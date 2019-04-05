NXT TakeOver: New York results: Live updates, recap, grades, card, matches, highlights
Live results, analysis, grades and highlights from the NXT TakeOver: New York event at the Barclays Center
BROOKLYN, N.Y -- Two nights before WrestleMania 35 emanates from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the superstars that shine on the NXT brand will grab the stage all to themselves as NXT TakeOver: New York goes down inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Over the course of the past few years, NXT TakeOver has been a can't-miss event during WrestleMania weekend, and this year is certainly no different.
This quite possibly could be the most stacked NXT TakeOver card we've seen, with five championships set to be defended in the Barclays Center. In the main event highlighting it all, we will crown a new NXT champion as Johnny Gargano takes on Adam Cole for the title that was vacated by the injured Tommaso Ciampa. When it comes down to it, "can't-miss" may actually be an understatement as it pertains to the card that's on tap for NXT TakeOver: New York on Friday evening in Brooklyn.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story live with results, analysis, grades and highlights from the big show.
Keep on scrolling to see the full slate of matches along with the latest results and highlights from the event, and be sure to listen to our preview of the show below and subscribe to our podcast.
NXT TakeOver: New York card
- NXT Championship (2-out-of-3 falls): Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole
- NXT Women's Championship: Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Kairi Sane vs. Io Shirai vs. Bianca Belair
- NXT Tag Team Championship: War Raiders (c) vs. Ricochet & Aleister Black
- NXT North American Championship: Velveteen Dream (c) vs. Matt Riddle
- WWE United Kingdom Championship: Pete Dunne (c) vs. WALTER
NXT TakeOver: New York recap, grades
Analysis will start here after the first match concludes.
NXT TakeOver: New York live results, highlights
If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
-
Complete guide to WWE WrestleMania 35
The perfect one-stop shop for everything you need to know leading into WrestleMania 35
-
NXT TakeOver: New York live stream
Everything you need to know in order to watch the NXT TakeOver event one night before WrestleMania...
-
NXT TakeOver: New York predictions
Taking a closer look at every match on the NXT TakeOver: New York card this Friday night
-
WWE WrestleMania 35 matches, card
Everything you need to know ahead of WWE WrestleMania 35 in the New York area
-
Kofi's push offers hope, representation
How Kingston went from last-minute substitution to WWE title challenger in less than two m...
-
2019 NXT TakeOver: New York match card
The card for the NXT TakeOver: New York event before WrestleMania 35 is set