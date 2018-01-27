NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia live stream, watch online, start time, WWE Network

The stars of NXT invade the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia one night before the Royal Rumble

One night before one of WWE's biggest shows of the year, fans in Philadelphia will get a treat with another stacked NXT card as NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia will invade the Wells Fargo Center. 

This event has shaped up in recent weeks to be yet another exciting NXT TakeOver that will deliver for the hardcore wrestling fans out there. There are surely a few surprises in store, but one can be certain that Saturday night's show will certainly not disappoint.

Here's how you can watch the it all go down Saturday live in Philadelphia, and be sure to check out our full slate of predictions for NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia

Watch NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia live

Date: Saturday, Jan. 27
Location: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia
Start time: 8 p.m. ET (kickoff show at 7 p.m.)
Live stream: WWE Network
How to watch: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android

NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia match card

WrestlersTitle/Stipulation

Andrade "Cien" Almas (c) vs. Johnny Gargano

NXT Championship

Ember Moon (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

NXT Women's Championship

Bobby Fish & Kyle O'Reilly (c) vs. The Authors of Pain

NXT Tag Team Championship

Aleister Black vs. Adam Cole

Extreme Rules Match

Kassius Ohno vs. Velveteen Dream

Be sure to check back with CBS Sports on Saturday night for live coverage of NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia. 

