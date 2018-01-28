NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia results, live recap, updates, grades, highlights

Emanating live from the Wells Fargo Center, NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia is a suddenly loaded card featuring three title matches, the potential conclusion of a big rivalry and a featured spot for one of the youngest and hottest superstars in WWE's developmental brand.

NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia matches

NXT Championship: Andrade "Cien" Almas (c) vs. Johnny Gargano

Adam Cole vs. Aleister Black (Extreme Rules Match)

NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia live results

NXT Tag Team Championship -- Bobby Fish & Kyle O'Reilly (c) def. Authors of Pain via pinfall to retain the titles: Midway through the match, Rezar hit a tremendous combination fallaway slam and Samoan Drop on the Undisputed Era but was unable to get a fall. AoP then looked poised to end the Undisputed Era with The Last Chapter only for O'Reilly to grab hold of the top turnbuckle, reversing Akam into a hurricanrana and rolling him up for the 1-2-3 to surprisingly retain the titles. The match as a whole was solid, but it was short and ultimately an easy out for Undisputed Era, which should not have been able to take down a team as dominant as AoP that easily. Grade: C+

Velveteen Dream def. Kassius Ohno via pinfall: After Dream promised to beat Ohno in 30 seconds or less, NXT fans started counting from the onset of the match. Dream, wearing boxing trunks instead of his Rick Rude-like attire from the last NXT TakeOver, blasted Ohno hard, but the veteran quickly rebounded with a forearm of his own. Later in the match, Ohno failed to properly take or sell a DDT by Dream and similarly screwed up a countered Death Valley Driver. Ohno hit a ripcord rolling elbow, but Dream dodged a second one, hit a rolling DVD and drilled Ohno with the Purple Rainmaker from the top of the ring post for a 1-2-3. Despite the screw-ups in the middle of the match by both men, Dream closed strong and put forth a believable finish that certainly got him over as needed. Grade: B-

NXT Women's Championship -- Ember Moon (c) vs. Shayna Baszler: Live now.