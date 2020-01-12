NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II start time, card, matches, live stream, watch online, WWE Network

NXT UK: TakeOver is back on Sunday as the promotion returns to where it all began. Sunday afternoon, NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II will take center stage on the WWE Network, with a WWE United Kingdom title defense serving as the main event. In the final bout of the card, WALTER will defend his championship against Joe Coffey, a match that is a long time in the making as Coffey was on the receiving end of the first big boot WALTER delivered upon his debut in the company.

That's not the only title on the line, however, with Gallus defending the NXT UK tag titles in a four-way ladder match against Imperium, The Grizzled Young Veterans and the team of Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster. Also, Kay Lee Ray will defend the NXT UK Women's championship against challengers Toni Storm and Piper Niven.

Below is all the information you need to watch NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II on Sunday afternoon.

Watch NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II

Date: Sunday, Jan. 12

Location: Empress Ballroom -- Blackpool, Lancashire, England

Start time: 12 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. GMT

Watch live: WWE Network

WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android

NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II match card