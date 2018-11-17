NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2 live stream, watch online, 2018 card, start time, WWE Network

Saturday night, it's time for the NXT brand to presumably wow us once again with the NXT TakeOver: WarGames event taking center stage one night before the annual WWE Survivor Series show in Los Angeles. The famous WarGames bout will make its return to NXT, with some familiar faces taking part once again. The members of Undisputed Era will enter the WarGames match for the second consecutive year as they take on the team of War Raiders, NXT North American champion Ricochet and United Kingdom champion Pete Dunne. In addition to the WarGames main event, the NXT men's and women's championships will be on the line as part of the four-match card.

Below is all the information you need to catch the the show this year, and be sure to check out full NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2 predictions. Check back with CBS Sports on Saturday night for live coverage of NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2.

Watch NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2 live

Date: Saturday, Nov. 17

Location: Staples Center-- Los Angeles, California

Start time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 6 p.m.)

Watch live: WWE Network

WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android

NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2 matches