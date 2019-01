NXT TakeOver: Phoenix card, matches, date, location, start time, rumors

The night before the 2019 Royal Rumble takes place inside Chase Field, the stars of NXT will once again be at the forefront. On Saturday, Jan. 26, at the Talking Sticks Resort Arena, NXT TakeOver: Phoenix will go down as the self-proclaimed third brand of WWE again attempts to steal one of the biggest weekends of the year. NXT TakeOver: Phoenix will begin at 7 p.m. ET following a kickoff show that will start things off at 6 p.m.

The main event for the card has already been announced, as Tommaso Ciampa will be defending his NXT championship against the man that he took it from last year, Aleister Black. Black has had a roadblock in front of him in his quest to get the title back in the former of Ciampa's former DIY teammate Johnny Gargano, but after disposing of Gargano last November at NXT TakeOver: WarGames, he can now put much of his focus on the championship that was stolen from him.

Below you can have a look at the NXT TakeOver: Phoenix card as it continues to shape out in the coming weeks.

NXT TakeOver: Phoenix matches

NXT Championship -- Tommaso Ciampa (c) vs. Aleister Black: While, yes, Black did defeat Gargano 1-on-1 in November 2018, "Johnny Wrestling" has continued to be a thorn in the former champion's side as he delves deeper into this heel character. You'd assume Ciampa will get his comeuppance as Black comes for his title, but Gargano is still very much a wild card in all of this.

NXT Women's Championship -- Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Bianca Belair: Belair's incredible rise through NXT has culminated with a shot at the NXT women's title, which she earned via a victory in a Fatal 4-Way No. 1 contender match. This matchup is intriguing because NXT may not want to take the championship from Baszler just yet, but at the same time, Belair's undefeated streak has been one of the featured stories on weekly television for months. That said, the easy out here is likely Belair losing due to Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir shenanigans to protect the legitimacy of her streak.

NXT TakeOver: Phoenix predictions

NXT Tag Team Championship -- Undisputed Era (c) vs. War Raiders: Because it's basically in their DNA, Undisputed Era has been nothing but pests to Hanson and Rowe. War Raiders got some semblance of revenge in helping their team to a WarGames victory over Undisputed Era, so now it's time for them to attempt to hit Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly where it really hurts by winning their first NXT tag team titles.

NXT North American Championship -- Ricochet (c) vs. Johnny Gargano: Gargano couldn't seem to get a hold of the NXT championship in 2018, so to get 2019 started, he'll take aim at the newest title on the brand and the current champion Ricochet. These two former independent sensations should be able to put on a classic title match in Phoenix.

Matt Riddle vs. Kassius Ohno: Yes, Riddle has defeated Ohno twice already, but this feud doesn't seem to want to die already. On a recent edition of NXT TV, Riddle earned his second win over Ohno but was brutally attacked following the victory. It's likely these two give it one more go, possibly with some sort of stipulation attached, then both should be moving on from there.