Paul Heyman has played a significant role in bringing countless professional wrestlers to prominence, but he's never seen a roster on par with what WWE currently has.

Heyman has worn many hats in his nearly four decades in pro wrestling. He spent eight years leading Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) and was the head writer for WWE SmackDown in 2002 and 2003. Brock Lesnar, Kurt Angle, John Cena and Rob Van Dam are just some athletes who worked under Heyman's purview. You could fill out a Hall of Fame class with just the superstars he's managed. The quality of talent Heyman has worked with makes his reverence for today's WWE roster so significant.

"We have the deepest, most talented roster in the history of the industry," Heyman boasted when speaking to CBS Sports.

Heyman primarily works alongside Roman Reigns in The Bloodline, but his status as The Wiseman extends behind the scenes. Heyman says it's "no secret" that many of today's talent seek out his expertise.

"I love doing it," Heyman said. "There are so few veterans available during the show for instant feedback or final observations. I've survived this industry long enough now that I'm the old guy. So I'm the old guy they ask to pass wisdom on."

Heyman gave a passionate speech praising today's roster. He highlighted world heavyweight champion Gunther's evolution, particularly the gravitas with which "The Ring General" speaks, and intercontinental champion Bron Breakker's unmatched drive.

"I watch today's roster with awe," Heyman said. "I see Gunther, for whom English is a second language, master the language quickly. He understands how to lure in an audience and can now modulate his voice to control the emotion in the room. And you have to think he's still translating this in his head before it comes out of his mouth.

"Bron Breakker's growth on a weekly basis is absolutely mind-boggling and awe-inspiring. Anyone around him is inspired to up their game because he's so driven and ambitious."

Heyman was just as complimentary about the women's division. Specifically, he commended the long-running feud between women's world champion Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley.

"How can you look at 2024 and not envy anyone who gets to play a scene with Liv Morgan?" Heyman said. "My God, what she has done with her persona in the past six or seven months is worthy of deep review as to the nuances and idiosyncrasies that she allows to seep through to the audience while maintaining the role of the antagonist.

"And on the flip side, how can you ever look at a scene with Rhea Ripley and not say, 'I would love to be in a scene with her. I'd love to play off that character and that persona and her presentation of herself to the audience."

Heyman also acknowledged undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens, who will face each other at Saturday Night's Main Event in December, plus Survivor Series performers CM Punk, Damian Priest, Jey Uso and Sami Zayn.

The WWE Hall of Famer identified chief content officer Paul Levesque, also known as Triple H, as the common denominator for today's roster strength. Heyman -- who historically butted heads with WWE's previous regime -- celebrated Levesque's desire to collaborate with talent and extenuate their strengths.

"We are led by a creative visionary in Paul Levesque who loves to collaborate with these talents in order to find not only their greatness within, but the greatness they leave on the table and forget about at home," Heyman said. "It's an inspiring creative environment that allows all of these talents to flourish today.

"I am admittedly the biggest fan of this ensemble cast known as WWE Raw, SmackDown and NXT that I think you will ever find."