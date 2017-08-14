Prayers requested for Ric Flair, who is in hospital with 'tough medical issues'

After being hospitalized Saturday morning for what his representatives referred to as "routine monitoring," WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair appears to be dealing with something more serious.

Melinda Morris Zanoni, the CEO of Legacy Talent and Entertainment, originally tweeted Saturday that Flair, 68, was hospitalized and there was "no reason to panic." But Zanoni tweeted out a public plea for prayers early Monday after a change in Flair's condition.

Are u a Fan/Friend of Ric Flair?If so, we need prayers & positive energy 4 our Living Legend as he is dealing w/some tough medical issues🙏🏻 — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 14, 2017

Flair's hospitalization for heart-related issues was first reported by Pro Wrestling Sheet. He remains in intensive care in Atlanta, according to PW Insider's Mike Johnson.

Referred to in WWE as 16-time world champion (although Flair admits the real number is as high as 22), the power of Flair's popularity and brand has only increased in recent years through social media and regular appearances with various collegiate and professional sports teams.

Many of Flair's contemporaries in pro wrestling sent out their support via social media.

Thoughts, prayers, and positive thoughts up for @RicFlairNatrBoy. Time to kick-out and make another comeback my friend. — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) August 14, 2017

I don't know the details or what @RicFlairNatrBoy needs, but God does and I pray that His will be done. @MsCharlotteWWE #KICKOUTRIC #OUDK — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) August 14, 2017

Flair is the subject of an ESPN "30 for 30" documentary that is set to air in November. He was also scheduled to appear for WWE at promotional events this weekend in Brooklyn, New York, for SummerSlam.

In Flair's 2004 autobiography "To Be The Man," he revealed the development of a condition called alcoholic cardiomyopathy brought on "through my man years of partying." Flair described it as "a weakening of heart muscles" that was discovered when his heart began to skip beats.

Flair's daughter, who goes by the ring name Charlotte Flair, is currently a popular WWE superstar and multi-time champion.