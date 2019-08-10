NXT TakeOver: Toronto live stream, watch online, 2019 card, start time, WWE Network
Everything you need to know in order to watch the NXT TakeOver event one night before SummerSlam
One night before the "biggest party of the summer" that is WWE SummerSlam, the talented stars of NXT will take center stage at the NXT TakeOver: Toronto event. The unofficial "third brand" of WWE has once again, on paper, thrown together a card that we likely won't soon forget as we will witness two women's matches take place on a TakeOver card for the first time ever and the continuation of the bitter rivalry that has been Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano at the top.
Below is all the information you need to catch the the show on Saturday, and be sure to check out full NXT TakeOver: Toronto predictions.
Listen to our audio preview of NXT TakeOver: Toronto from the State of Combat with Brian Campbell podcast, and be sure to subscribe at the link in the player below.
Watch NXT TakeOver: Toronto live
Date: Saturday, Aug. 10
Location: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Start time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 6 p.m.)
Watch live: WWE Network
WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android
NXT TakeOver: Toronto matches
- NXT Championship (2-out-of-3 falls): Adam Cole (c) vs. Johnny Gargano
- NXT Women's Championship: Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Mia Yim
- NXT North American Championship: Velveteen Dream (c) vs. Roderick Strong vs. Pete Dunne
- NXT Tag Team Championship: Street Profits (c) vs. Undisputed Era
- Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai
