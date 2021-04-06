For the first time in NXT history, fans will be treated to two nights of TakeOver action when Stand & Deliver takes place on Wednesday and Thursday. The card is absolutely loaded with potentially great matches, as has come to be expected from any NXT TakeOver event.

There are seven championship bouts, a gauntlet match, a ladder match and an unsanctioned match across the two nights, giving plenty to look forward to for any type of wrestling fan. The events take place just days before the two-night WrestleMania 37 event, which goes down on Saturday and Sunday.

NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver goes down Wednesday, April 7 and Thursday, April 8 from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando. The event will begin at 8 p.m. ET on both nights. Night 1 will air on USA Network (simulcast on Peacock), while Night 2 will stream live on Peacock only.

Let's take a look at how our experts believe the action will play out.

NXT TakeOver Stand & Deliver predictions, picks

Night 1

Leon Ruff vs. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott vs. Bronson Reed vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Dexter Lumis vs. LA Knight (Gauntlet match for a North American title shot on Night 2)

Going through the names here, you have guys who either "don't feel right," or who are tied up in their own issues. There's some history to draw on between Lumis and Gargano that can serve to fill in the gaps with no actual time to build to the match. The interesting thing to see if the winner is immediately confronted by Gargano after the match. Pick: Dexter Lumis wins -- Brent Brookhouse (also Adam Silverstein)

NXT Tag Team Championship: MSK vs. Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Legado del Fantasma

With the titles vacant following the injury to Danny Burch, it creates an interesting scenario for NXT. Prior to Wes Lee of MSK being injured, it appeared as if they were set to take the titles off Burch & Oney Lorcan. So they could simply win the titles here, right? Well, maybe not. Perhaps NXT wants MSK to have a triumphant moment over a heel team, such as Grizzled Young Veterans, with whom they have been feuding recently. That could lead to the Veterans winning. Ultimately, on a big stage with an attentive audience, it makes sense for MSK to continue their delayed push, and that's how we are leaning. Pick: MSK win the titles -- Silverstein (also Brookhouse)

NXT United Kingdom Championship: WALTER (c) vs. Tommaso Ciampa

In an absolutely loaded week of wrestling action, I don't know if there's a single match more exciting than this. WALTER has been one of the best wrestlers on the planet for years, continuing his amazing performances into his NXT: UK run. Ciampa is plenty brilliant in his own right. It's just hard to imagine that Ciampa is going to be a consistent presence as the UK champion rather than in featured storylines on Wednesday Tuesday nights. WALTER should retain after a phenomenal match. -- Pick: WALTER retains the title -- Brookhouse (also Silverstein)

NXT Women's Championship: Io Shirai (c) vs. Raquel Gonzalez

Shirai's reign has lasted for the better part of a year, and she's basically defeated every legitimate challenger in NXT with the exception of one. Gonzalez has been slowly built and primed for this opportunity, and she's actually been deserving of a title shot for months, but NXT smartly delayed that opportunity until its biggest show of the year. It is clear that Gonzalez is seen as a Diesel-like star in the making, and putting her over Shirai here is a smart move. It would also be appropriate for Shirai to be a main roster call-up on the Monday or Friday after WrestleMania. -- Pick: Raquel Gonzalez wins the title -- Silverstein (also Brookhouse)

Night 2 predictions

NXT Cruiserweight Championship: Santos Escobar (c) vs. Jordan Devlin (c) (Ladder Match)

Escobar could be a main-event player, and that means ending his run with the cruiserweight title and giving the ball fully to Devlin. As much as Escobar could benefit from losing the belt and moving up the card, Devlin could benefit from actually getting the full effect of the run that was planned last year before the pandemic. Pick: Jordan Devlin wins -- Brookhouse (also Silverstein)

NXT Women's Tag Team Championship: Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon (c) vs. The Way

As great as The Way -- both the entire faction and this tag team -- may be, these titles were just introduced a few weeks ago and changed hands once on the night they debuted. Blackheart & Moon are growing as a team, and The Way would not be injured from a loss. It should be a fantastic match, though. Pick: Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon retain the titles -- Silverstein (also Brookhouse)

NXT North American Championship: Johnny Gargano (c) vs. Dexter Lumis

It's hard to make this pick with any certainty when you don't fully know who Gargano will face. If it is Lumis, it's far from out of the question that he could come away as champion. That said, Gargano is such an NXT staple that it's hard to imagine wanting to take a title off of him without the right kind of build to the match where it happens. Pick: Johnny Gargano retains the title -- Brookhouse (also Silverstein)

Adam Cole vs. Kyle O'Reilly (Unsanctioned Match)

Cole has basically accomplished everything possible in NXT, while O'Reilly -- since receiving a singles push -- has done nothing but lose. It is difficult to imagine Cole beating O'Reilly when the clear booking going forward is O'Reilly challenging for the North American championship (or eventually another NXT title opportunity) and Cole finally moving forward in his WWE career. There are numerous reasons Cole may not get called up, but it seems like that is what is in the cards, and falling to O'Reilly here would be the perfect send-off for him. Pick: Kyle O'Reilly wins -- Silverstein (also Brookhouse)

NXT Championship: Finn Balor (c) vs. Karrion Kross

Balor has been great since filling the gap left when Kross was injured and his NXT title reign was cut incredibly short. But Balor has had his run, and similar to Devlin, he deserves the opportunity that was already his when misfortune intervened. The only reason not to put the belt on Kross here is if you're ready to push him to the main roster. That's not likely at the moment, so he'll end two nights of great NXT action with the title. Pick: Karrion Kross wins the title -- Brookhouse (also Silverstein)