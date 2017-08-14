Prayers requested for Ric Flair, who is in hospital with 'tough medical issues'
One of the greatest wrestlers of all-time was originally hospitalized for 'routine monitoring'
After being hospitalized Saturday morning for what his representatives referred to as "routine monitoring," WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair appears to be dealing with something more serious.
Melinda Morris Zanoni, the CEO of Legacy Talent and Entertainment, originally tweeted Saturday that Flair, 68, was hospitalized and there was "no reason to panic." But Zanoni tweeted out a public plea for prayers early Monday after a change in Flair's condition.
Flair's hospitalization for heart-related issues was first reported by Pro Wrestling Sheet. He remains in intensive care in Atlanta, according to PW Insider's Mike Johnson.
Referred to in WWE as 16-time world champion (although Flair admits the real number is as high as 22), the power of Flair's popularity and brand has only increased in recent years through social media and regular appearances with various collegiate and professional sports teams.
Many of Flair's contemporaries in pro wrestling sent out their support via social media.
Flair is the subject of an ESPN "30 for 30" documentary that is set to air in November. He was also scheduled to appear for WWE at promotional events this weekend in Brooklyn, New York, for SummerSlam.
In Flair's 2004 autobiography "To Be The Man," he revealed the development of a condition called alcoholic cardiomyopathy brought on "through my man years of partying." Flair described it as "a weakening of heart muscles" that was discovered when his heart began to skip beats.
Flair's daughter, who goes by the ring name Charlotte Flair, is currently a popular WWE superstar and multi-time champion.
-
Triple H discusses Rousey's WWE future
Rousey's recent appearance at the Mae Young Classic went viral and brought out whispers
-
The Rock gets rid of Brahma Bull tattoo
Dwayne Johnson has some new ink ... at the expense of his iconic logo
-
Strowman praises Reigns and himself
WWE's breakout performer has plenty of praise for its top dog entering SummerSlam
-
WWE struggles, Braun speaks
The 'Monster Among Men' joins ITC after the guys have a field day with WWE's latest offeri...
-
WWE SD results: Styles, Owens stand out
An awful episode of SmackDown was saved by some great mic work by Kevin Owens
-
2017 WWE SummerSlam matches, card
The build to SummerSlam, WWE's second-biggest pay-per-view of the year, has begun
Add a Comment