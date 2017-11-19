NXT TakeOver WarGames results: Live recap, grades, rules, updates, matches

For the first time in nearly two decades, WarGames is back. WWE will present the unique match invented by the late Dusty Rhodes as the main event of its NXT TakeOver pay-per-view Saturday night in Houston.

Though NXT is still rebuilding its roster following the departures of some of its top stars, this match card came together rather well. It will all go down live beginning at 8 p.m. ET, and CBS Sports will be here the whole way updating this story with results, grades and highlights -- so be sure to refresh the page.

NXT TakeOver: WarGames matches

WarGames: SAnitY vs. The Undisputed Era vs. The Authors of Pain & Roderick Strong



NXT TakeOver: WarGames results, grades

Lars Sullivan def. Kassius Ohno via pinfall: Talk about a showcase opportunity to make a statement. The incredibly large and physical Sullivan did just that in a physical matchup with good storytelling that set the tone well for the evening. After Sullivan dominated early, including a near fall from a pop-up powerslam, Ohno rallied and floored Sullivan for the first time in his NXT career. But not only did Sullivan kick out of a pin attempt, he shook off a pair of vicious kicks to the head by mouthing the words, "I will end you." Shortly after, Sullivan intercepted a discus elbow attempt by Ohno to hit his one-handed slam finisher, the Freak Accident, for the 1-2-3. Grade: B-

Aleister Black def. Velveteen Dream via pinfall: Consider this a dual coming out party for two of WWE's future stars. And somehow, it lived up to its lofty expectations. After one of the more memorable and simplistically brilliant builds in recent NXT history, Black and Dream put forth a showcase of stiff MMA strikes and entertaining psychology. After spending the majority of the match challenging Black to simply say his name, Dream ultimately received his wish in defeat when a seated Black grabbed the microphone and said, "Enjoy infamy, Velveteen Dream."

At just 22, and fully in command of his dynamic character, Dream was ultimately the biggest winner in this match despite getting pinned as he showed just how far he has come in a short time. Dressed in tights featuring airbrushed images of himself and his opponent, Dream cemented the Rick Rude homage late in the match by swiveling his hips from the top rope. But Black is just as important a future commodity in WWE's future and he was more than equal to the task in terms of making a strong impression. Black kicked out of an incredible modified DDT from Dream late in the match, producing a deserved "this is awesome" chant from the crowd. Black also outsmarted Dream moments later when he raised a boot from his back to catch his opponent in the face coming off the top rope. The impact sent Dream into the ropes, locking his arms. They traded big strikes as Dream worked free. But with his leg still caught in the ropes, causing him to briefly stumble, Black took advantage by hitting his Black Mass finisher for the pin. Grade: A-

NXT Women's Championship -- Ember Moon def. Nikki Cross, Peyton Royce & Kari Sane via pinfall to win the title: This one had it all--- huge spots, raw energy and four superstars giving the impression as if they were literally reaching for the brass ring in front of our eyes. All that in under 10 minutes. The only thing holding this match from being a classic was the length as Moon, not far from her home in Houston, scored a somewhat abrupt finish. Afterwards, Moon received the full rub in NXT's transition away from the unbeaten Asuka era when the former champion entered the ring and handed Moon the belt before embracing her in babyface fashion.

Moon hit the first big spot of the match with a suicide dive that knocked her opponents down like bowling pins. Soon after, she hit Cross with a visibly stiff power bomb to the floor. The insanity only continued from there. Royce hit a perfect Northern Lights Suplex (with bridge) on Cross but the pin was barely broken up by a diving Sane. The winner of the inaugural Mae Young Classic then hit Royce with an Alabama Slamma onto Cross before climbing the ropes to connect with her Insane Elbow finisher on top of both women for two. That opened the door for Moon, who hit an insane double Eclipse finisher onto Royce and Cross before pinning Cross to win the vacant title. Grade: B+

NXT Championship -- Andrade "Cien" Almas def. Drew McIntyre (c) via pinfall to win the title: Results and grade coming soon.