NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2 results: Live updates, recap, grades, matches, card, highlights

It has been said that simplicity is the mark of genius, and it's a phrase that might as well be the mission statement for the success of NXT's almost quarterly TakeOver franchise. The NXT TakeOver: WarGames II card is no different with just four matches scheduled, and yet, there's an overwhelming feeling of anticipation that lingers just one night before Survivor Series.

In the fifth and final TakeOver of what has already been a breakthrough year for NXT as a whole, the card faces the daunting challenge of "can you top this?" The two rings set in the middle of the arena are scheduled for the WarGames main event, but there's two titles on the line and a major grudge match on the card as well. CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story live with results, analysis, grades and highlights from the big show.

Keep on scrolling to see the full slate of matches along with the latest results and highlights from the event

NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2 card

WarGames : Undisputed Era vs. War Raiders, Ricochet & Pete Dunne

: Undisputed Era vs. War Raiders, Ricochet & Pete Dunne NXT Championship : Tommaso Ciampa (c) vs. Velveteen Dream

: Tommaso Ciampa (c) vs. Velveteen Dream NXT Women's Championship (2-out-of-3- falls) : Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Kairi Sane

: Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Kairi Sane Johnny Gargano vs. Aleister Black

NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2 recap, grades

NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2 live results, highlights

