NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia card, matches, predictions, date, rumors, location

With 2017 in the books (from a pay-per-view perspective) and NXT also setting its own course for the Road to WrestleMania 34, NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia is of grand importance for the brand as it looks to rebound following a rough end to 2017 after the departure of many of its top stars.

NXT TakeOver will go down live from Philadelphia on Saturday, Jan. 27. It will be a two-plus-hour show beginning at 8 p.m. ET with a kickoff going down one hour earlier at 7 p.m. ET. CBS Sports will be offering full coverage leading up to and during NXT TakeOver, so be sure to check back for more in the lead up to the big show.

NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia matches

NXT Championship -- Andrade "Cien" Almas (c) vs. Johnny Gargano: Though Gargano has put his No. 1 contendership on the line against Velveteen Dream, the match is currently made with Gargano going up against Almas. The built-in storyline is there with Almas getting two victories over Gargano a couple months ago, so this one should be a fantastic match.

NXT Women's Championship -- Ember Moon (c) vs. Shayna Baszler: She has not done much in terms of winning her way to this opportunity, but Moon took it upon herself to challenge Baszler, who had been choking out numerous women and causing havoc within the division.

Adam Cole vs. Aleister Black (Extreme Rules Match): Black remains undefeated but could see that streak come to an end when he goes up against the leader of Undisputed Era, who might have a trick or two up his sleeve considering the stipulation.

NXT Tag Team Championship -- Undisputed Era (c) vs. Authors of Pain: It does not stand to reason how a team the size of Bobby Fish & Kyle O'Reilly would stand a chance against AoP, but alas, we are here without a true babyface side in this title match.

NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia predictions

NXT Championship -- Andrade "Cien" Almas (c) vs. Johnny Gargano: It would make sense for Almas to retain the title considering he just took it off Drew McIntyre in November, but I think we're headed for him to be a transitional champion on his way up to the main roster sooner than later. With Tommaso Ciampa expected to return in March, that would setup the Gargango-Ciampa feud for NXT TakeOver: New Orleans ahead of WrestleMania 34. Pick: Gargango wins the title

NXT Women's Championship -- Ember Moon (c) vs. Shayna Baszler: This decision will come back to bite Moon, who deserved to win the title and have a nice run but will suffer at the hands of Baszler, who must go over in this spot. There's no way you can give her this match so early and have her lose clean to Moon. The only way it could be justified is if there's some interference, and I don't necessarily see that happening. Pick: Baszler wins the title

Adam Cole vs. Aleister Black (Extreme Rules Match): Black's undefeated streak finally comes to an end due in large part to the stipulation. I would not be surprised to see an additional member of Undisputed Era reveal himself, attacking Black and giving Cole the upperhand to pick up a victory. Pick: Cole wins

NXT Tag Team Championship -- Undisputed Era (c) vs. Authors of Pain: I'm not exactly sure how Bobby Fish & Kyle O'Reilly will win this, but there's got to be a way. Perhaps it is as simple as them getting disqualified or counted out. One way or another, the titles are not changing hands. Pick: Undisputed Era retains the titles