NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia card, matches, predictions, rumors, start time, location

With 2017 in the books (from a pay-per-view perspective) and NXT also setting its own course for the Road to WrestleMania 34, NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia is of grand importance for the brand as it looks to rebound following a rough end to 2017 after the departure of many of its top stars.

NXT TakeOver will go down live from Philadelphia on Saturday, Jan. 27. It will be a two-plus-hour show beginning at 8 p.m. ET with a kickoff going down one hour earlier at 7 p.m. ET. CBS Sports will be offering full coverage leading up to and during NXT TakeOver, so be sure to check back for more in the lead up to the big show.

NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia card

Wrestlers Title/Stipulation Andrade "Cien" Almas (c) vs. Johnny Gargano NXT Championship Ember Moon (c) vs. Shayna Baszler NXT Women's Championship Bobby Fish & Kyle O'Reilly (c) vs. The Authors of Pain NXT Tag Team Championship Aleister Black vs. Adam Cole Extreme Rules Match Kassius Ohno vs. Velveteen Dream

NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia predictions

NXT Championship -- Andrade "Cien" Almas (c) vs. Johnny Gargano: It would make sense for Almas to retain the title considering he just took it off Drew McIntyre in November, but I think we're headed for him to be a transitional champion on his way up to the main roster sooner than later. This rivalry has been built out over months with Almas always getting over on Gargano. Plus, with Tommaso Ciampa expected to return in March, that would setup the Gargango-Ciampa feud for NXT TakeOver: New Orleans ahead of WrestleMania 34. Of course, Ciampa could also cost Gargano the title on Saturday. Pick: Gargango wins the title

NXT Women's Championship -- Ember Moon (c) vs. Shayna Baszler: This decision to challenge Baszler will come back to bite Moon, who deserved to win the title and have a nice run but will suffer at the hands of Baszler, who must go over in this spot. There's no way you can give her this match so early and have her lose clean to Moon. The only way it could be justified is if there's some interference, and I don't necessarily see that happening. Pick: Baszler wins the title

Adam Cole vs. Aleister Black (Extreme Rules Match): Black's undefeated streak finally comes to an end due in large part to the stipulation. I would not be surprised to see an additional member of Undisputed Era reveal himself (possibly Donovan Dijak?) attacking Black and giving Cole the upperhand to pick up a victory. If the finish is clean, Black will keep on rolling. Pick: Cole wins

NXT Tag Team Championship -- Undisputed Era (c) vs. Authors of Pain: I'm not exactly sure how Bobby Fish & Kyle O'Reilly will win this, but there's got to be a way. Perhaps it is as simple as them getting disqualified or counted out. One way or another, the titles are not changing hands on the show as AoP seems destined for a main roster move sooner than later. Pick: Undisputed Era retains the titles

Kassius Ohno vs. Velveteen Dream: With consecutive losses to Black and Gargano, Dream needs to get one back. That's where Ohno comes in. While Ohno has picked up his fair share of wins since returning to NXT, his role is mostly to put younger stars over. He recently did it with Lars Sullivan, and it's now Velveteen Dream's time to shine.