John Cena betrayed fans at WWE Elimination Chamber by siding with The Rock and Travis Scott, a heel turn ranking among the most shocking in pro wrestling. The reception afterwards was mixed, partially due to his allies' absence. Paul Heyman confirms the original plans fell through.

Though contracted as on-screen talent, Heyman is embedded in WWE's creative process, from larger booking meetings to mentoring talent backstage. Heyman recently confirmed a planned follow up for The Rock and Scott fell through.

"There was," Heyman told "The Ariel Helwani Show" on Thursday. "It fell apart, and we moved and we moved forward without it. I don't know if he's done. Any meeting that I was in that involved Travis Scott, I got along with him fine. Have I heard things? I have. Do I know the accuracy of it? Haven't heard Travis's version of it."

Scott's lone appearance after Elimination Chamber came in the main event of WrestleMania 41, where he distracted Cody Rhodes long enough for Cena to steal the undisputed WWE championship. Many assumed The Rock would follow suit, given Cena's turn was triggered by Rhodes refusing to sell his soul to The Rock. Heyman said The Rock's absence is a question better answered by Dwayne Johnson or his business partner, former WWE writer Brian Gerwitz.

"He was never advertised or booked for WrestleMania," Heyman said. "I don't know what happened with Dwayne. That's something you should have Dwayne come into these beautiful Yahoo studios and answer for himself or have Brian Gewirtz come in and I'm sure he can tell you their side of the story."

Five months later, WWE abruptly dropped Cena's darker character arc, restoring his heoric persona on the SmackDown before SummerSlam.