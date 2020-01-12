NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II start time, card, matches, live stream, watch online, WWE Network
All the information you need to watch the NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II pay-per-view on Sunday afternoon
NXT UK: TakeOver is back on Sunday as the promotion returns to where it all began. Sunday afternoon, NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II will take center stage on the WWE Network, with a WWE United Kingdom title defense serving as the main event. In the final bout of the card, WALTER will defend his championship against Joe Coffey, a match that is a long time in the making as Coffey was on the receiving end of the first big boot WALTER delivered upon his debut in the company.
That's not the only title on the line, however, with Gallus defending the NXT UK tag titles in a four-way ladder match against Imperium, The Grizzled Young Veterans and the team of Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster. Also, Kay Lee Ray will defend the NXT UK Women's championship against challengers Toni Storm and Piper Niven.
Big fan of WWE? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week.
Below is all the information you need to watch NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II on Sunday afternoon.
Watch NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II
Date: Sunday, Jan. 12
Location: Empress Ballroom -- Blackpool, Lancashire, England
Start time: 12 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. GMT
Watch live: WWE Network
WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android
NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II match card
- WWE United Kingdom Championship: WALTER (c) vs. Joe Coffey
- NXT UK Tag Team Championship (Ladder match): Gallus (Mark Coffey & Wolfgang) (c) vs. Imperium (Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel) vs. Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson & James Drake) vs. Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster
- NXT UK Women's Championship: Kay Lee Ray (c) vs. Toni Storm vs. Piper Niven
- Trent Seven vs. Eddie Dennis
- Tyler Bate vs. Jordan Devlin
-
SD results: The Fiend stalks Bryan
Bryan is still haunted by 'The Fiend' but he continues to claim he's better for it
-
WWE Royal Rumble match card, predictions
A look at all the action you can expect from the Royal Rumble in Houston as WrestleMania season...
-
AEW Dynamite: Moxley answers Jericho
Moxley was offered a lucrative deal to join the heel faction, and he had an answer for 'Le...
-
NXT recap: Gargano calls out Balor
The first NXT of 2020 also helped determine the No. 1 contender to the NXT North American title
-
Raw recap: Major Lesnar announcement
Lesnar will, of course, be competing at the Royal Rumble -- just not in the match that we all...
-
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 results
Tetsuya Naito's journey culminated with a victory over Kazuchika Okada at the Tokyo Dome