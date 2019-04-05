NXT TakeOver: New York results: Live updates, recap, grades, card, matches, highlights

BROOKLYN, N.Y -- Two nights before WrestleMania 35 emanates from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the superstars that shine on the NXT brand will grab the stage all to themselves as NXT TakeOver: New York goes down inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Over the course of the past few years, NXT TakeOver has been a can't-miss event during WrestleMania weekend, and this year is certainly no different.

This quite possibly could be the most stacked NXT TakeOver card we've seen, with five championships set to be defended in the Barclays Center. In the main event highlighting it all, we will crown a new NXT champion as Johnny Gargano takes on Adam Cole for the title that was vacated by the injured Tommaso Ciampa. When it comes down to it, "can't-miss" may actually be an understatement as it pertains to the card that's on tap for NXT TakeOver: New York on Friday evening in Brooklyn.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story live with results, analysis, grades and highlights from the big show.

Keep on scrolling to see the full slate of matches along with the latest results and highlights from the event

NXT TakeOver: New York card

NXT Championship (2-out-of-3 falls): Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole

Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole NXT Women's Championship : Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Kairi Sane vs. Io Shirai vs. Bianca Belair

: Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Kairi Sane vs. Io Shirai vs. Bianca Belair NXT Tag Team Championship : War Raiders (c) vs. Ricochet & Aleister Black

: War Raiders (c) vs. Ricochet & Aleister Black NXT North American Championship : Velveteen Dream (c) vs. Matt Riddle

: Velveteen Dream (c) vs. Matt Riddle WWE United Kingdom Championship: Pete Dunne (c) vs. WALTER

