NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver began its two-night extravaganza on Wednesday night, and unsurprisingly, it delivered the goods. Two new champions emerged from the card, while another title was successfully defended in what many were calling the match of the night. The good news is that the NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver action on this WrestleMania 37 week is not over, as we have one more loaded card to enjoy on Thursday night.

That loaded Night 2 card features the NXT title being defended as Finn Balor puts it on the line against a more than formidable foe on Karrion Kross. Additionally, the women's tag titles and North American title will also be up for grabs. Finally, we can't forget the long-awaited unsanctioned match between Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly.

The NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night 2 action from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida, begins on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET with the kickoff show leading everyone in beginning at 7 p.m. Night 2 will stream live exclusively on Peacock.

NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver matches

Night 2 -- Thursday, April 8

NXT Championship -- Finn Balor (c) vs. Karrion Kross: Balor has held the title for more than six months, taking the belt after Kross was forced to vacate following an injury. Kross returned to action and immediately set his sights on winning back the championship he never lost in the ring. Balor will be looking to add one more layer of legitimacy to his title reign by proving he truly is the top man in NXT.

Adam Cole vs. Kyle O'Reilly (Unsanctioned Match): At NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, Cole shocked everyone by superkicking O'Reilly, his friend and longtime fellow member of Undisputed Era. Cole's attacks left O'Reilly unable to compete, but he still managed to cost Cole a shot at Balor and the NXT championship. Now the two meet in an unsanctioned match with NXT unable to be held responsible for whatever the two do to each other.

NXT North American Championship -- Johnny Gargano (c) vs. Bronson Reed: Gargano will have an advantage heading into the match, coming in fresh, while his Reed just outlasted several others in the gauntlet match on Wednesday night

NXT Women's Tag Team Championship -- Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon (c) vs. The Way: Blackheart and Moon knocked off the team of Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell during the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Now, The Way is looking for revenge -- and the titles -- issuing a challenge to the champions that was swiftly accepted.

NXT Cruiserweight Championship -- Santos Escobar (c) vs. Jordan Devlin (c) (Ladder Match): Devlin never lost the cruiserweight championship before being sidelined due to injury. As such, he has continued defending the title since returning. Escobar won the title in a tournament for the then-vacant belt after Devlin was injured. Shawn Michaels brought a ladder to NXT, symbolizing that the two men would go take the same path as Michaels and Razor Ramon walked at WrestleMania 10, when both men claimed to be the true intercontinental champion.