classic. Cole and Gargano have great chemistry and a long history on the independent scene. Gargano will eventually have his moment, but it just doesn't seem right to do so without Ciampa taking the fall. Pick: Adam Cole wins the title

AS: This prediction is solely based on the belief that we will be surprised with an Undisputed Era call up after WrestleMania. There's a great story in holding Gargano away from the NXT title, but there's really nowhere else for him to go if he does not take the strap. Cole already teased interference from UE, which makes me think that attempt will fail. Gargano will overcome the odds and get his crowning moment. Pick: Johnny Gargano wins the title