NXT TakeOver: Toronto live stream, watch online, 2019 card, start time, WWE Network

One night before the "biggest party of the summer" that is WWE SummerSlam, the talented stars of NXT will take center stage at the NXT TakeOver: Toronto event. The unofficial "third brand" of WWE has once again, on paper, thrown together a card that we likely won't soon forget as we will witness two women's matches take place on a TakeOver card for the first time ever and the continuation of the bitter rivalry that has been Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano at the top.

Below is all the information you need to catch the the show on Saturday, and be sure to check out full NXT TakeOver: Toronto predictions.

Listen to our audio preview of NXT TakeOver: Toronto from the State of Combat with Brian Campbell podcast, and be sure to subscribe at the link in the player below.

Watch NXT TakeOver: Toronto live

Date: Saturday, Aug. 10

Location: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Start time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 6 p.m.)

Watch live: WWE Network

WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android

NXT TakeOver: Toronto matches