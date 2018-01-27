NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia live stream, watch online, start time, WWE Network
The stars of NXT invade the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia one night before the Royal Rumble
One night before one of WWE's biggest shows of the year, fans in Philadelphia will get a treat with another stacked NXT card as NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia will invade the Wells Fargo Center.
This event has shaped up in recent weeks to be yet another exciting NXT TakeOver that will deliver for the hardcore wrestling fans out there. There are surely a few surprises in store, but one can be certain that Saturday night's show will certainly not disappoint.
Here's how you can watch the it all go down Saturday live in Philadelphia, and be sure to check out our full slate of predictions for NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia.
Watch NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia live
Date: Saturday, Jan. 27
Location: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia
Start time: 8 p.m. ET (kickoff show at 7 p.m.)
Live stream: WWE Network
How to watch: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android
NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia match card
|Wrestlers
|Title/Stipulation
Andrade "Cien" Almas (c) vs. Johnny Gargano
NXT Championship
Ember Moon (c) vs. Shayna Baszler
NXT Women's Championship
Bobby Fish & Kyle O'Reilly (c) vs. The Authors of Pain
NXT Tag Team Championship
Aleister Black vs. Adam Cole
Extreme Rules Match
Kassius Ohno vs. Velveteen Dream
Be sure to check back with CBS Sports on Saturday night for live coverage of NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia.
-
List of WWE PPVs, events for 2018
Full list of WWE pay-per-views and special events scheduled for 2018
-
2018 WWE Royal Rumble matches
Here's everything you need to know ahead WWE's first pay-per-view of 2018
-
Manziel out, Tebow in for the new XFL?
Vince McMahon is bringing the XFL back with fewer gimmicks, and he wants his players to be...
-
What XFL means for McMahon in WWE
Will McMahon remain in his same day-to-day roll managing WWE and its creative?
-
XFL says 'every city' is on its radar
The Alpha Entertainment leader says his revived football league will target a nationwide p...
-
Rousey denies WWE Royal Rumble rumors
The former UFC champion denies that a deal to join WWE has been finalized
Add a Comment